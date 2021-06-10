EOFY: Three ways to supercharge your marketing before the new financial year hits

Listen to this story

Ready to strategically cut through the noise during EOFY? To ignite interest in your business and your offers, here’s where to focus your marketing efforts this month.

Brand: Ensure your brand messaging is consistent and aligned with your target audience

Defining your brand’s values, mission station and positioning statement, will allow you to build brand trust with your audience. Why? Because approximately 76% of consumers pay attention to a brand’s advertising if they’ve trusted them for a long time. And it’s internal messaging like shared values and tone of voice that are important during times of increased advertising. Shared values lead to trust, and if they trust you, you will get their attention.

Getting customers over the line comes down to effectively marketing your offer using external messaging like a brand promise, product or service differentiators, or a value proposition. What’s in it for them, and how will it solve their problem? To create messaging that aligns, get clear on your customers’ pain points so that you can identify problems and use language that resonates.

Your unique selling point (USP) is your competitive advantage. In a sea of EOFY discounts and promotions, knowing what makes you stand out from the crowd and clearly communicating what makes you different will be crucial for getting your offers seen over others.

Customer: Build relationships with your buyers by providing value

To take advantage of one of the biggest purchasing events in Australia, your business should not rely solely on giving a discount to make a sale. Rather, you should use the lead-up time to provide value to your audience through free content and support to help build brand awareness and loyalty so that when your promotions are offered, customers are more likely to purchase.

Set your business apart from competitors and develop a lasting connection with customers by creating a unique brand experience. One that entertains and encourages with tips and case studies, educates using your expertise and unique point of view, and surprises and delights with bonuses and unexpected extras.

Relationships don’t end once the transaction is made. Compared to new customers, existing customers are 50%more likely to try new products and spend 31% more. What does this mean? Being by your customers’ side post-sale by checking in, asking for feedback and offering support will leave them feeling valued, create a connection and ensure they’ll return for the next sale event.

Website: Include clear calls to action on your website to ensure browsers can move into the phase of buying easily and quickly

Your website’s job is to tell visitors what you have to offer and then effortlessly guide them to the next stage of buying. The most efficient way to turn visitors (passive traffic) into buyers (active leads) is to use clear calls to action (CTA).

During high-sale periods CTA’s are one of the most important conversion tools on your website. Which means beyond a ‘buy now’ button, you should use CTA’s to strategically keep visitors on your site for longer while avoiding any unnecessary dead ends. According to Contentsquare’s 2020 Digital Experience Benchmark report of seven billion user sessions, the customer journey for the B2B industry will see users converted after viewing an average of 7 pages.

On shorter pages like your homepage, grab your visitor’s attention quickly by placing EOFY promotions, offers and CTA’s at the top of half of your site (above the fold). For longer sales pages where visitors require more convincing to commit, the conversion rate for CTA’s is much higher when placed at the bottom.

Not sure if your website is working for or against your marketing? Set measurable goals for June and track your efforts. Use Google Analytics to learn how long visitors are spending on your site before leaving, the percentage of new visitors vs returning visitors, and the source of your traffic. These metrics will be invaluable when planning your next high-sale event.

