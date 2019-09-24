Female ASX 200 CEOs figures fall

By Loren Webb

A study shows the percentage of businesswomen at the helm of the top 200 ASX-listed companies has gone backwards in the past year.

Australia’s finance sector is struggling to shake its male-dominated image, with the number of female ASX 200-listed CEOs falling in the past 12 months.

Woman accounted for 6.0 per cent of chief executive roles at the top 200 company’s on the ASX to July 20, down 1.0 per cent from 2018.

The third annual ASX 200 CEO Tracker study, commissioned by recruitment agency Robert Half, found four of 43 newly appointed CEOs were female.’

