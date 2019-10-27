“Go bush for Christmas gifts”: New campaign supports rural small businesses

By Loren Webb

Liberal senator Hollie Hughes has launched a ‘Go Country for Christmas’ campaign to support drought-stricken regions.

“We don’t need to buy from the usual suspects,” Senator Hughes said on Friday.

“These businesses mainly exist because of the agriculture around them and when drought is devastating the land, we need to think laterally about other ways to support rural and regional economies.”

Small businesses in regional communities can connect with more customers by using an online portal. Buy Regional is an online hub that showcases regional shops and sellers together in one place.

The hub already features businesses from some of the hardest hit NSW areas, including Broken Hill, Coonamble, Inverell and White Cliffs.

Minister for Small Business, Mr Tudehope, said the Buy Regional hub is divided into six categories, Wine, Fashion, Food, Gifts for Kids, Art & Design, and Christmas hampers, to help shoppers easily find gifts.

“I’ve heard loud and clear what regional small businesses struggling through the drought have had to say, that there are fewer walk-in customers, that margins are tighter and that owners are under enormous pressure,” Mr Tudehope said.

Regional businesses can participate in the Buy Regional hub and social media network for free by simply registering online.

Shoppers can purchase goods through gocountryforchristmas.com.au and businesses can register their outlet on the website.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said, “Every dollar you spend with a regional retailer or producer helps keep that small business afloat, supports jobs in that town and gets money flowing through the local economy, which is exactly what is needed while we wait for the drought to break.”

The Buy Regional for Christmas hub is at: www.nsw.gov.au/buyregional