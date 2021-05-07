type here...
Government must invest in trade, workforce development and climate adaptation: National Farmers Federation

By Clare Loewenthal
Image Credit: Jonathan Marchal on Unsplash
The NFF has made the case for investment in trade development, climate adaptation and the expansion of agriculture’s workforce ahead of the 2021 Federal Budget.

The NFF’s request for $400 million over four years to improve Australia’s ailing biosecurity system was addressed this week, with the Government committing the majority of that amount to cutting edge science and digital technologies, emergency plans, and the bolstering of frontline resources.

“The investment builds a solid foundation to tackle this critical issue while work continues to determine a long-term renewable biosecurity funding stream,” NFF CEO Tony Mahar said.

Farmer demand a long-term trade strategy

Labour shortages constrain growth

Emission reductions remains a priority


Mr Mahar said agriculture also required Government support to contribute to the nation’s emissions reduction task.

“The sector backs an economy-wide aspiration of net zero emissions by 2050, provided it is economically sound and government policy is not unnecessarily detrimental to the industry.

“Investment in RD&E that supports better understanding of climate impacts and opportunities is critical to support adaptation and mitigation processes,” Mr Mahar said.

Clare Loewenthal
Clare is an author, business commentator and passionate contributor to Dynamic Business. She was the Founder and Publisher of Dynamic Small Business magazine, which became Australia’s largest small business publication.

