Government must invest in trade, workforce development and climate adaptation: National Farmers Federation



The NFF has made the case for investment in trade development, climate adaptation and the expansion of agriculture’s workforce ahead of the 2021 Federal Budget.



The NFF’s request for $400 million over four years to improve Australia’s ailing biosecurity system was addressed this week, with the Government committing the majority of that amount to cutting edge science and digital technologies, emergency plans, and the bolstering of frontline resources.



“The investment builds a solid foundation to tackle this critical issue while work continues to determine a long-term renewable biosecurity funding stream,” NFF CEO Tony Mahar said.

Farmer demand a long-term trade strategy



Mr Mahar said farmers would also be looking for new money for the development of a long-term trade strategy that strengthened existing market access and diversified the overall portfolio.



“Australian agriculture is highly export-dependent, more than 75 per cent of what we produce is exported. Recent COVID-19 related disruptions have demonstrated how fragile and transient some of our export supply chains are.



“To counter these headwinds, a long-term trade strategy that deepens access to existing markets, diversifies export destinations, improves supply chains, and builds domestic value-adding capabilities is a must.”

Labour shortages constrain growth



Mr Mahar said a critical lack of farmworkers continued to constrain agriculture’s growth and the perennial shortage had been exasperated by COVID-19 border restrictions.



“We welcomed the release of the National Agriculture Workforce Strategy earlier this year. It is now time for the Government to commit the investment needed to make the recommendations a reality.



“Specifically, the NFF is calling for funding for the development of an agriculture apprenticeship-style qualification and a consultation pipeline that ensures VET courses and qualifications match the real-world needs of the sector.



“A dedicated agriculture visa solution also continues to be a top priority for farmers.”



Mr Mahar said in this Budget, the Government had a one in 100-year opportunity to put serious investment and strategic planning towards the revitalisation of regional Australia.



“The NFF is backed by other leading industry voices in our call for the development of 20 place-based development precincts across Regional Australia.



“Key to regional Australia reaching its potential is access to quality telecommunications.



“We’re asking for more than $400 million over the forward estimates to expand mobile phone services and to support regional Australians in getting connected.”



The NFF welcomed the $68.5 million announced for the expansion of digital connectivity in our nation’s north.

Emission reductions remains a priority



Mr Mahar said agriculture also required Government support to contribute to the nation’s emissions reduction task.



“The sector backs an economy-wide aspiration of net zero emissions by 2050, provided it is economically sound and government policy is not unnecessarily detrimental to the industry.



“Investment in RD&E that supports better understanding of climate impacts and opportunities is critical to support adaptation and mitigation processes,” Mr Mahar said.

