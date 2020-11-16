Green-powered passenger ferries made by Brisbane-based small businesses

H2X Marine, the new boat building arm of Australia’s leading Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle manufacturer, has partnered with Brisbane small business, Wildcat Marine, to commence construction on ferries powered by renewable energy.

The company will initially produce a range of zero-emission passenger ferries for industrial and commercial use each driven by Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Global research has shown the passenger ferry industry is worth more than $US2.5billion and is growing at more than 3.4 per cent a year.

“We have commenced construction and we will employ up to 40 boat builders and hydrogen drivetrain specialists when we reach production capacity,” said CEO of H2X Marine, Mr Sam Blackadder.

H2X have partnered with WildCat Marine, a Queensland based ship building specialist with more than 30 years experience in commercial vessels, including passenger ferries from initial design through to construction management.

Wildcat Marine has completed projects around various parts of the world with manufacturing based in Brisbane for domestic and international export.

“We are making a significant capital investment in this new industry because we firmly believe that the use of green hydrogen is the fuel to drive Australia’s industry as we phase out fossil fuels. “ said Chairman of H2X Marine, Mr Craig Elvin

“We should be demonstrating the ferry by Q1 of next year. In terms of business, we’re looking to get letters of intent from potential customers and partner with early investors to expand H2X Marine. We’ve been operating very much in stealth mode.”

The vessels

H2X Marine employs naval architects who have been working to develop the first of the company’s ferry, the Maroochy.

The vessels will be aluminium hull, with 50 passenger capacity and fitted with two 120 kw electric power trains driven by green hydrogen. Mr Blackadder commented that the company aims to be manufacturing up to 30 ferries at the company’s Brisbane factory.

H2X Render. Source: Supplied.

“We will also be building a range of larger vessels right down to smaller recreational craft and this to include providing retrofit facilities for existing marine craft,” he said.

With construction of the first ferry already underway, H2X Marine say the vessel will be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

“Australia stands at the forefront of the future hydrogen economy: this potential can represent billions of dollars through domestic and export sales over time whilst locally delivering high value long term stable job opportunities – I strongly believe we have to lead by example and not wait for other countries to path a way, H2X Marine can do that” Mr Blackadder said

