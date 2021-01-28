Huge list of business software for small and medium businesses – 2021

Produced in conjunction with our friends at Monday.com, Dynamic Business is a very happy user of Monday for content calendars, task management and CRM

1. monday.com: your all-encompassing Work OS

monday.com offers project management software built on each user’s custom Work OS. monday.com powers teams to run projects and workflows with confidence.

It’s a simple but intuitive Work Operating System (Work OS) for teams to shape workflows, adjust to shifting team and project needs, create transparency, connect collaboratively, and save time by avoiding manual work.

The software gives teams the ability to build custom work applications and tools for any workflow (no code needed).

You can construct our tools to meet your specific operational requirements no matter what they are.

From precise project and product planning to simple task management, the platform naturally modifies itself to be exactly what you need to get work done painlessly and efficiently.

With over 100,000 teams using monday.com, the proof is in the numbers.

Here’s a look at just some of what monday.com’s visual platform can offer you and your team:

100’s of ready-made templates to get started instantly

Different views for your work, including Kanban, Gantt, map

40+ integrations so you can bring data from the tools you already use

The ability to create and share forms with your team and clients

Automations that take seconds to set up and speed-up repetitive tasks

Apps framework for developers to create their own apps

IOS and Android apps

and much, much more!

Advantages:

Helps you keep all your work in one place

Flexible and fully customizable

Easily share files

Promotes easy collaboration

Great for a project team of any size

Integrates with all your favorite tools

View data with beautiful, exportable visualizations

Make data-driven decisions using customizable dashboards

Pricing:

The total cost for your company will depend on how many users you need, what features you’re looking for, and whether you opt for annual or monthly billing.

The minimum team size (called seats) is 3, scaling all the way up to 200+ seats.

Let’s take a look at the pricing in more detail:

Basic: Perfect for any small team looking to tackle simple tasks.

Perfect for any small team looking to tackle simple tasks. Standard: Ideal for a single team wanting to collaboratively manage, run, view, and improve their work.

Ideal for a single team wanting to collaboratively manage, run, view, and improve their work. Pro: Great for multiple teams who have more complex workflows and need to manage work across departments and projects.

Great for multiple teams who have more complex workflows and need to manage work across departments and projects. Enterprise: Excellent for enterprise-level organisations tackling large, complex projects.

2. Google Tables: good for organisation, difficult for data collection

A new project management software from the Google Suite, Tables is a customizable platform with a strong focus on building automated workflows.

Features:

Unlimited workspaces and collaborators

Reports, triggers, and automated actions using Bots

Integration with communications tools like Slack

Ability to collect customer data with integrated forms

Pricing:

Google Tables keeps things pretty simple and straightforward, with just 2 pricing options.

Microsoft Lists is part of the Microsoft 365 collection of work management apps, and as you’ve probably guessed, it’s designed around the use of lists.

Users can create and share a project task list using one of the provided templates (or start from scratch). You can also create teams for instant synchronization and view lists in your desired format: calendar, gallery, grid, or a custom view.

Features:

Customizable views

Programmable rules and alerts

Enterprise-level security

Easy to implement list templates

Smart integrations with other Microsoft 365 products

Pricing:

Microsoft Lists is available as part of the Microsoft 365 packages, which come in 4 variants: Microsoft 365 Basic, Standard, Premium and Apps. These range anywhere from $5-$20 per month.

4. Notion: good for flexibility, long set up

Notion is a simple yet intelligent project management system for engineering, HR, product development, and more.

Surrounding the projects & tasks framework, Notion users can also create Team Wiki sections (a key feature of this project management solution) with important company information, and even create and edit notes and docs directly within the platform

Features:

Strong note-taking and documentation abilities

Kanban-style task and project management software

Multiple views outside of Kanban board

Focused on team Wiki and documentation sharing, though can still be used as a PM tool

Pricing:

Notion offers 4 different pricing plans designed for individuals, SMEs, enterprise-grade companies, and even a small team. The price ranges from $0-$8 per month.

5. Quick Base: customisable with limited workflows

Quick Base is a low-code business app building platform centered around Agile project management workflows. As such, you can expect a high level of automation functionality, flexibility, and a whole lot of integrations.

Features:

Low-code development system allows teams to get up and running with custom-built apps quickly

Real-time data connection and system integration: create apps that work seamlessly together

Robust reporting suite

Pricing:

You might pay a little more for Quick Base than you will many other project management tools, depending on the number of seats required. You will need to request a quote.

Project management software by business size

Not every business needs 100 integrations, powerful automations and customizable templated workflows.

Sometimes all you need is something to organize your small team’s calendar — and there are project management tools designed for you.

Then again, sometimes your enterprise needs a more powerful work platform. You need a place to keep track of hundreds of people in dozens of teams, spread across the globe — and there are project management platforms built for your enterprise as well.

This section will cover project management software designed for your business specifically.

We’ll take a look at tools based on who they target: startups, SMBs, and enterprises.

Project management software designed for your startup

Startups aren’t just a fancy word for small businesses filled with twenty-somethings. They’re fast-growing, revenue-driven organizations that aim to shake up their industry with their new product or business model.

These options for project management software help startups maintain the fast pace they need to achieve their revenue goal and disrupt the market.

Priority Matrix leverages the Eisenhower method to prioritize and manage tasks across teams.

6. Priority Matrix: flexible, lacks exporting

Features:

Visual categorization with icons and stars to organize tasks.

Tags and filters to find collaborators and task types.

Real-time project history updates to track progress.

Built-in chat function for easy communication.

Integrations with Office365 and Outlook.

Pricing:

Priority Matrix has 5 pricing plans: Free, Essential, Pro, Business, and Enterprise. Pricing starts at $5.00/user per month.

7. MeisterTask

MeisterTask is a web-based, Kanban-style project management system with customizable features for your team.

Features:

Kanban boards and Gantt chart-style views of all projects.

Unlimited sections and stages for project workflows.

Task limits for team members to maintain focus.

Automation for repetitive tasks or workflows.

Task relationship designations for visibility into related projects.

Pricing:

MeisterTask has 4 pricing plans: basic, pro, business, and enterprise. The basic plan is free, and paid plans start at $8.25/user per month.

8. Flowzone

Flowzone is a fully customizable project management software that allows you to pick and choose the features that are most useful for your team.

Features:

Custom dashboards for each user displaying daily tasks.

Built-in document annotation, comparison, and approvals.

Client portals to keep key stakeholders in the loop.

Project milestones to track progress and estimated delivery.

Cloud-based or server-based storage solutions.

Pricing:

Flowzone has 3 pricing tiers depending on the number of users. Pricing starts at ~$16.00/user per month, and there is a minimum of 10 users to subscribe to a plan.

9. Nuvro

Nuvro is a simplified project management system that tracks historical performance on both an organizational and an individual level.

Features:

High-level view of tasks due today or this week, as well as overdue projects.

Centralized location for online note-taking and to-do lists.

Shared inboxes for each project.

Unlimited workspaces to accommodate everyone on your team.

Pricing:

Nuvro has just 1 pricing plan: you’ll pay $7.00/user per month, or just $4.00/user per month when you pay annually. You can also try it free for 30 days.

10. Runrun.it

Runrun.it is a big picture management software with AI-powered widgets and automation features that give you robust business intelligence insights.

Features:

Customized dashboards for real-time data tracking on company performance.

Integrated time tracking with AI that determines which phases take longest.

Project cost monitoring to optimize service pricing.

Business intelligence reports to identify problem areas in your workflows.

Pricing:

Runrun.it has 3 pricing plans: free, business, and enterprise. Paid plans start at $8.00/user per month and have a 5 user minimum to subscribe.

11. RationalPlan

RationalPlan’s project management software follows the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) guidelines and includes solutions for portfolio and resource management.

Features:

Task lists with options for recurring tasks, milestones, and dependent tasks.

Gantt chart views for high-level planning and Kanban boards for structured workflows.

Workload tracking for resource allocation and managing overtime costs.

Choice of web-based application or desktop interface.

Pricing:

RationalPlan has 3 on-premise pricing plans: single project, multi project, and project server. Pricing starts at $87.00/user, with volume discounts for additional licenses. It also offers 4 cloud-based plans: free, beginner, master, and production. Cloud pricing starts at $4/user per month when billed annually.

12. Freedcamp: collaboration features, steep learning curve

Freedcamp is a (somewhat) free collaboration tool with features for centralizing information and separating personal and shared tasks.

Features:

Kanban board and Gantt chart-style project views.

Centralized discussion forums for each project.

Organization-wide wiki to host documentation and other files.

Integrated time tracking for billing clients or monitoring your workday.

White label dashboard for collaborating with clients.

Pricing:

Freedcamp has 4 pricing plans: free, minimalist, business, and enterprise. Subscriptions start at $1.49/user per month when billed annually.

13. Upwave

Upwave enables cross-department collaboration and business-wide problem solving with visual project management tools.

Features:

Flexible team creation for short or long-term projects and internal and external collaborators.

Visual workflow templates and the ability to customize your own.

Centralized communication and file-sharing.

Time tracking and estimating on the project, task, or user level.

Integrations with Slack, Dropbox, Zapier, and more.

Pricing:

Upwave has 3 pricing plans: basic, business, and enterprise. Pricing starts at $4.00/user per month when billed annually.

14. Todoist

Todoist is a popular project management software for teams of all sizes in any industry.

Features:

Quick-add tasks for speedy organization.

Visual markers for favorite or priority tasks.

Task list and Kanban board views.

Color-coded productivity trackers to see your progress and motivate you to do more.

Extensive integrations to centralize your work.

Pricing:

Todoist has 3 pricing plans: free, premium, and business. Paid plans start at $3.00/user per month when billed annually.

15. nTask

nTask is a Gantt chart-based project management tool with a solid free plan for smaller teams.

Features:

Gantt chart, task list, and calendar views, with Kanban boards coming soon.

Issue tracking and management to optimize workflows.

Risk management to mitigate impact on tasks and team members.

Cost tracking module to keep projects under budget.

Public URLs to share project details with clients and other stakeholders.

nTask has 4 pricing plans: free, premium, business, and enterprise. Paid plans start at $2.99/user per month when billed annually.

Pricing:

16. Hitask

Hitask is a streamlined project management interface that syncs across devices for easy access all the time.

Features:

Single screen dashboard for task overviews with drag-and-drop feature to assign work.

Team calendar to understand the entire workflow.

Reporting for time tracking, project status, and more.

Zapier and other integrations, as well as a public API.

Support for multiple languages for use with international teams.

Pricing:

Hitask has 3 pricing plans: team free, team business, and enterprise. Paid plans start at $5.00/user per month, although there are discounts for smaller teams and when you purchase an annual subscription.

17. Bitrix24

Bitrix24 combines project management software with a CRM, marketing solutions, and other business tools.

Features:

Distinct roles for managing tasks and understanding workloads.

Task ratings and efficiency reports to improve productivity.

Gantt chart, Kanban board, and calendar views.

Integrations with CRM as well as Slack, MailChimp, and more.

Cloud-based and server options for installation.

Pricing:

Bitrix24 has 6 pricing plans: free, start+, CRM+, project+, standard, and professional. Paid plans start at $19.00 per month for 2 users.

18. Braid

Braid is a project management app for Gmail, built right into your inbox.

Features:

Combine legacy email with a better system for managing projects, automatically create tasks from emails.

Manually add assignees, due dates, or other details to the task cards.

Auto-generated project feeds give you real-time updates on the status of your projects.

Search relevant emails inside the Gmail inbox with smart labels.

Pricing:

Braid Team Membership costs $99.00 per month with up to 5 users. Each extra user costs an additional $20.00 per month.

19. GuideCX

GuideCX focuses on helping your team onboard new clients faster with transparent and streamlined processes for each step.

Features:

Ready-made templates to build your complete funnel.

No login requirements for external clients.

Visibility controls for different stakeholders.

Automated emails for next steps and other communication.

White label option for client-facing views.

Pricing:

GuideCX does not have standard pricing plans — each plan is customized to your needs. You can try GuideCX free for 30 days.

20. TeamGantt

TeamGantt is a Gantt chart-based project planning software for collaborating with internal and external teams.

Features:

Drag-and-drop tools for arranging tasks, changing end dates, and more.

Combined view of all projects in a single gantt chart.

Availability tab to manage workloads and budgets.

Project health reports to track progress.

Planned vs actual timeline view.

Mobile app for project management on the go.

Pricing:

TeamGantt has 4 pricing plans: free, standard team, advanced team, and enterprise. Paid plans start at $19.90 per month for a single user.

21. Workzone

Workzone is a project management tool that incorporates advanced features in a simplified interface for teams of any size.

Features:

High-level project dashboard to see all projects, clients, and campaigns.

Automatically generated to-do lists for each user.

Interactive Gantt chart to manage project timelines.

Time tracking and workload reports to manage team availability.

Secure file sharing and annotation with built-in approval workflows.

Pricing:

Workzone has 3 pricing plans: team, professional, and enterprise. Pricing starts at $24.00/user per month for teams of 5 or more.

22. Avaza

Avaza’s project management system incorporates time tracking, expense management, and even invoicing in a single tool.

Features:

Kanban board, Gantt chart, and task list views.

Workflow automation for recurring tasks.

Smart email integration that turns emails into tasks and allows responses from your email client.

Permission and security controls based on user or tasks.

Integrated workflows that track projects from estimates to invoicing.

Pricing:

Avaza has 4 pricing plans: free, startup, basic, and business. Paid plans start at $9.95 per month for 2 users, with additional users starting at $5.00/user per month.

23. Kissflow Project

Kissflow Project is an adaptable project management tool with data-driven reports and multiple task views.

Features:

Kanban, matrix, and list views for all tasks.

Task state labels to get real-time views on project status.

Customizable forms with a drag-and-drop form builder.

Detailed reporting to identify task bottlenecks and improve team efficiency.

Pricing:

Kissflow Project has 3 pricing plans: free, starter, and enterprise. Paid plans start at $90.00 per month for 10 users.

25. ProofHub

ProofHub is an easy-to-use project management software that works for projects and teams of all sizes.

Features:

Centralized discussion threads for tasks and projects.

Kanban board, Gantt chart, and calendar style views.

Custom role definitions to decide who can access what.

In-app messaging for quick updates.

Proofing tool to aggregate project feedback.

Pricing:

ProofHub has 2 pricing plans: essential and ultimate control. Pricing starts at $45.00 per month with unlimited users.

26. ActiveCollab

ActiveCollab is a project management system that integrates time tracking and invoicing for an all-in-one solution.

Features:

Unlimited projects organized by labels and stars to indicate priority.

Integrated workflow view with billable hours, time off, and more.

Built-in time tracking that easily converts to invoicing.

Client permission controls to keep internal conversations confidential.

Email integration that turns emails into tasks or comments.

Pricing:

ActiveCollab has 1 pricing plan that starts at $6.25/user per month when billed annually.

27. Paymo

Paymo focuses on work management, time tracking, and billing for small to medium-sized businesses.

Features:

Gantt chart and Kanban board views.

Critical path view that highlights earliest and latest task completion times without extending the project.

Resource management that accounts for time off, resource exceptions, and unscheduled work.

Budgeting tools based on fixed price or hourly rates.

Pricing:

Paymo has 2 pricing plans: small office and business. Pricing starts at $9.95/user per month.

28. Redbooth

Redbooth helps small businesses scale their teams and workloads with flexible and easy-to-use project management tools.

Features:

Focused dashboard for each user with all tasks and deadlines.

Gantt chart timelines and Kanban board views with drag-and-drop functionality.

In-depth productivity reports by task or project.

Built-in video conferencing powered by Zoom.

Pricing:

Redbooth has 3 pricing plans: pro, business, and enterprise. Pricing starts at $9.00/user per month when billed annually.

29. Mission Control

Mission Control is a cloud-based Salesforce app for project management.

Features:

Kanban board view with time tracking, checklists, and more.

Project overview dashboard covering financials, risk assessments, and project status.

Scheduler tool for resource planning based on availability, allocations, and skills.

Drag-and-drop Gantt chart with built-in milestones, actions, and checklist functions.

Pricing:

Mission Control has just 1 pricing plan. It starts at ~$26.00/user per month when billed annually, with a 5 user minimum to sign up.

30. Collabtive

Collabtive is an open source project management software with no limits on projects or tasks.

Features:

Unlimited projects, tasks, and users.

Full permission controls based on assigned user roles.

Built-in chat functions as well as offline messaging.

Centralized file management system.

Available in 25 languages.

Pricing:

As an open source software, Collabtive is free to download.

31. OneDesk

OneDesk offers features for both traditional and agile project management and also incorporates ticketing and help desk software.

Features:

Project and budget tracking with Gantt chart or Kanban board views.

Live time tracking on desktop or mobile applications.

Helpdesk integration to add customer tickets to your team’s workflow.

Automated sorting and responses for new tickets.

Pricing:

OneDesk has 5 pricing plans based on the number of users. Pricing starts at $30.00 per month for 5 users.

32. Yalla

Yalla helps you manage tasks, projects, and clients in a single, simple platform.

Features:

Customizable stages for each phase of your workflow.

Integrated time tracking for billing clients or paying employees.

Drag-and-drop tool for assigning or reordering tasks.

Built-in chat function for real-time collaboration.

Pricing:

Yalla is free for up to 3 users. For more than 3 users, pricing starts at $10.00/user per month when billed annually.

33. Caspio

Caspio is a customizable project management app on a no-code development platform.

Features:

Dashboards for visualizations of projects by user, status, or time frame.

Automatic email notifications when tasks or projects are completed.

Scalable online database to accommodate unlimited users.

Zapier integration to sync tasks with other project management tools.

Pricing:

Caspio has 5 pricing plans: free, explore, build, grow, and corporate. Plans start at $100.00 per month when billed annually.

34. ClickUp

ClickUp is a project management tool with customizable views and easy imports from other software.

Features:

Custom workflows for each project, which can be based on templates.

Recurring checklists for repeating tasks.

Built-in wiki and centralized document hub.

Automated sprint feature to get work done quickly.

2 way sync with Google Calendar.

11 different ways to view tasks, including lists, boards, mind maps, and Gantt charts.

Pricing:

ClickUp has 4 pricing plans: free, unlimited, business, and enterprise. Paid plans start at $5.00/user per month when billed annually.

35. Brightspot

Brightspot’s project management tools are designed for content production processes and workflows.

Features:

Centralized dashboard covering content ideation to publication.

Automated workflows that connect task statuses to actions.

Status-level permissions so only certain people can do certain actions.

Integration with Slack for instant messaging and more.

Pricing:

Brightspot does not list pricing, however, you can contact them for a free demo.

36. Kimble

Kimble is a Professional Services Automation (PSA) software that helps companies with billable work improve their efficiency from the time of sale to delivery of work.

Features:

Project and portfolio dashboards with real-time views of statuses, financials, and risks.

Robust project accounting tools to help projects stay on budget.

Automatic updates on expiring purchase orders.

Sales team collaboration tools to build profitable project models.

Pricing:

Kimble does not provide pricing, but you can contact them for a live demo.

37. Outplanr

Outplanr combines project management, resource allocation, and time tracking in a single tool.

Features:

Personal task lists for each user to stay focused.

Automatic time tracking for accurate billing.

Task broadcasting to let teammates know what you’re working on.

Workload meters to monitor team availability.

Integrations with Slack, Asana, and Google Calendar.

Pricing:

Outplanr does not have pricing tiers, but charges based on users. You’ll pay $5.00/user per month with a minimum fee of $15.00 per month.

38. Projecturf

Projecturf simplifies business processes and helps you get back lost time while also gathering valuable business insights.

Features:

Intuitive design with a shallow learning curve.

Built-in communication via comments and instant messages for collaboration.

Unlimited file sharing for every project.

Time and budget tracking to ensure projects don’t go over allocated resources.



Pricing:

Projecturf has 3 pricing plans: basic, standard, and advanced. Pricing starts at $50.00 per month for up to 5 users, and then moves to a per user pricing model.

39. in-STEP BLUE

in-STEP BLUE is a fully customizable project management software with several integrated standards and best practices.

Features:

Integrated public standards like Scrum, PRINCE2, and HERMES.

Availability tracking for each team member to better assign tasks.

Seamless fusion of project management and requirement management.

Risk management via standardized processes.

Pricing:

in-STEP BLUE pricing is charged per license for different versions and standards. You’ll need at least 1 user license and 1 server license. Licenses start at ~$1,169.00.

40. Tave

Tave is an automated business management solution dedicated to serving photography businesses.

Features:

Color-coded lead status labels to bring clients through your entire business cycle.

Automatic transitions for lead status depending on your actions.

Email scheduling and click tracking.

Schedule management to avoid double booking.

Shareable client portal for questionnaires, contracts, and more.

Pricing:

Tave offers 3 pricing plans: solo, boutique, and studio. Pricing starts at $21.99 per month for 2 users.

41. Scopidea

Scopidea is a project management and employee tracking tool available online.

Features:

Break down larger projects into sprints and assign tasks to users.

Track employee working hours (and GPS locations) and generate timesheets automatically.

Generate invoices automatically based on the projects and tracked hours.

Track bugs and issues and use them to bolster your product log.

Pricing:

Free for up to 5 users. For larger accounts, you must negotiate a custom deal.

42. Scoro

Scoro is a business management solution for project and billing management.

Features:

Map out projects and tasks in time with the interactive timeline view.

Customize views to suit your workflows and individual managers.

Automate routine tasks with smart workflows.

Track billable hours and automatically bill clients at pre-set checkpoints.

Pricing:

Scoro Essential starts at $26.00/user per month. Work Hub starts at $37.00/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

43. WorkBook

WorkBook is a project management tool specifically designed for agencies and in-house creative teams.

Features:

Manage complex creative approval workflows with custom-made tools.

Resource management tools give your managers the overview they need to make strategic decisions.

Track project and client revenues and profit margins.

Use time tracking to log billable hours and generate transparent invoices.

Pricing:

Deltek WorkBook plans start at $19.00/user per month.

44. Quip

Quip is a Salesforce productivity platform that enables collaboration and project planning within the Salesforce interface.

Features:

Unlimited collaborative documents, slides, and spreadsheets.

Built-in chat for every document and file.

Workflow templates that you can adapt to your needs.

Mobile-friendly and secure on any device.

Pricing:

Quip has 3 pricing plans: starter, enterprise, and Quip for Customer 360. Pricing starts at $10.00/user per month when billed annually.

45. Yammer

Yammer is a collaboration tool and enterprise social network that works with Microsoft365 apps.

Features:

Integrations with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and more.

Search and discovery to find relevant people, groups, and projects.

Invite-only groups for specific projects or other purposes.

Seamless transition from Yammer to other Microsoft products.

Pricing:

Yammer is included with enterprise plans for Microsoft365. Pricing for plans with Yammer starts at $8.00/user per month with an annual commitment.

46. Freshdesk

Freshdesk is a customer support-focused project management tool with an integrated ticketing system.

Features:

Centralized inbox for tickets from all channels.

Multi-team ticket ownership for complex issues or projects.

Intelligent task assignment based on skill, workload, or other methods.

Event- and time-triggered automations.

Full customization for ticket forms, help portal, and more.

Pricing:

Freshdesk has 5 plans: sprout, blossom, garden, estate, and forest. The sprout plan is free, while paid plans start at $15.00/user per month.

47. Orangescrum

Orangescrum has both simple and agile project management tools for teams of any size.

Features:

Custom role creation to assign specific privileges.

Kanban, Gantt chart, hierarchy, and task list style views.

Time management suite with time tracking, timesheets, and planned vs actual hours tracking.

Project templates for content management, recruitment, and more.

Integrations with Slack, GitHub, Dropbox, and Google Calendar.

Pricing:

Orangescrum has 3 pricing plans: startup, professional, and custom. Pricing starts at $9.00/month for 10 users.

48. Sinnaps

Sinnaps is an online project management tool with 30-day implementation and robust team training.

Features:

Gantt planner and agile task views.

Built-in chat for real-time collaboration.

SOP and template creation for recurring projects.

Test mode to see changes before implementation.

Scrum management for agile sprints.

Pricing:

Sinnaps has 4 pricing plans: free, per business, per user, and per project. Per user pricing is $2.50/user per month.

49. ionBIZ

ionBIZ project management tools are geared toward project-driven departments in ICT, engineering, and consultancy businesses.

Features:

Subtasks and milestones for managing complex projects.

Automatic analysis of profits, markup, and other financials.

Resource management based on team member availability and skill.

Interactive Gantt chart for visual view of project status.

Pricing:

ionBIZ does not provide pricing but does offer a free demo.

50. Leankor

Leankor is a cohesive project management system hosted in the Salesforce Cloud.

Features:

“My Work” task list for individual views of assigned responsibilities.

Detailed and flexible Kanban views that adapt to different work styles.

Birds-eye view of project portfolios to make better business decisions.

Resource scheduling to avoid over- and under-utilization.

Pricing:

Leankor does not offer standard pricing plans — you’ll have to reach out to the sales team for a quote.

51. PPM Studio

PPM Studio operates on a PMO framework for agile project management and more.

Features:

Configurable to standard methodologies including PRINCE2, CMMI, and PMBOK.

Milestone planning for each project task.

2 way import/export with Microsoft Project.

Real-time updates on project health with visual indicators.

Central document management system.

Pricing:

PPM Studios operates on a one-time license model, but only provides custom price quotes.

52. Planisware

Planisware is a large-scale portfolio project management solution that helps you build efficient project pipelines.

Features:

Executive summary dashboard tracking on-time and on-budget metrics.

Supply vs. Demand vs. Capacity view to understand bottlenecks and over-utilization.

Advanced Gantt charts and PERT diagrams for company-wide project planning.

Information centralization through social feeds, shared documents, and more.

Pricing:

Planisware does not list prices on their site, but external sites suggest a one-time 6 figure cost to install.

53. Binfire

Binfire is a work management system suited for remote teams with fast onboarding processes.

Features:

Compatible with Agile, Waterfall, and Hybrid work methods.

Live chat and message board tools for instant collaboration.

Personal dashboard with Kanban board for task statuses.

Interactive whiteboard for brainstorming with colleagues.

Time tracking tools to keep team members on track.

Pricing:

Binfire has 4 pricing plans: basic, biz, corp, and enterprise. Pricing starts at $6.50/user per month.

54. Twproject

Twproject is an intuitive project management solution for enterprise clients who need control over their processes.

Features:

Impact bar alerts you to overdue projects, budget concerns, and other issues.

Multiple time tracking methods that adapt to your existing habits.

Consolidated contact list for colleagues, customers, and other contacts.

Resource allocation monitoring to manage team workload.

Pricing:

Twproject offers separate pricing plans depending on whether you choose a cloud-based solution or a server-based one. Cloud-based pricing starts at ~$88.00 per month for 5 users. Server-based pricing starts at ~$5.75/user per month.

55. Toggl Plan

Toggl Plan is a project and task management solution from the widely-used time tracking software company.

Features:

Gantt chart views with drag-and-drop interface.

Custom color coding to monitor tasks at a glance.

Zoom levels to see tasks on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.

In-task comments and shared timelines for greater transparency and communication.

Task segmentation and board views to get a project status overview.

Pricing:

Toggl Plan has 3 pricing plans: free, standard, and business. Paid plans start at $9.00/user per month.

56. ProjectManager.com

ProjectManager.com is a flexible project management solution with fast setup and an intuitive interface.

Features:

Gantt chart, task list, and Kanban board views.

Chat functions for the whole team or smaller group discussions.

Daily view of resource allocation to better plan team workloads.

Integrated time management that’s easy to convert to timesheets for approval.

Project overview dashboards with real-time task status updates.

Pricing:

ProjectManager.com has 3 pricing plans: personal, team, and business. Pricing starts at $15.00/user per month with a minimum of 5 users.

57. Sciforma

Sciforma is an enterprise-level portfolio management software that gives deep insights to top decision-makers.

Features:

Gantt chart view to reveal project critical path.

Resource allocation and tracking with labor assignments, costs, risks, and more.

Support for Agile, Waterfall, and other project methodologies.

Integrated financial management at the portfolio or project level.

Pricing:

Sciforma does not list prices, but is based on a per-user model.

58. Targetprocess

Targetprocess uses project visualizations to help you incorporate agile work methods across teams in your enterprise.

Features:

Configurations for SAFe, LeSS, Scrum and other frameworks.

Cycle time tracking by team to improve on-time delivery.

Feedback from customers and stakeholders incorporated into the project process.

Dozens of ready-to-use reports for sprint progress, risk analysis, and more.

Pricing:

Targetprocess does not list prices for their product plans. Contact them to learn more.

59. Jira Core: great for agile, difficult onboarding

Jira is a multi-faceted project management tool with versions for business management, agile planning, and software development. Jira Core is the general business management software.

Features:

Drag-and-drop workflows to track project progress.

Consolidated task statuses, comments, and attachments.

Automated rules to ensure essential steps are completed.

Smart links to eliminate long URLs from Google, Dropbox, and more.

Dashboards and portfolios to monitor the tasks and projects that are most important.

Pricing:

Jira Core is free for teams of up to 10 users and starts at $5.00/user per month for teams of up to 10,000 users.

60. Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner is an Office365 app with visual task management that integrates with other Microsoft products.

Features:

Kanban board views with detailed cards for each task.

Files, checklists, and labels for each task card.

Android and iOS apps for planning on the go.

Seamless connection to Microsoft teams and other Office apps.

Pricing:

Microsoft Planner comes as part of Microsoft 365 enterprise packages. Pricing starts at $10.00/user per month with an annual commitment.

61. LiquidPlanner

LiquidPlanner is a flexible, automated project management solution that simplifies planning and forecasting for enterprise businesses.

Features:

Drag-and-drop prioritization for both projects and tasks.

Calculated completion times based on your estimates.

Automated resource management based on team workload and your priority and estimate inputs.

Integrated time tracker and automatically updated timesheets based on assigned tasks.

Kanban-style card view for visual task tracking.

Pricing:

LiquidPlanner has 2 pricing plans: professional and enterprise. Pricing starts at $45.00/user per month.

62. Asana: great for managing tasks, limited functionality

Asana is a versatile project management software for teams and businesses of all sizes.

Features:

Timeline, board, and checklist views for tracking progress in your preferred way.

Goal setting tools to keep everyone working toward a collective end.

Customizable work request forms incorporated into the platform.

Automation rules to make recurring tasks simpler.

Workload tracking to ensure proper utilization.

Pricing:

Asana has 4 pricing plans: basic, premium, business, and enterprise. Pricing starts at $10.99/user per month when billed annually.

63. inMotion Now

inMotion Now is designed for creative and marketing professionals to manage projects and scale their teams.

Features:

Central dashboard with views at the campaign, project, and task level.

Custom views in Gantt chart or Kanban board style.

Robust task dependencies to promote cross-team collaboration.

Auto-Naming and Auto-Numbering feature to ensure consistent names across campaigns.

Flexible approval workflows to get work reviewed by the right people at the right time.

Pricing:

inMotion Now has 3 pricing plans: starter, business, and enterprise. Pricing is not listed for these plans, but you can request a free trial.

64. Project Insight

Project Insight is an award-winning work management tool that expands and scales as your business grows.

Features:

Intelligent project scheduling updates later tasks when earlier tasks are changed.

Integrated time tracking on desktop and mobile.

Centralized approval process that consolidates comments and sign-off for every task.

Prioritization scorecard to assess projects based on standardized criteria.

Hundreds of standard report templates that are completely customizable.

Pricing:

Project Insight has a free plan for smaller teams with add-ons for enterprise features. Enterprise plans start at $35.00/user per month.

65. Huddle

Huddle is a collaboration and project management tool with a focus on document sharing and editing.

Features:

Task views are connected to relevant files, discussions, and latest updates.

File sharing with customizable permissions for internal and external stakeholders.

Customizable interface with branded options and flexible features.

Multi-factor authentication across devices.

Pricing:

Huddle has 3 pricing plans: Huddle, Huddle plus, and Huddle premier. Pricing is not listed for these plans, but you can request a demo.

66. BigTime

BigTime is a project management solution with robust time, billing, and expense tracking tools.

Features:

Streamlined approval workflows for both time and expenses.

Utilization dashboard that shows budgets, hours, and team availability.

Adjustable timesheets and time tracking views for accurate billing.

Built-in billing, invoicing, and even payments with BigTime Wallet.

Pricing:

BigTime has 3 pricing plans: express, pro, and premier. Pricing starts at $10.00/user per month with a minimum of 5 users.

67. Viewpath

Viewpath is a powerful project management platform with support for building PMOs.

Features:

Drag-and-drop functions for Gantt chart and Kanban board views.

Resource capacity dashboard for all your projects.

Real-time updates on project progress for all team members.

Easy-to-share views for external stakeholders and collaborators.

Pricing:

Viewpath does not list pricing, but you can request a free demo.

68. Comindware

Comindware is a low-code workflow management software designed for teams transitioning from an Excel-based tracking system.

Features:

Fast workflow setup that’s easy to adjust down the line.

Workflow solutions for documents, approvals, IT, HR, claims, and more.

Central task routing based on rules for prioritization and team workload.

Built-in time logs to track time spent on tasks.

Pricing:

Comindware does not list pricing, but you can request a demo to learn more.

69. OmniFocus

OmniFocus’s task management tools simplify workflows and are deeply integrated into Apple devices.

Features:

Keyboard shortcuts to add tasks quickly.

Forecast views to see what’s due next and stay on task.

Customizable Perspective views to see exactly what’s important for your workflow.

Project review views to ensure you’re on track to meet your goals.

Downloadable app for Apple devices and web version for PCs.

Pricing:

OmniFocus is $9.99/user per month or $99.99/user per year for an annual subscription on your Mac.

70. Teamwork

Teamwork is designed for PMOs to manage numerous projects with efficiency and ease.

Features:

Task lists, Kanban-style boards, and Gantt chart views for task monitoring.

Project templates to scale your processes and workflows.

Client user role that doesn’t count toward your total users.

Project notebooks to track and share ideas and updates.

Task follower role to stay updated without being assigned a task.

Pricing:

Teamwork has 4 pricing plans: free, pro, premium, and enterprise. Paid plans start at $10.00/user per month when billed annually.

72. Task2Bill

Task2Bill covers the entire project workflow from project initiation to invoicing and billing.

Features:

Task lists and Kanban boards with drag-and-drop functions.

Project milestones to help you plan for key events.

Custom role creation based on employee needs and responsibilities.

Client rate charts based on individual negotiations and quotes.

Integrations with online calendars, Slack, and more.

Pricing:

Task2Bill has 4 pricing plans: free, starter, pro, and advanced. Paid plans start at $15.00 per month for 50 users.

73. Oracle Project Resource Management

Oracle Project Resource Management Cloud is part of Oracle’s E-Business Suite and comes with powerful tools for managing enterprise teams.

Features:

Shared resource calendars to monitor staff availability.

Centralized skill repository to search for the best person for each task.

Communication threads across projects and tasks to collaborate with colleagues.

Financials view for accurate forecasting and project costing.

Pricing:

Oracle Project Resource Management Cloud does not list prices. Contact them for more information.

74. KeyedIn

KeyedIn tools work for project portfolio management and have options for agile project management.

Features:

Portfolio level views to aid in key business decisions.

Daily project health updates to catch and address problems early.

Simple resource forecasting and management based on role or skill.

Detailed reporting and analytics for project stakeholders at every level.

Pricing:

KeyedIn has a licensing pricing structure depending on your exact needs. They do not list prices. Contact them for more information.

75. Ruum

Ruum is a no-code process management software that helps automate your tasks and projects.

Features:

Flexible and customizable forms to capture the data you need.

Timeline, Kanban, and task list views for however you prefer to work.

Standardized processes can be easily shared across the organization.

Connectors to Robotic Process Automation bots for increasing automation in processes.

Pricing:

Ruum has a limited free plan and an enterprise solution. Enterprise pricing is not listed on the vendor site. Contact them for more information.

76. BigPicture

BigPicture encompasses portfolio, product, and project management and integrates with Jira and Trello.

Features:

Support for SAFe, ARTs, and LeSS project frameworks, among others.

Gantt chart module that can be adapted to any granularity.

Objectives tracking with color-coded progress updates.

Resource availability analysis based on teams and skills.

Risk module to visually monitor potential issues.

Pricing:

BigPicture has a per user pricing fee that starts at $5.00 per month for up to 10 users.

77. Crunchflow

Crunchflow is a robust project management solution that combines multiple applications in a single interface.

Features:

Smart dashboards with project milestones and progress updates.

Real-time updates on performance rankings and project analytics.

CRM tools for managing clients and contacts.

Automatic timesheet updates based on task lists.

Integrated financials that loop in accountants to the project management process.

Pricing:

Crunchflow does not list pricing on their website. Contact the vendor for a quote.

78. Workfront

Workfront, formerly known as AtTask, is an Adobe-powered project management suite geared toward marketing teams.

Features:

High-level dashboards and reporting to help set priorities and company strategy.

Integrated budget management to ensure priorities can be completed.

Resource management and forecasting to optimize your project portfolio.

Integrations with Outlook, Slack, Jira, and more.

Pricing:

Workfront has 4 pricing plans: team, pro, business, and enterprise. Pricing is not available on the vendor site. Contact them for more information.

79. Workamajig

Workamajig is a dedicated project management platform for creative teams and agencies.

Features:

Manage complex creative workflows with different verification stages.

Use time tracking to stay on top of all billable hours and send more transparent invoices.

Includes a sales CRM for closing and onboarding leads.

Pricing:

Workamajig offers a single paid plan and custom enterprise plans. The regular plan starts at $50.00/user per month.

80. WorkOtter

WorkOtter is a project portfolio management solution.

Features:

Plan for what-if scenarios with an interactive interface.

Track multiple KPIs in the analytics dashboard.

Use time tracking and resource management to improve efficiency.

Real-time collaboration through threaded discussions, chat, and documents.

Pricing:

WorkOtter offers three plans, time/status, team, and manager. Basic plans start at $10.00/user per month. You can mix and match their user-level plans in a single subscription.

81. Planisware Orchestra

Planisware Orchestra is a project portfolio management tool for larger companies.

Features:

Idea management tools let you source and prioritize ideas for future projects.

Centralize all bugs and project requests into a single location.

Track and set alerts for expenses and hours worked on projects.

Use Scrum sprints or a Kanban approach to continuous improvement.

Pricing:

There are no standardized plans available. You have to ask for a quote.

82. Cloud Coach

Cloud Coach is a Salesforce project management app, with the ability to choose Agile or Waterfall methodology as the basis for your projects.

Features:

Robust project management from within Salesforce.

User-based time tracking for all projects and tasks.

Offers Gantt charts complete with dependencies, timelines, and other views.

Pricing:

There are 4 plans, ranging from Fundamentals to a custom Ultimate tier. The Fundamentals plan is free for up to 10 projects and basic functionality. Pro plans start at $39.00/user per month.

83. CloudWork

CloudWork is an Agile-first project management platform, focused on the Scrum framework.

Features:

Custom-developed features cover every step of the development lifecycle.

Tackle bugs with bug and release management.

Manage your documentation and files in shared libraries.

Includes burndown charts and other essential Agile tools.

Pricing:

CloudWork doesn’t offer standard pricing, you need to contact the company for a custom quote.

84. Pivotal Tracker

Pivotal Tracker is another Agile project management tool, focused on a single shared backlog.

Features:

Keep priorities clear with a company-wide backlog.

Follow a guided iteration planning process for every new project.

Transparent task ownership with progress monitoring tools.

Pricing:

Pivotal Tracker offers 4 different levels, from the Free plan, all the way to the custom Enterprise plan. The Free plan is limited to 5 projects. Paid plans start at $6.50/user per month.

85. Planview LeanKit

LeanKit is an Agile project management platform with a focus on Kanban.

Features:

Kanban board view for all projects.

Cross-team collaboration and board sharing.

Real-time collaboration possible through threaded comments with @mentions and more.

Create custom board and task card templates to speed up workflow.

Pricing:

LeanKit only offers a single tier with all features included. Pricing starts at $20.00/user per month.

86. Zenkit Base

Zenkit Base is a simple project management platform for Agile and normal teams.

Features:

Use Kanban and Gantt chart views interchangeably for all projects.

Assign partial task ownership with multi-level tasks that suit your workflow.

Real-time collaboration through comments, chat, and file sharing.

Pricing:

Zenkit Base has a free plan for up to 3 users. Paid plans start at $8.00/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

87. MindGenius

MindGenius is a complete project management tool that started out as a mind mapping app.

Features:

Use mind mapping for ideation and initial planning.

Expand on ideas and turn them into concrete project phases with deadlines.

Use Gantt timeline charts and Kanban board views to manage projects.

Pricing:

MindGenius offers multiple subscription options, including a one-year license to the desktop software. Desktop plans start at $198.00/license per year, online plans start at $16.00/user per month.

88. Easy Project

Easy Project is a productivity platform with dedicated Agile workflow management tools.

Features:

Monitor Scrum sprint progress with a dedicated sprint dashboard.

Manage user stories and sprints with a Scrum board for each iteration.

Collaborate on a product backlog during and in between sprints.

Pricing:

Easy Project offers 3 pricing tiers, Essentials, Business, and Platform. The Essentials plan starts at $7.00/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

89. Nifty

Nifty is a comprehensive project management platform that includes chat, calendars, and more.

Features:

Create and manage goal-oriented sprints within the platform.

Use real-time chat and calendar management to boost collaboration.

Use Kanban with swimlane views to get a better overview of tasks.

Set up and customize Agile workflows.

Pricing:

Nifty includes 3 flat pricing tiers and custom enterprise plans. The Starter plan begins at $39.00 per month, with up to 10 users.

90. Forecast

Forecast is a project management platform with AI-powered workflow automation.

Features:

Use a Gantt-style layout to plan project and task deadlines.

Forecast how projects will affect team and staff availability.

Manage project-specific retainers and stay within the budget.

Beyond project management, you can also manage resources and finances.

Pricing:

Forecast offers 3 plans, Lite, Pro, and Enterprise. Lite starts at $29.00/user per month. All plans require a minimum of 10 users.

91. Favro

Favro is an Agile project management tool for distributed teams.

Features:

Use Kanban, spreadsheets, and timeline views to get a better overview of projects.

Use automation rules to speed up workflows and eliminate busywork.

Attach iterations to tasks, and collaborate in real-time with threaded comments.

Pricing:

Favro offers 3 different pricing tiers, Lite, Standard, and Enterprise. Lite plans start at $6.00/user per month. For reporting and guest access, you need the Standard or Enterprise plan.

92. Beesbusy

Beesbusy is a project management app focused on simplicity.

Features:

Use multi-project Gantt charts to manage complex projects with hard dependencies.

Use time tracking to keep track of employee productivity.

Track overall projects progress in the simple analytics dashboard.

Pricing:

Beesbusy offers a basic free plan with unlimited users and tasks, but limited features. Paid plans start at $10.00/user per month. Volume discounts are available.

93. Conceptboard

Conceptboard is a visual collaboration and project management platform.

Features:

Collaborate in real time on visual boards to simulate in-person whiteboard mapping.

Use Kanban or Scrum board templates to quickly implement your workflow.

Collaborate on high-level project roadmaps, architecture diagrams, and more.

Use version control and an approval workflow to control your iterations.

Pricing:

Conceptboard offers a basic free plan for unlimited users, but limited to 500MB storage and few features. Paid plans start at $6.00/user per month.

94. ScrumWorks Pro

ScrumWorks Pro is a powerful Agile project planning tool.

Features:

Cross-project views help managers maintain a 1000-mile overview.

Product release forecasts with different models based on recent Scrum sprints.

Use categorization to manage large and complex product backlogs.

Combine Scrum with other Agile methods like Kanban or iterative Agile.

Pricing:

ScrumWorks Pro offers a software license plan. Plans start at $276.00/license per year.

95. Kantree

Kantree is a work management platform for managing Agile projects.

Features:

Use Kanban, table, and timeline views to manage your projects.

Burndown charts and velocity tracking helps you speed up your sprints.

Collaborate on a product backlog and source bug reports from users with open forms.

Edit cards with custom fields and assign them to one or multiple users.

Pricing:

Kantree offers 2 tiers of paid plans, Team and Business. The Team plan starts at $8.00/user per month.

96. MyCollab

MyCollab is a simple project management tool for small and medium businesses.

Features:

Create project roadmaps with detailed phases.

Use Kanban or table views to keep track of your projects.

Track project status, milestones, and team workloads in the dashboard.

Handle support ticket and bug report workflows within the platform.

Pricing:

There are 3 plan tiers, Startup, Small Office, and Professional. The Startup plan starts at $19.00 per month and includes up to 10 users.MyCollab also offers open-source or license-based downloads for self-hosted installations.

97. Agilefant

Agilefant is a project management tool tailored to Agile frameworks like Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, and more.

Features:

Collaborate on a product backlog and choose which user stories to prioritize.

Manage sprints and iterations with native tools like burndown charts.

Provide guest access to external stakeholders.

Use time tracking to gain insights into the workloads of different employees and teams.

Pricing:

Agilefant includes 4 pricing tiers, Team, Group, Business, and Enterprise. Team plans start at $5.00/user per month.

98. Hygger

Hygger is a Kanban-based project management tool for Agile teams.

Features:

Customize the columns of the Kanban board to suit your internal workflows.

Use the alternative views, timeline, and list to get a better overview of project progress.

Track Scrum sprint performance with burndown charts, velocity, and sprint release reports.

Pricing:

Hygger offers a free plan with up to 100MB of total storage. Paid plans start at $7.00/user per month.

99. PlanStreet

PlanStreet is a project management solution that supports Agile workflows.

Features:

Use Scrum board or Kanban templates to kickstart your projects.

Time and expense tracking helps keep your projects under control.

HIPAA-compliant forms and data storage for appointment scheduling and case management.

Pricing:

PlanStreet offers 2 different plans, Basic and Enterprise.Basic starts at $25.00/user per month and Enterprise starts at $35.00/user per month.

100. Gouti

Gouti is a project management tool for Agile companies.

Features:

Create a project charter to outline the basic foundation of a project.

Use Kanban boards to manage tasks and smaller goals within teams.

Capacity planning outlines team availability and can help you when planning sprints.

Pricing:

Gouti offers a limited free plan without collaboration.Premium plans start at $9.33/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

101. Heyunka Waypoint

Heyunka Waypoint is a project management tool for Agile and Lean teams.

Features:

Plan iterations, sprints, and larger releases within the same dashboard.

Create a product backlog of user stories to work on in future sprints.

Track progress with a release burndown report.

Break stories down into smaller tasks and assign them to specific team members.

Pricing:

Waypoint is free for up to 5 users. The paid plan starts at $17.70/user per month for up to 100 users.After that, volume discounts can bring the price down to $12.00/user per month.

102. Miro: Great visualization, can’t track history

Miro is an online collaborative whiteboard platform for project planning and management.

Features:

The collaborative whiteboard is perfect for sprint planning meetings and huddle boards.

Collaborate on project roadmaps and other high-level strategies in real time.

Run interactive whiteboard workshops with video calls and real-time editing.

Pricing:

Miro offers a free plan with up to 3 boards. Team plans start at $8.00/user per month and Business plans start at $16.00/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

103. Odoo Project

Odoo Project is a tool for managing Agile projects.

Features:

Keep timesheets and compare them with forecasts to get a real breakdown of performance.

Add notes or attach files to collaborate on task cards in real time.

Create and customize analytics dashboards to track project progress.

Pricing:

Odoo Project is open source and available for free.Hosted cloud and on-premise plans start at $22.00/user per month.

104. Axosoft

Axosoft is a project management tool specifically designed for Agile software development.

Features:

Create and prioritize a product backlog with the Axosoft release planner.

Monitor sprint velocity, burndown rate, and estimate iteration ship dates.

Also includes a helpdesk and wiki generator.

Generate bug tickets from email and handle customer communications within the same dashboard.

Pricing:

Hosted plans start at $21.00/user per month and Enterprise starts at $35.00/user per month. Self-hosted plans are also available.

105. Weekdone

Weekdone is a project management solution built around the objectives and key results (OKRs) goal-setting framework.

Features:

Break down quarterly objectives into smaller projects and tasks.

Use weekly check-ins to keep your team moving forward.

Track KPIs and overall team performance in customizable dashboards.

Pricing:

Free for up to 3 users. The first 10-user-package costs $9.00/user per month. The price decreases with volume. A 500-user-package costs $3.50/user per month.

106. Swit

Swit is a project management suite that supports Agile workflows.

Features:

Use Scrum board or Kanban templates to kickstart your projects.

Create and customize workflows that suit your company.

Use timeline views to visualize the progress of your projects.

Real-time chat for collaboration on projects and tasks.

Pricing:

Free for up to 5 projects, 300 tasks, and 50 users. Standard plans start at $9.99/user per month and Enterprise plans start at $19.99/user per month.

107. Taiga

Taiga is a software tool that is great for agile teams.

Features:

Collaborate on developing a product backlog with your team and stakeholders

Define Sprint deliverables by involving your full team.

Stay on track with Sprint burndown charts and other performance analytics.

Use Kanban boards for high-level planning or to create Scrum boards for a Sprint.

Pricing:

Free for up to 3 users. Premium plans start at $5.00/user per month. On-premise plans are also available.

108. Kanbanchi

Kanbanchi is an intuitive Kanban solution that makes it easy to implement the framework.

Features:

Customize Kanban board templates to your company’s workflow.

Google Calendar and other crucial integrations.

Time tracker for tasks and larger project objectives.

Team workload monitoring tools to avoid bottlenecks.

Pricing:

Kanbanchi offers 3 different plans, Starter, Professional, and Enterprise. Starter pricing begins at $7.95/user per month, Professional at $19.97/user per month, and Enterprise at $34.97/user per month.

109. ProWorkFlow

ProWorkFlow includes Kanban boards, Gantt charts, and other project management tools.

Features:

Use a Kanban board to collaborate, plan, and work through your project.

Managers can use a Gantt timeline to keep track of project progress and forecast release dates.

Track working hours with in-depth tracking and timesheets.

Chat functionality for real-time collaboration.

Pricing:

Professional plans start at $18/user per month and Enterprise plans start at $27/user per month. Custom enterprise pricing is also available.

110. KanbanFlow

KanbanFlow is a Kanban-focused project management platform.

Features:

Use Kanban boards to plan projects throughout different phases.

Assign different task cards to different teams or users (with deadlines and notifications).

Use horizontal swimlanes (like teams, products, and more) to get a more granular overview.

Basic performance analytics for individual users, projects, and your whole team.

Pricing:

The free plan includes unlimited users and boards but limits features. The Premium plan starts at $5/user per month.

111. Wrike: robust tools, requires onboarding

Wrike is a software tool that helps Agile organizations with project management.

Features:

Use Kanban boards for high-level planning and individual task assignments.

Use timeline views to forecast release dates and adjust workloads.

A variety of dashboards highlight important KPIs and team and individual performance.

Implement complex creative approval workflows into the platform.

Pricing:

Wrike is free for up to 5 users. Professional plans start at $9.80/user per month and Business plans start at $24.80/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

112. WiseTeam

WiseTeam is a project management platform that supports multiple Agile frameworks including Kanban.

Features:

Use the main Kanban board to break down projects into assignable tasks.

Assign time values to tasks and use a unique workload board to maximize the productivity of your team.

Also supports project portfolio management and even a basic CRM.

Pricing:

The SaaS hosted plan starts at $33/user per month. On-site licenses and custom enterprise plans are also available.

113. Preview App

Preview App is a project management app specifically for creative teams and web developers.

Features:

Use a Kanban board (or Scrum board) to plan and assign specific tasks.

Real-time chat for collaboration on projects and tasks.

Use a bug tracker to populate your product backlog and future sprints.

Add comments directly to specific areas of a wireframe, live test site, or graphic.

Pricing:

Free for up to 10 users with a single project. Freelance plans start at $35 per month with unlimited users and up to 10 separate projects.

114. GoodDay

GoodDay is a work management platform with support for Kanban and other Agile and Lean methods.

Features:

Use Gannt charts, timeline, and workload tools to ensure projects run smoothly.

Kanban layout supports sub-projects, swimlanes, and more.

Task table and list layout to make task creating and assignment easier.

Special past-due and priority views for managers to help them keep projects on schedule.

Pricing:

Free for up to 15 users with a single project. Professional plans start at $4/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

115. Kanbanize

Kanbanize is a Kanban-based platform for managing projects.

Features:

Combine Kanban with timeline views to better visualize your project status.

Forecast project finish dates based on the flow of individual task cards.

Automate repetitive tasks with powerful workflow rules.

Pricing:

The minimum plan size includes 15 users and isroughly $6/user per month. Workflow automation rules cost extra (and come in packs of 10).

116. Nostromo

Nostromo is another Kanban-based platform for managing digital products.

Features:

Kanban boards with user assignment (and email notifications) and sub-task checklists.

Track hours worked, and compare them with the estimates for the project or card.

Get insights into individual employee and team performance with key project KPIs.

Design feedback tool lets you leave comments directly on designs and layouts.

Pricing:

Free plan with limited functionality available. The only paid plan costs $5/user per month.

117. Polydone

Polydone is a Kanban-based project management app with a focus on transparency.

Features:

The smart Kanban board includes time estimates and is searchable with custom filters.

Create and customize task card templates to speed up your internal workflows.

Transparent workload management and reports for managers.

Automatic timesheets based on estimates and team member contributions.

Pricing:

Free plan available for up to 2 projects. Pro plans start at $7/user per month, and Enterprise plans at $14/user per month.

118. PROAD

PROAD is a project and resource management platform that also handles billing and invoicing.

Features:

Break projects into tasks with Kanban boards.

Handle customers, contacts, and projects from the same dashboard.

Plan availability and log billable hours with time tracking tools.

Use tracked project hours to automatically generate and send invoices.

Pricing:

PROAD is separated into separate “sub-products” rather than pricing tiers. The SMB-focused “PROAD One” starts at $38/user per month.

119. Taskworld

Taskworld is a project management solution focused on the Kanban board and workflow.

Features:

Break large projects into specific tasks and assign them with the Kanban board.

Use the timeline view to forecast finish dates and compare them with deadlines.

Collaborate with real-time chat, threaded discussions, and more.

Fill out cards with smaller tasks in a checklist format (and assign them).

Pricing:

Professional costs $10/user per month, and Business costs $22/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

120. Trello: easy to use, lacks functionality

Trello was one of the original digital Kanban board providers and is now a full-fledged project management tool.

Features:

Break projects into deliverables, sub-projects, or actionable tasks with Kanban boards.

Add comments, due dates, checklists, labels, and more to individual task cards.

Set up smart workflow automation rules with Trello Butler.

Robust integrations with most other corporate productivity tools.

Pricing:

Trello is free with up to 10 boards per team and limited functionality. Business Class plans start at $9.99/user per month, and Enterprise plans at $17.50/user per month.

121. Pipefy

Pipefy is a Kanban-style project management system designed for managing complex workflows from start to finish.

Features:

Gather requests through internal or external forms, dedicated emails, or integrated tools.

Custom conditions and requirements for each project phase.

No-code automation for every step of the workflow.

Detailed analytics in customizable dashboards.

Integrations with ERPs, accounting software, and more.

Pricing:

Pipefy has 4 plans: free, business, enterprise, and unlimited. Paid plans start at $18/user per month.

122. Gantter

Gantter is a project and schedule management platform.

Features:

Manage and keep deadlines by tracking every moving part of the project with the Gantt view.

Integrations with Google Calendar and the entire Google Suite.

Track working hours to specific project tasks, and manage the workload of your employees.

Manage resources and track other expenses to stay on budget.

Pricing:

All Gantter plans cost $5/user per month.

123. Instagantt

Instagantt is an online Gantt chart software tool for project management.

Features:

Create and schedule a project on a visual timeline.

Highlight dependencies and potential bottlenecks with a granular Gantt chart.

Set baselines and milestones to keep your project on track.

Collaborate on projects and tasks in real time with threaded comments and mentions.

Analyze project progress with detailed analytics dashboards.

Pricing:

Instagantt team plans start at $4.25/user per month.

124. WORKetc

WORKetc is a CRM and project management platform.

Features:

You can generate project task cards from sales leads in the CRM or support cases.

The Gantt view lets you visually set time estimates and dependencies for your tasks and projects.

Includes nested projects, timesheets, budgets, milestone billing, and custom fields.

Pricing:

The Team plan starts at $195 per month with up to 3 users.Each extra user costs $49 per month.

125. Meisterplan

Meisterplan is a project portfolio management software with a focus on Gantt charts in the UX.

Features:

Visualize multiple projects over the next months, quarters, and years, with detailed Gantt charts.

Set and keep track of priorities and deliverables with dedicated project roadmaps.

Predict roadblocks and forecast delivery dates with the real-time simulation tool.

Prioritize projects and tasks by setting project scores and ranks.

Pricing:

Meisterplan starts atroughly $20/user per month. The per-user price gets significantly lower with higher volumes.

126. Apptivo Projects

Apptivo Projects is another Gantt-focused platform for project management.

Features:

Plan project and task deadlines visually with an interactive Gantt chart.

Use the time tracking tool to quickly generate timesheets and record billable hours.

Generate and send invoices based on flat rates, times invested, or milestones.

Customize the entire app layout to better suit your projects and workflows.

Pricing:

Apptivo has a free plan with up to 3 users.Premium plans start at $8/user per month, and Ultimate plans start at $20/user per month. Enterprise plans are also available.

127. PlanHammer

PlanHammer is a project planning and management tool.

Features:

Collaborate and plan out your projects in real time.

For projects and tasks with added estimates and dependencies, you can visualize using a Gantt chart.

Add and assign task checklists to parent tasks or deliverable cards.

Use Agile Kanban boards to manage internal team workflows.

Pricing:

Planhammer costs $20.00/month for up to 9 users, $50.00/month for 10 to 20 users, and $100.00/month for unlimited users.

128. Project Drive

Project Drive offers basic online project management with Gantt charts and other features.

Features:

Use Gantt charts and baselines to stay on top of project deadlines.

Automated project status and health reports help managers avoid bottlenecks.

The timesheet module helps users track their working (or billable) hours for each task.

Pricing:

Project Drive starts at $40/user per month or $35/user per month for plans with over 26 users. Companies with more than 50 users need a custom plan.

129. Tiemchart

Tiemchart is a simple online project and schedule management platform.

Features:

Use the interactive Gantt chart to set up projects, tasks, deadlines, and dependencies visually.

Track expenses, resources, and working hours to keep projects within budget.

Set up automated invoicing and billing based on hours or flat fees.

Pricing:

Tiemchart starts at $24.99 per month for basic plans. You can also contact them for custom quotes.

130. BigGantt

BigGantt is a Gantt chart app for Jira.

Features:

With the app, you can map out projects with task-level due dates and interdependencies with a drag-and-drop interface.

Save time by automating the WBS setup based on the project.

Automated task scheduling based on historical usage.

Pricing:

Flat fee of $10 per month for up to 10 users, $1.25/user per month between 11-100 users.Jira accounts with over 100 users need a custom plan.

131. Genius Project

Genius Project is a project portfolio management solution.

Features:

Manage cost allocation across multiple large projects with a simple dashboard.

Visualize the real status of the project with Gantt charts (including due dates on the task level and dependencies).

Monitor project health and status with detailed analytics.

Manage resources and track other expenses to stay on budget.

Pricing:

Genius Project pricing starts at $19.95/user per month. Free 15-day trials are available for all plans.

132. OnePager Pro

OnePager Pro is a Gantt chart app for Microsoft Project, Project Server, and Project Online.

Features:

Use conditional formatting to automatically style your Gantt charts in Microsoft Project.

Add swimlanes to make your projects easier to navigate.

Summarize multiple project timelines in a single report.

Pricing:

A lifetime license to OnePager Pro for Microsoft Project costs $479.00. This is a one-time fee, but only includes support for one year.

133. GanttPRO

GanttPRO is an online Gantt chart and project management solution.

Features:

Visually plan and schedule your projects within the interactive Gantt view.

Regular team members can use task boards to keep track of their own tasks.

Use the workload view to make sure no employee is over or underworked.

Pricing:

GanttPRO starts at $8.90/user per month for up to 20 users.At 100 users the price is $4.50/user per month.

134. Aceproject

Aceproject is a project management tool for small businesses.

Features:

Use interactive Gantt charts to control dependencies and timelines.

Staff can use the time clock tool to automatically fill out timesheets, pending manager approval.

Track expenses and view detailed reports to keep projects within budget.

Pricing:

Free for up to 3 projects and users. The Standard plan starts at $24 per month for up to 10 active users.The Gold plan costs $199 per month with unlimited users and projects.

135. Nutcache

Nutcache is a complete project management platform.

Features:

Manage and assign project deliverables with Kanban board.

Managers can visualize the status of the project with Gantt chart and timeline views.

Use cost management and expense tracking tools to keep all projects within budget.

Use timers to manage the time investment, payroll, and availability of all team members.

Pricing:

Nutcache is free for up to 20 users. Pro plans start at $6/user per month, and Enterprise plans at $12/user per month.

136. ftrack Studio

ftrack Studio is a production-focused platform for project management for creative teams.

Features:

Manage complex workflows with built-in schemas, objects, statuses, and categories.

Manage resources better and stay within budgets (and due dates) with a birds-eye view of your project.

Track working hours from employees and see the overall investment in projects and tasks.

Synchronized media review to speed up video your production workflow.

Pricing:

ftrack Studio costs $20/user per month.

137. Bugzilla

Bugzilla is a spreadsheet-based issue and project management tool, primarily for software development.

Features:

File/modify the list of bugs (or change requests) by email.

Use advanced search capabilities to quickly find prioritized items.

Time tracking lets you see how much effort each item takes to resolve.

Scheduled reports show you the product progress in real time.

Pricing:

Bugzilla is a 100% free open-source solution. But you need your own server to host it.

138. Mavenlink

Mavenlink is a platform for project and resource management.

Features:

Make sure high-impact employees are always working on high-priority projects with better resource profiles and reports.

Use the main spreadsheet-style timeline view to get a granular understanding of where your project stands.

Track working hours and expenditures (including salaries) to keep projects within budget.

Pricing:

Mavenlink has 4 different pricing tiers, from Teams to Enterprise. Team plans start at $19/user per month.

139. Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a spreadsheet-based project management platform.

Features:

Use the spreadsheet view to create and manage tasks, and Gantt and other views to visualize the project status.

Set up advanced workflow automation rules to reduce unnecessary repetitive tasks.

Multiple dashboards give you granular insight into the performance of your projects and teams.

Pricing:

Smartsheet Business plans start at $25/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

140. MS Project

Microsoft Project is one of the original digital project management tools.

Features:

Use the spreadsheet or grid view to quickly submit and edit project and task details.

Visually edit dependencies and the timeline in the interactive Gantt view.

Use dynamic scheduling (and native MS Calendar integrations) to keep projects on track.

Pricing:

MS Project Plan 1 starts at $10/user per month. Project Plan 3 starts at $30/user per month.

141. Sprintly

Sprintly is a spreadsheet-based platform for issue tracking and project management.

Features:

Use the basic spreadsheet or grid view to add and customize issues with due dates, priorities, assignees, and more.

Individual users get a Kanban-style dashboard to keep them focused.

The progress view helps managers see if they are on schedule or not.

Use real-time analytics to see what your team is working on in real time.

Pricing:

There are 5 pricing options. The Startup plan starts at $19 per month with up to 6 users.Enterprise is $399 per month with up to 75 users.

142. Coda

Coda is a spreadsheet and doc platform for online collaboration.

Features:

Use templates to set up Gantt charts or simplistic task lists depending on your preferences.

Edit and share spreadsheets and documents with all team members.

Integrations with other core collaboration applications like Slack.

Create your own custom templates to suit your company’s workflow.

Pricing:

Coda uses a unique pricing model where you only pay for users who can create docs. Coda Pro starts at $10/user (with creation rights) per month.

143. Airtable

Airtable is a smart spreadsheet tool you can use for project management and other business tasks.

Features:

Use the project tracker template to quickly break a project down into deliverables and assign tasks.

Design custom templates and automated workflows that suit your company to a T.

Track expenses, working hours, budgets, and more in connected spreadsheets.

Pricing:

A free plan with limited features is available. Airtable Plus starts at $10/user per month, with Pro at $20/user per month.

144. CONEIX

CONEIX is a spreadsheet-based platform for customer data and project management.

Features:

Visualize the data including dependencies and due dates with a Gantt chart.

Import projects and populate tasks via emails.

Track expenses and working hours forecast against budget and due dates.

Centralize and manage customer data from a single location.

Pricing:

Basic plans start at $25/user per month. Custom enterprise plans are also available.

145. Duet

Duet is a self-hosted solution for project management, invoicing, and collaboration.

Features:

Use task lists, Kanban boards, and Gantt charts to better manage your projects.

Automate repetitive tasks.

Generate invoices based on billable hours tracked from various team members on each project.

Track working hours from employees and see the overall investment in projects and tasks.

Pricing:

Duet costs $59 per month for monthly updates or $179 per month for annual plans. Hosting costs are separate.

146. iRise

iRise combines prototyping and requirements management in a collaborative tool that works for Agile teams.

Features:

Interactive prototypes to capture requirements visually

Built-in audit tool to review changes to your requirements and prototypes

Real-time collaboration in editing to see changes and feedback as they happen

Web importer tool to build prototypes from existing web pages

Pricing:

iRise has just one standard pricing plan that costs $19/user per month. For team or enterprise plans, you can contact iRise for custom pricing.

147. Bitbucket

Bitbucket lets engineering teams create private, github-style repositories to collaborate on code.

Features:

Built-in support for testing and continuous delivery

Integrates with Jira and Trello issue trackers

Host your code on the cloud, on a server, or in a data center

Pricing:

Bitbucket’s Free plan works for up to 5 users, but limits build minutes to 50 per month. Paid plans include Standard and Premium, and start at $3/user per month.

148. Prodpad

Prodpad focuses on building a lean product roadmap. It’s less about creating extensive plans that capture every detail, and more about helping the product manager express their ideas to their teams.

Features:

Priority Chart view expresses tasks in terms of their impact on the project as a whole

Wide range of integrations

AI helper to keep your backlog from getting too cluttered

Pricing:

Prodpad’s 4 subscription plans are Essential, Advanced, Performance, and Enterprise. Pricing: starts at $149 per month for 3 editors or admins.

149. Projectplace

Projectplace is a product management software offering from Planview, a portfolio management firm for Agile companies.

Features:

Gantt charts to visualize long-term product development roadmaps, Kanban boards for daily productivity, and workload views to best employ each member of your team

All views are integrated: updating the Gantt also updates the Kanban, personal spaces, etc.

Collaborative document workspaces for the whole team

Pricing:

Projectplace has a single subscription tier which includes all features. It costs $29/user per month.

150. Project Central

Project Central is a project management tool for users of Microsoft Office 365.

Features:

Emphasizes quick setup, making it simple to create a project, add tasks, and onboard your team

Team members can organize their own tasks

Full set of visualizations, including boards, lists, checklists, and Gantt charts

Templates allow you to set up the same type of project many times

Pricing:

One plan gives you access to all features for a fixed price of $65 per month (or $49 per month – billed annually) no matter how many team members you have. You need an Office 365 subscription to use it.

151. MindGenius

MindGenius is actually 2 products: MindGenius 20 is the desktop version, while MindGenius Online is the web app.

Features:

Product management features ideal for smaller teams

Mind maps help you organize your ideas to pick out the most important themes

Useful in an educational setting as well as for Agile product teams

Pricing:

A MindGenius 20 Subscription ($160 the first year, $56 per year afterwards) gets you automatic access to the latest version of the MindGenius desktop software, plus MindGenius Online. You can also get permanent access to 1 version for $256 one-time cost, but can’t get upgrades.

152. Squish

Squish is a simple issue-tracking software that focuses on optimizing a small range of views.

Features:

Product management table with customizable fields

Searchable task resolution timelines

Flexibility to decide how to receive notifications

Mobile-responsive, so you can access it on the go

Pricing:

Squish has 5 subscription tiers, each designed for a different size of team: Starter, Standard, Small Professional, Large Professional, and Enterprise. Pricing: starts at a flat rate of $600 per year.

153. Function Point

Function Point is a product roadmapping app whose features branch out into other project management areas.

Features:

Product management: add tasks and briefs, track their time until completion, and create a longer product roadmap

Resource management: manage usage of your team members

Accounting and invoicing features, including Quickbooks integration

Business intelligence dashboards

Team chat spaces

Pricing:

Function Point offers 4 subscription tiers, each aimed at a different number of users: Starter, Standard, Pro, and Enterprise. Pricing begins at $45/user per month.

154. 24SevenOffice

24SevenOffice is a Norwegian-based enterprise platform that aims to automate every menial resource planning task a business might face.

Features:

In addition to project management software, 24SevenOffice includes payroll management, customer databases, and expense reports

Project management includes full roadmaps, time tracking, and document sharing

Modular structure means you only pay for what you need

Pricing:

Prices are estimated based on the services you require. It costs $85 per month to add a user to an existing set of modules, or $100 per month to add an administrator.

155. ProjectLibre

ProjectLibre is a completely open-source product management app.

Features:

Currently only available for download, but a cloud version will release soon

Compatible with Microsoft Project files for easy migration

Extensive user community

Pricing:

ProjectLibre is open-source and free to download.

156. web2Project

web2Project is another free, open-source project manager, with a special focus on customization.

Features:

Cloud-based infrastructure that you can access from any device

Gantt charts and calendars, plus other modules as your business needs

Advanced permission options

Pricing:

web2Project is a free, open-source solution.

157. BeeWits

BeeWits is a project management app for web design firms and freelancers, created by a digital marketing agency.

Features:

Geared toward small and sole-proprietor businesses

Centralized visual to-do lists and other project management templates

Customize templates for your personal needs

Pricing:

BeeWits offers 3 paid plans: Part-Timer, Freelancer, and Agency. Pricing starts at $19.99 per month.

158. Tability

Tability is designed for companies who have been tracking their goals in spreadsheets until now.

Features:

Cascading plans, starting from a “North Star” product strategy and filtering down to individual product team goals

Built around the ability to give and receive feedback on every page, with help from Slack and email integrations

Customizable progress reports

Pricing:

Tability has a Free plan that offers 2 pages and unlimited users. Their paid plans are Pilot, Teams, and Business, starting at $49 per month ($39 per month when billed annually).

159. Allegra

Allegra is a platform for project planning, product roadmap building, and resource management, which brings together a powerful set of tools.

Features:

Hierarchical structures with detailed schedules and budgeting

Interactive visuals for timelines and resource utilization

Track to-do lists to ensure meetings are productive

Built-in task management software lets you track assignments in more detail

Pricing:

Allegra’s estimated pricing assumes 1 to 5 users; the price increases the more users you add. For paid plans, you can choose Standard, Professional, or Enterprise, each of which can be self-hosted (for a large one-time fee) or cloud-based (for a regular subscription). Prices for both options start at $10.00.

160. GenSight

GenSight is a consulting firm that also offers a large software platform, which integrates several functions into a single offering.

Features:

Software built around the Stage-Gate product development methodology

Adaptable templates designed to fit a wide range of best practices

Business case management helps consider your templates in light of high-level goals

Risk-management and scenario-exploration tools

Pricing:

Contact the sales team for price estimates.

161. Farmerswife

Farmerswife is a tool for managing project schedules, which can be hosted in the cloud or onsite.

Features:

Navigate from a long-form project overview to an integrated hourly timeline

Real-time view of where your resources are allocated, how close each project is to completion, and whether you’ve charged for it yet

Best for managing a workforce of freelancers or union employees, but it’s also good for sole-proprietor creatives

Pricing:

Quotes are available from the sales team. Self-hosted plans cost a large one-time payment, while Cloud plans cost a monthly subscription fee.

162. Eralis Project

Eralis Project is a “project-based ERP” system — it manages all an enterprise’s core functions on a platform that takes the project as the basic unit of the business.

Features:

Aimed at small-to-medium businesses

Break down projects by tasks or milestones

Get alerts when a resource is over-committed

Includes cost management spreadsheets

Pricing:

Contact the team for pricing estimates.

163. Infowit

Infowit is a cloud-based project management app that’s geared toward creative, client-based businesses.

Features:

Focuses on having a heavily customizable infrastructure — you can build a dashboard around your data

Easy to change priorities and schedules to accommodate the needs of a creative team

Get notifications and communicate within the app

Pricing:

Infowit has 2 paid plans: Subscription, which costs $420/user per year, and Continuing, which costs a one-time fee of $800 per user. Setup, maintenance, and cloud hosting cost extra.

164. PlanZone

PlanZone is a France-based app for collaborative projects. It lets you centralize all your workflows on one platform.

Features:

Create tasks, then add documents and calendars to provide context for your team

Discuss the project in the same space you’re working on it

Generate Gantt charts and adjust them from your administrative dashboard

Take notes on each element of the project

Pricing:

PlanZone has 4 paid plans: Basic, Team, Business, and Enterprise. Pricing starts at ~$30/user per month (prices are in euros, so the conversion rate may change this). Customized plans beyond the Enterprise level are also available.

165. Project KickStart

Project KickStart is a product roadmap tool with Outlook integration, currently on its 6th version.

Features:

Helps you generate ideas before you make your full plan

Projects can be uploaded to the cloud

Integrates with contact lists in Act! or Outlook

Able to generate task lists and Gantt charts

Pricing:

Project KickStart costs $149.96 per user. Webplanner, which uploads projects to the cloud, costs an extra $59.40 per user annually.

166. TouchBase

TouchBase promotes itself as scalable, workflow-centered project management created by ProductDossier.

Features:

Can be cloud-hosted or deployed onsite

Suitable for both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Project health dashboards alert you if you’re getting inadequate returns for any spent resources

Product manager can determine user permissions

Flexible modules that all integrate with each other

Pricing:

Contact TouchBase to get a quote.

167. Pie

Targeted at a broad audience from individuals to enterprises, Pie aims for a simple user interface and a friendly aesthetic.

Features:

Templates show progress toward completion by slowly filling a green bar

Divide up a large product roadmap into manageable “pie slices”

Stack multiple templates on top of each other to visualize long-term epics

Generate executive reports

Pricing:

Pie has 3 whimsically-named subscription tiers: Apple, Blueberry, and Triple Berry a la Mode. The free Apple plan allows for unlimited users, while paid plans start at $5/user monthly.

168. ProjectCompanion

ProjectCompanion is Sweden’s leading entry into the world of web-based project management.

Features:

Portfolio projects and document management

Take notes and receive email notifications

Manage expense reports, budgets, and invoicing

To-do lists and Kanban boards on every plan

Pricing:

Plans start at $5/user per month, and include technical support.

169. Project Handbook

Currently in version 3.5, Project Handbook is a project management app developed by Setting Milestones, a consulting agency based in Austria.

Features:

All-in-one tool developed with input from seasoned project managers

Wide range of modules can be adapted to any industry

Break down workflows and illustrate them with timelines

Meeting to-do lists to get them over with quickly

Generate risk analysis reports

Pricing:

Contact Setting Milestones for a quote.

170. Project Risk Manager

Project Risk Manager is software developed by a risk management firm to help the average product manager understand what risks they can afford to take.

Features:

Free version for up to 5 users

Software automatically evaluates risks and ranks them based on potential impact

Browse a public risk directory to learn about risks specific to your industry or location

Pricing:

Project Risk Manager can be downloaded and installed for free. The Pro version costs 15 pounds (currently $19.44 US) per month to host, plus 1 pound (~$1.30) per user monthly.

171. ProjeQtOr

ProjeQtOr stands for “quality-based open-source project organizer,” which sums this tool up pretty well.

Features:

All-in-one tool with a community of open-source contributors

Combines a big selection of features with a simple interface

Configure menu options to show each user only what they need

Pricing:

As an open-source app, ProjeQtOr is free to download.

172. xpdproject

xpdoffice is a full suite of enterprise tools; xpdproject is the bundle’s project management solution.

Features:

Cloud-based product roadmap software

Manage project resources with a basic yet highly functional interface

Integrate with the rest of the xpdoffice suite, which includes solutions for earned value management, human resources, reporting, and more

Pricing:

Contact xpdientinc for a price quote.

173. iPlan

iPlan claims to be “the first integrated project and quality management solution.” Whether or not that’s true, it’s a comprehensive tool for helping enterprise teams save time.

Features:

Track projects and check them against resource availability

Product roadmap templates automatically adjust themselves to fit the information present

Make decisions based on earned value

Integrate multiple projects that depend on each other

Pricing:

iPlan pricing starts at a one-time fee of $150 per user.

174. Project.co

Project.co is designed to save time for teams that juggle multiple projects for different clients.

Features:

See all your projects at once from the dashboard

Discussion pages for every project

Create tasks and assign people, dates, and specific deliverables

Give your clients transparency about your team members and who’s working on what

Pricing:

Project.co has only 1 plan, Everything Unlimited, which costs $10/user per month.

175. RiskyProject

RiskyProject is a risk analysis and management tool built by Intaver Institute.

Features:

Integrates with Primavera and Microsoft Project

Enables you to conduct qualitative and quantitative analysis

Allows you to define risks and figure out the most effective mitigation

Ability to drag and drop risks onto different projects to see possible effects

Pricing:

RiskyProject comes in 3 levels: Light, Professional, and Enterprise. Prices start at $699 for a new version, or $279 to upgrade from a prior version.

176. Redmine: great bug-tracker, hard to use

An open-source web app for project management, written to be compatible with as many databases and platforms as possible.

Features:

Supports multiple projects with role-based access

Add custom fields to fit your team’s needs

Wikis and forums for each project

Different data views, including Gantt chart and calendar

Pricing:

Redmine is open-source, and costs nothing to download, though fans can make donations.

177. Planio

Planio is a modern task management solution for engineering teams.

Features:

Create workflows and add milestones for all sizes of project

Fits with both Agile and traditional approaches

Detailed time tracking and role-based permissions

Manage documents in a collaborative wiki

Cloud-based product roadmap software can be accessed from any device, with a mobile-responsive design

Pricing:

Planio has 4 levels: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Plans start at $25 per month.

178. FogBugz

FogBugz is aimed at software engineering teams who want to cut down on time-wasting meetings and get more accomplished per day.

Features:

Track projects and add tasks to each one

Automated emails with reusable templates

Code review with special security and change notifications

Pricing:

FogBugz has a single subscription tier that includes all features. Pricing starts at $75 per month for 5 users.

179. Fossil

Fossil is a software configuration management system, similar to Git, that remote engineering teams can use to collaborate on code.

Features:

Customizable web interface

Bug tracking, documentation, and wiki support

Networking works with firewalls and proxies

Autosync eliminates tedious merging and forking

Pricing:

Fossil is a completely free open-source program.

180. Trac

Trac is an open-source product management tool for software teams.

Features:

Minimalist interface interferes with engineers as little as possible

Interacts with version control platforms like Git

Built-in issue tracking system

Product roadmap timeline with events and milestones

Community of open source developers

Pricing:

Trac is a free, open-source program.

181. Assembla

Assembla is a Git repository with built-in project management for development teams.

Features:

Plan and manage projects using Kanban boards, Gantt charts, or Scrum sprints.

Built-in Git repositories for implementing changes.

Integrate support tickets into the platform to quickly solve bugs and issues.

Set milestones for groups of tasks to keep projects moving fast.

Pricing:

Assembla Starter costs $12/user per month for up to 5 users. Enterprise cloud costs $19/user per month, sold in packs of 5. Self-hosted plans are also available.

182. RoboHead

Robohead, a division of Aquent, is built for in-house marketing teams with an emphasis on creative projects and deliverables. It’s highly customizable to meet the precise needs of your team.

Features:

Custom project request forms and project templates

Optimized workflows based on team skill and availability

Calendar, Gantt chart, and Kanban views for project timelines

Individual to-do lists and time tracking for each team member

Customizable management dashboard

Track version history and project approvals

Pricing:

Robohead does not list prices; however, you can request a free demo to learn more.

183. COR

COR helps you gain visibility into all of your projects at a glance, with metrics that keep tabs on your projects’ on-time status and profitability. It’s designed for creative agencies with benefits for team members at any level.

Features:

Task lists and dashboards indicating project status and importance

Real-time insight into team member availability

Automatic time tracking based on computer activity

Project health indicators based on on-time completion and projected profitability

Easy client access to their projects

Pricing:

COR starts at $31.90/user per month when paying annually. Project template and automation features packages start at $39.90/user per month. Custom enterprise solutions are also available.

184. Ignitur

Ignitur is a combination marketing dashboard and project management tool, bringing everything your digital marketing team needs into one place.

Features:

Customizable reporting dashboards

Premade checklists for common marketing tasks

Simple workflow creation for company-specific processes

White-label reporting to share with clients

Attach tasks completed to performance reports for greater client visibility

Pricing:

Ignitur has 3 pricing plans for agencies of different sizes:

$79.00/month for small agencies with up to 5 users and 15 clients

for small agencies with up to 5 users and 15 clients $129.00/month for medium-sized agencies with up to 15 users and 100 clients

for medium-sized agencies with up to 15 users and 100 clients $249.00/month for large agencies with unlimited users and clients

185. Antura Projects

Antura Projects covers project, portfolio, and resource management for your team, helping you keep your finger on the pulse of all your team’s operations.

Features:

Drag-and-drop Gantt chart for easier scheduling

Cost management tools, including estimation and budgeting

Integration of project and resource planning for maximum efficiency

Time tracking and workload management for internal and external workers

Add-on services for Jira, Sharepoint, and mobile devices

Pricing:

Antura does not list prices but offers a free demo for interested businesses.

186. Clarizen

Clarizen is a cloud-based software that simplifies workflows across internal and external teams. It brings together real-time data and work management for increased transparency.

Features:

Configurable UI for dashboards, workflows, and more

Central approval systems for internal teams and external stakeholders

Data resources and financial management tools to monitor product health

Integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, and more

Extensive app marketplace for additional features

Pricing:

Clarizen does not list prices but has an Enterprise plan and an Unlimited plan for different team sizes. They also offer a demo and free trial.

187. Insightly

Originally a CRM platform, Insightly also has a marketing project management software designed to help you get better results. You can use the marketing software on its own, or bundle it with the CRM for fuller integration.

Features:

Flowcharts to visualize and design the customer journey

Email templates and campaign builder

Campaign dashboards with real-time engagement metrics

A/B testing tool to fine-tune your strategy

GDPR-compliant data collection and two-factor authentication

Pricing:

Insightly Marketing plans start at $299.00/month for smaller teams and range to $1299.00/month for Enterprise plans. You can also create custom bundles with Insightly Marketing and their CRM.

188. Brightpod

Brightpod offers project management and time tracking for digital marketing and creative agencies and teams.

Features:

Kanban-style boards to visualize workflows

Color indicators and progress bars to keep you updated on project status

Built-in workflows for SEO, email marketing, and other channels

Integrate content and campaign calendars across channels and strategies

Centralize communication, files, and more

Pricing:

Brightpod ranges from $29.00/month for small agencies with up to 5 users to $199.00/month for large agencies with unlimited users.

189. Apptivo

Apptivo encompasses a wide range of business management tools, including project management software and email marketing tools. These apps can be combined to create a custom business solution tailored to you.

Features:

Manage unlimited projects and subprojects

Interactive Gantt chart for tracking project progress

Time tracking and timesheets approval app

Integrations with G Suite, Office 365, Slack, and more

All-encompassing mobile app

Pricing:

You can use Apptivo’s project management tools and some other apps for free. Marketing features start at $8.00/month per user, with custom pricing available for enterprise needs.

190. CoSchedule

CoSchedule Marketing Suite comprises 5 tools that help organize content, social media, workflows, and digital assets. It also offers marketing and blog calendars for better managing strategies.

Features:

Real-time project updates in a single, unified calendar

Content tools to optimize the creation process, from ideation to publishing

Standardized and automated workflows for recurring or complex tasks

Social media automation and optimization tools

Pricing:

CoSchedule has different prices depending on the product. It also offers a 14-day free trial.

Blog Calendar is $14/user per month

Marketing Calendar is $29/user per month

Marketing Suite is based on custom prices only

191. Demand Metric

Demand Metric is an Agile solution with tons of flexibility in how work is visualized and managed. It’s great for marketing teams working on or initiating an ABM strategy.

Features:

View tasks as lists, Kanban boards, or calendars

Task cards track approvals, files, and more in one place

Bulk edit options for updating or reassigning tasks

Integrations with Jira, Slack, HubSpot, and more

Pricing:

Demand Metric is $50/month for the project management software plan. For $500/month, you can get personalized support for customizing workflows and moving to an Agile model.

192. Husky

Husky is a project and campaign planning tool for marketing teams.

Features:

Manage project tasks in a checklist or calendar view for more accurate scheduling.

Set the budgets (including creative and ad spend) for each project or campaign.

Integrate with analytics platforms to track marketing KPIs and show them right in the project dashboards.

Real-time chat for collaboration.

Pricing:

Husky plans start at $52/user per month.

193. Moo.do

Moo.do is a web-based solution that provides task management within a single interface to increase productivity.

Features:

Comes with a built-in calendar for setting reminders

Collaboration tools help with team engagement and communication

Recurring task management

Facilitates time tracking and recurring task management

Enables taskboard view and mobile access

Pricing:

The pricing for Moo-do starts at $4.08 per month. There is also a free version and a free trial.

194. Highrise

Highrise offers a more thoughtful way of tracking people, conversations, and tasks in a business. It is designed to simplify the workflow and manage follow-ups.

Features:

Helps assign tasks to team members

Allows the team to keep track of all critical tasks

Enables storing important documents and files

Facilitates teams to manage follow-ups and build relationships

Pricing:

Highrise’s pricing starts from $4/user per month, $24 per month for small teams, and $49 per month for larger teams.

195. HeySpace

HeySpace is a project management software offering enhanced team collaboration and high-level task management.

Features:

Facilitates task progress and management

Helps in resource and budget management

The dashboard allows a full view of all tasks

Enables time tracking and scheduling

Focuses on improving collaboration and communication with a chat functionality

Designed with sticky notes board

Pricing:

The pricing for Heyspace starts at $5/user per month. There is a free trial and a free version with limited features.

196. Grapple

Grapple helps teams plan a project, stay organized with tasks, track progress, and meet project deadlines.

Features:

Helps in schedule planning and task assigning

Allow for convenient time-management and productive workflow

Helps managers with resource management

Facilitates milestone tracking

Comes with collaboration tools

This is a centralized platform for project management

Pricing:

There is a free trial version, alongside professional and premium pricing. The professional price starts at $7.99 per month, while the premium starts at $12.99 per month.

197. Nozbe

Nozbe is a task and time management software built around a shared to-do list.

Features:

Comes with multi-platform collaboration

Facilitates task, project, and time management

Helps teams communicate through tasks with teams and clients

Enables teams to organize and delegate tasks

Pricing:

Nozbe offers several pricing plans that vary depending on the number of users. The pricing starts from $8 per month for 1-2 users, $18.50 per month for up to 8 users, and $78 per month for unlimited users.

198. Bridge24

Bridge24 is a task management software that provides enhanced reporting, exporting capabilities, and highly interactive charts with practical information.

Features:

Comes with a customizable dashboard

Designed with interactive charts

Enables creation of automated reports

Facilitates financial and marketing reporting

Pricing:

The pricing for Bridge24 starts at $5/user per month. There is a free trial.

199. Monograph

Monograph is a cloud-based solution that helps small architectural firms and engineers with project planning, time tracking, invoicing, and forecasting.

Features:

Facilitates project and portfolio management

It is an intuitive and lightweight software created for project and task management

Helps in resource and budget planning

Allows the manager to perform billing and invoicing

Enables easy timesheet management

Pricing:

Monograph pricing starts at $35/user per month. There is also a free trial and free version for users with limited capabilities.

200. Ruby Mountain Solutions

Ruby Mountain Solutions project management system is a fully-featured task management software designed to help enterprises and startups with project management.

Features:

Designed to help businesses with project and task management

offers an end-to-end solution in budget management, time tracking and resource management

Helps managers with portfolio management

Facilitates time and experience tracking

Helps in resource and budget management

Comes with a client portfolio

Enables efficient task management

Pricing:

RMS PCM offers subscription pricing plans for businesses depending on the number of users.

201. OPPTIMO

OPPTIMO is a cloud-based software providing project and task management capabilities that provide task and project-based solutions to businesses.

Features:

Comes with collaboration and reporting tools

Offers end-to-end solutions for web applications

Facilitates time and progress tracking

Allows recurring task management

Enables percent-complete tracking

Ability to create subtasks and recurring tasks

Helps in task planning, scheduling, and tracking

Pricing:

The starting price for OPPTIMO is $2.50/per month. There is a free version and a free trial option.

202. TALAIA OpenPPM

TALAIA OpenPPM is a project portfolio management software that manages projects, programs, and portfolios.

Features:

Offers budget management capabilities

Provides a single structured source of information to help the business execute a project

Enables milestone and status tracking

Facilitates project planning and portfolio management

Helps in time and expense tracking

Facilitates budget and resource management

Designed with a dashboard and issue management

Pricing:

OpenPPM offers a free version with unlimited features.

203. Managly

Managly is a project and task management software used to plan, track, and collaborate with your teams.

Features:

Helps in task management

Designed with notification features for easy tracking of projects

Facilitates smooth task management for timely completion

Comes with collaboration and feedback tools

Allows integration with other applications

Allows customized reporting

Pricing:

The pricing for Managly includes a free trial and free version option.

204. ZenPilot

ZenPilot is a task and project management software designed to help marketing agencies develop their processes and systems to scale.

Features:

Has a pre-built library and process templates

Comes with dashboards views for easy monitoring

Designed with a project management structure

Helps project managers to use keyboard shortcuts in organizing applications

provides tangible differences in managing projects

Collaboration feature through shared task notes

Pricing:

ZenPilot is free to use for an unlimited number of projects.

205. taskblitz

taskblitz is a task management software that empowers individuals to plan, organize, and control their business processes.

Features:

Designed with Gantt and timeline view

Provides task management in calendar view and classic list view

There is a recurring task management

Helps in time tracking and task management

Enables reporting and analysis

offers a multi-project management interface

Comes with collaboration tools

Comes with a built-in chat feature

Pricing:

Taskblitz pricing starts at $25 per month. The software comes with a free version and offers a free trial.

206. GoPlan

GoPlan is a financial and task management software used to help businesses with issue tracking and project progress monitoring.

Features:

Designed for businesses that need real-time visibility into a project status

Comes with collaboration tools

Helps in time and express tracking

Facilitates milestone tracking and overview of pending tasks

Designed with a dashboard that offers an overview of the project

Tallows team status updates

Pricing:

Goplan pricing is not currently posted on their website. You’ll have to get in touch to learn more.

207. Inspire Planner

Inspire Planner is a Salesforce project management software designed to help businesses manage complex projects.

Features:

Integrates with native Salesforce Tasks

Supports automation

Allows users to manage multiple predecessors, create project templates, and share projects externally

Facilitates time-tracking and timesheets

Utilizes Salesforce reports and dashboards

Includes Resource capacity planning and skills management

Has a Gantt chart and Kanban board interface

Enables team project collaboration

Pricing:

The pricing plan for Inspire Planner is $21/user per month. There is a free 30-day trial available, as well as discounts for nonprofits.

208. TaskJuggler

TaskJuggler is an open-source platform that helps managers create projects, plan revenue, and allocate resources.

Features:

Designed to provide a modern approach to project planning and tracking

Facilitates advanced scheduling

Is flexible and superior compared to other Gantt chart platforms

Scaling abilities and enterprise features

Offers web publishing functions

Enables a powerful workforce list management

Allows integration with other applications

Pricing:

TuskJugger is a free project management software with unlimited features. It is one of a few free task management software on the market.

209. Group Office

Group Office is an open-source task management software that consolidates collaborative platforms with customer-facing functions.

Features:

Comes with time tracking capabilities

Allows for file sharing

provides a simple, intuitive interface that is easy to use

Enables task management

Designed with document storage

Developed for online office needs

Pricing:

Group-Office pricing starts at $235 per year for their billing package and 200 users.

211. LoadSpring

LoadSpring is a cloud-hosted task and project management tool which provides a single platform for multi-user collaboration and app access.

Features:

Comes with a collaboration software for client engagement

Facilitates time tracking through cloud hosting and training of individuals

Enables workflow management

Offers time and expense tracking

Enables project management solutions and software implementation

Helps in professional service automation

Pricing:

Loadspring’s pricing is not listed on their website. You’ll have to get in touch to learn more.

212. ProjeQtOr

ProjeQtOr is an open-source software offering end-to-end solutions including resource management, a client portal, and expense tracking.

Features:

Facilitates milestone tracking and expense tracking in one place

helps simplify compliance with leading quality management

Enables resource and budget management

Comes with time and expense tracking

Offers a chance for cost-to-completion tracking

Designed with agile methodologies, Gantt charts and client portal.

Pricing:

This is an open-source project that is completely free without a premium version

213. awork

awork is a task management software designed for remote team organization.

Features:

Allows employee activity monitoring through collaboration

Offers remote access and support to clients

Facilitates task management

Comes with custom dashboard widgets

Enables time and milestone tracking

Focuses on automation, smartness, and integration

Allows integration with other application

Pricing:

The pricing for awork starts at $12 per month for the premium package and $18 per month for the enterprise package. There is a free version as well as a free trial option.

214. Copper

Copper is a cloud-based software focused on milestone tracking.

Features:

Provides time tracking features to assist in complex projects

Facilitates resource and budget management

Comes with collaboration tools for communication

Offers simplicity in project resource management and communication

Allows project and portfolio management

Offers access to Gantt charts

Enables milestone tracking

Pricing:

The pricing for Copper starts at $49 per month for a studio and goes up to $99 per month for premium plans.

215. Rukovoditel

Rukovoditel is an open-source project management software that allows users to create their own systems and dashboards to deploy on their own servers.

Features:

Designed with standard and extension models for effective data management.

Facilitates budget and resource management

Allows users to create and customize their applications suitable for the project

Designed with Gantt charts and Kanban boards

Helps in time and expense tracking

Allows cost-to-completion tracking

Comes with customizable template and collaboration tools

Pricing:

The pricing for Rukovoditel starts at $195 as a one-time payment. The software offers a free version and a free trial.

216. fruux

fruux is a task management software with a unified calendaring system that works across different platforms.

Features:

Comes with collaboration tools for easy communication

Helps teams to schedule meetings

Facilitates task management

Allows automatic product updates

Tasks are automatically backed up and synced to all devices

Unlimited contacts, calendars, tasks and data storage

Pricing:

The pricing for fruux starts at 4 EUR per month.

217. OpenProject

OpenProject is an open-source project management software with Cloud as well as on-premises solutions.

Features:

Allows earned value analysis of a project

Helps businesses with earned value analysis

Combines Waterfall and agile project management

Has Gantt charts, PERT charts and more features

Facilitates scheduled planning and budget management

Can be used by businesses of all sizes

Integration with other applications such as Microsoft files

Pricing:

The OpenProject software offers a free version plan. The premium plan for businesses starts at $27.59 per month for 5 users.

218. Float

Float is a task management software focused on helping users allocate project resources based on employee capacity.

Features:

Designed to help in scheduling tasks, adding status, and setting individual working hours

Comes with drag-and-drop features

Facilitates reports, analytics, and editing

Comes with an intuitive interface

The project data can be used to drive business decisions

Allows time tracking of project

Allows managers to perform task management

Pricing:

The pricing for Float starts at $5/user per month. There is a free 30-day trial with full features.

219. Teamleader

Teamleader is work management software to sell, bill and organise work in one place.

Features:

Keep track of leads, contacts and companies in one place

Create and send quotations

Organise and structure projects

Track time and material

Bill your customers one-off or recurringly

Connect Teamleader to your favourite tools via our Marketplace

Get the right insights at the right time and improve your business

Pricing:

The pricing for Teamleader starts at €50/month for 2 users, and €25 for each additional user.

220. 2-plan Team

2-Plan Team is a task management software designed to create milestones, work packages, and timelines.

Features:

Helps managers to project time tracking

enables teams to track milestones and project status

Facilitates tracking the progress of tasks

Comes with collaborative tools

Helps in scheduling tasks and tracking status

Allows workflow management

Pricing:

The pricing for 2-plan Team starts at $12 as a one-time payment. There is a free trial option available.

221. Acteamo

Acteamo is task management software focused on task budgeting and cost control.

Features:

Enables resource and budgeting management

Designed to help businesses become more productive in managing tasks

Managers can easily assign tasks to members

Facilitates organizing assignments and sharing with other team members

Comes with a cost control feature

Helps in scheduling and assigning tasks

Designed with collaboration tools

Pricing:

The pricing for Acteamo starts at $7/user per month.

222. ProWorkflow

ProWorkflow is a project and task management software providing cloud-based business solutions. It comprises timesheets, job tracking, and resource management capabilities.

Features:

Facilitates budget and resource management

Comes with collaboration tools for client engagement

Designed with customizable templates for easy of use

Allows cost-to-completion tracking

provides solutions to businesses of all sizes and functions

Enables milestone, time, and expense tracking

Pricing:

The pricing for Workflow starts from $20/user per month in a subscription model.

223. 5pm

5pm is a platform for businesses needing a simple application to manage tasks. The online project management app does most of the essential functions required to handle a project.

Features:

Enables project and task management

Contains Gantt chart views and chat app

Comes with workload reports

Facilitates email integration

Comes with customized reports

Designed with integrated service options

Allows teams to share notes and files

Pricing:

The pricing for 5pm starts at $24 per month. There is a free version and a free trial option.

224. Teamwork live

TeamWork Live is a solution and online collaboration tool designed to help team members in the virtual assistant business. It allows individuals to focus on the work that matters.

Features:

Designed with collaboration tools

Comes with a client portal for easy management

Facilitates milestone tracking and task management

offers contact management, calendars and document planning

Teams can also use the software for content creation and management.

Pricing:

The pricing for TeamWork Live starts at $10/user per month. There is no free trial with teamwork live.

225. 90 Degree Team Task

90 Degree Team Task is a project management software designed for teams that seek to improve lead engagement and conversion.

Features:

Enables task management

Allows market automation integration

Comes with email marketing tools

Facilitates social media and internal chat integration

Provides a comprehensive web-based platform to manage projects

Comes with document storage capabilities

Pricing:

The 90 Degrees Team Task pricing is $45/user per month for the premium package and $35/user per month for the standard package.

226. Assign It To Me

Assign It To Me is a software solution designed for billing organization. The system is a list of tasks shared between team members to ensure the project’s progress.

Features:

Helps in budget and resource management

Comes with agile methodology features

Facilitates collaboration capabilities

Enables milestone, time, and expense tracking

Helps teams to track progress, identify scope changes and eliminate management risks

Allows managers to perform cost-to-completion tracking

Pricing:

The starting price is $9/user per month for the startup plan while large plans start at $149 per month.

227. Google Tasks

Google Tasks was designed to help companies and individuals manage the execution of a large number of distributed tasks.

Features:

Integrates with other applications such as Google calendar

Collaborates with your team in real-time

Enables task management and organization

Allows teams to add items to a general list and organize items related to the project

Facilitates time and expense tracking

Pricing:

Google Tasks offers 3 plains: Basic, business, and enterprise. The basic plan costs $6/user per month, business plan costs $12/user per month, and enterprise costs $25/user per month.

228. Orbisoft

Orbisoft is a platform designed for individuals or department managers overseeing teams of 5 and 25 people. The software enables teams to assign tasks, manage and track them easily.

Features:

Enables teams to assign tasks and track milestones

Allows portfolio management

Comes with collaboration tools

Facilitates time and expense tracking

Budget and resource management

Pricing:

There is a free version with limited features for this platform. The paid packages are available at a one-time payment of $1 per user.

229. Toodledo

Toodledo is a task and project manager for small teams.

Features:

Create workspaces to facilitate collaboration between your team and outside stakeholders.

Import data from other applications to generate new tasks.

Synch task lists across devices.

Assign tasks to different team members, including deadlines.

Pricing:

Toodledo Standard costs $2.99/user per month, and Toodledo Plus costs $4.99/user per month. Custom business plans are also available.

230. Azendoo

Azendoo is a task management and collaboration tool.

Features:

Easily create and assign tasks to individual team members.

Collaborate with real-time chat and threaded comments.

Turn emails or messages into task cards automatically.

Track working hours related to specific tasks.

The calendar view lets managers control availability.

Pricing:

Azendoo Teams plan starts at $8/user per month, Business plan at $18/user per month.

231. Any.do

Any.do is a task management and productivity app with project management features for business users.

Features:

Go beyond task lists and manage projects with Kanban and calendar views.

Expanded task cards include details like due date, custom labels, assignees, location, and more.

Share files and collaborate in threaded discussions in real time.

Pricing:

Any.do Team plans cost $4.99/user per month.

232. TickTick

TickTick is another to-do list and task manager app.

Features:

Native apps available for all major platforms, including extensions for Chrome and Firefox.

Add tasks via voice input or by importing data from emails.

Automatically include date information when creating tasks.

Use tags and priority levels to successfully navigate project tasks.

Easily assign tasks to team members.

Pricing:

Free plans are available. TickTick Premium starts at $2.40/user per month.

233. Evernote: great for notes, lacks features

Evernote is primarily known as a note-taking app but also includes basic project management functionality.

Features:

Create spaces for different teams and departments to share ideas and tasks.

Collaborate on mind-maps, deliverables, task lists, and more.

Visualize task lists with Gantt charts and timeline views.

Access a shared library of all relevant resources for a single project.

Pricing:

Evernote Business plans start at $14.99/user per month.

241. TimeCamp

TimeCamp is all about online collaboration, improving project profitability, and, of course, time tracking.

Features:

Simple and easy to understand reporting

View employee time data at a glance

Account for time spent on certain apps and websites to help improve workplace productivity.

Pricing:

TimeCamp offers a free plan designed for freelancers, 2 Business plans (Basic, and Pro), and a custom Enterprise plan.

234. dotProject

dotProject is one of the only open-source collaboration tools out there, meaning if you’ve got a bit of coding knowledge, you can do anything you like with it!

Features:

Open-source, so you can customize it to your needs

Developed and maintained by a volunteer group and by the users of dotProject themselves.

Gantt chart creation

Timesheets and time tracking

Pricing:

dotProject is completely free to use.

235. GroveSite

GroveSite is a combination of workplace Wiki and project planning tools,

Features:

Document sharing and management

Discussion forums for team collaboration

Individual online calendars

Ability to import from Excel

Users can create custom and flexible webpages for internal use, and produce Gantt charts for project tracking.

Pricing:

The online collaboration tool offers 2 plans, PRO and PRO PLUS, costing $399 per month for up to 20 users and $599 per month for up to 40 usersrespectively.

236. Collabtive

You’ve probably guessed from the name already that Collabtive is all about online collaboration.

Features:

Multi-language support

Import data from other tools and spreadsheets

Open-source

Time-tracking

Calendar tool

Pricing:

Collabtive is a free download.

237. Dropbox Paper

With almost 15m paying users (and many more free users), Dropbox is a big player in the cloud storage game. Perhaps less well-known is their collaborative project management and document management tool: Paper.

Features:

Create content calendars

Design social media campaigns

Write and host recruitment documentation and onboarding processes,

Form company wiki

Pricing:

Dropbox Paper is a free, collaboration-specific tool with no monthly cost. Dropbox’s premium and large file sharing plans aren’t free, though.

238. ProductPlan

Billed as a project roadmap software, ProductPlan is an intuitive and visually-focused tool.

Features:

Integrates with all of your favorite apps

Offers a variety of views, from Timelines to Tables

Unlimited free viewers

ProductPlan users can easily share roadmaps with key stakeholders while ensuring the security and privacy of their sensitive data.

Pricing:

ProductPlan offers 3 tiers of pricing, Business, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus. For each, you’ll pay $39, $69, or $99 per month, per user, respectively.

239. Punchtime

If time tracking is your number one priority, Punchtime is your go-to tool.

Features:

Individual project time metrics

Smart communication with the ability to add project notes

Allows managers to accurately measure and report on work hours

Integrate with Payroll and allow PMs to invoice clients accurately.

Pricing:

Pricing: starts as low as $4 per month, with an additional $4/month per additional user.

240. Everhour

An all-in-one time management app, Everhour is designed to play nicely with project management platforms like Asana and Basecamp.

Features:

Everhour users can create budgets, timesheets, and invoices,

Manage clock-in and out times and breaks for accurate employee time tracking

Users can access time tracking tools from directly within the PM tool they are already using

Pricing:

Teams of up to 5 can access Everhour for free, with options to upgrade to a Basic ($5/user per month), or custom-built Enterprise plan.

242. Celoxis

An online collaboration tool with dynamic reporting and dashboards and a whole host of customizable options, Celoxis offers some unique features that project managers will love.

Features:

Issue tracking

Time tracking capabilities

Risk management and planning tools

Classic project management views like Gantt charts and Kanban boards.

Pricing:

Celoxis customers can choose to purchase the software at a one-off price of $450/user or sign up to a cloud-based model for $22.50 per month.

243. Teamdeck

Teamdeck is an intuitive employee time management software designed to tackle 3 common project management challenges:

Features:

The big 3: resource management, leave management, and time tracking

Managers can quickly compare estimates with actuals

Create and distribute timesheets

Easily delegate tasks based on workload.

Pricing:

Pricing is pretty straightforward with Teamdeck: just $3.99/user per month. There’s even a free version for productive teams of 2 or less!

244. Zistemo

Formerly known as MoneyPenny.me, Zistemo is designed for companies in need of a flexible tool for managing employee attendance time and project time tracking.

Features:

A range of business process management functions

Customizable documents (using company designs)

Ability to generate quotes and invoices directly within the platform, and based on employee time tracking data.

Pricing:

The tool has 3 pricing tiers. Starter is designed for single users at $15 per month, Pro costs $35 per month and allows for up to 5 users, and their Enterprise collaboration plan comes in at $55 per month with up to 30 users. Zistemo does offer options for companies with more than 30 users though, so don’t worry.

245. thrive

thrive is a time management tool designed to help freelancers manage and track time spent on projects, and accurately charge customers for time spent.

Features:

Team collaboration and project management

Timesheets

Invoicing for small businesses and freelancers

Maintain client and prospect databases as you might in a basic CRM

Prioritize and manage workloads using intuitive reporting and metrics tools.

Pricing:

Pricing: for thrive is as simple as it gets, $19 per user of their Solo plan, and $20 per user of the Team plan, which offers resource management features.

246. actiTIME

To be able to make informed decisions, businesses need data. actiTIME can help you get it.

Features:

A time-tracking solution that allows managers to seamlessly report on time spent on projects and make adjustments during the project cycle

Leave management

Invoicing

Basic accounting functionality

One cool feature is the helpful browser extensions and in-app integrations for software tools like JIRA.

Pricing:

There’s a free version available for teams of 1-3 (though functionality is limited), and over and above that you’ll pay $6/user per month.

247. Trigger

Trigger is a PM tool designed to plug and play with your existing tech stack.

Features:

Integrations with PM apps like Basecamp, team communication tools like Slack, and invoicing software such as FreshBooks

Classic project management views like Kanban boards

An in-depth suite of time tracking tools

Ability to generate invoices directly within the platform.

Pricing:

Trigger offers a free plan for teams of up to 3, with two paid plans on offer: Standard and Premium at $11 and $15/user per month, respectively.

248. TimeHero

TimeHero is a tasking, planning and work management platform for remote working teams.

Features:

An intuitive suite of automation tools for recurring work, such as automatically planning daily tasks.

A whole host of software integrations

AI-powered logic and workflow planning

Pricing:

The Premium plan comes in at $22/user per month, with Basic and Professional options also available.

249. TimeLog

TimeLog is a PSA (professional services automation) software, designed to help professionals like architects, consultancies, accountancies, engineers, and more.

Features:

Time tracking

Create accurate reports

Create invoices for your company and projects that you can then send to your clients

Automated invoice generation

A handful of project management and customer relationship management capabilities

Resource management

Pricing:

TimeLog offers 3 different versions of their product:

Projects Projects and invoicing Projects, invoicing, and free time tracking with very basic project management

250. Streamtime

Designed for the in-house agency or marketing team, Streamtime is an online collaboration tool for the creative.

Features:

Plan and manage projects

Track time spent on individual tasks

Quickly create quotes and invoices

Time tracking features are robust, and well-designed, using a more visual approach than most.

Pricing:

Teams can opt for a custom fixed price plan, which is customized for the features you require, or you can go with the full plan at $40/user per month.

251. MyriadApp

MyriadApp is a professional services automation tool built on Salesforce’s Force platform.

Features:

Mobile app

Flexible business processes

Decent reporting suite

Deep customer management capabilities

Employee timesheets and leave management

Pricing:

You’ll have to get in touch with their sales team to discuss pricing, though there is a 30-day free trial available.

252. Output Time

If it’s not clear from the name, “Output Time” is an online collaboration software all about improving work output.

Features:

Expense and time tracking

Simply and easy invoicing

Task management tools

In-built messenger for instant workplace communication

Pricing:

Users can opt to purchase the software outright for $749 or sign up for the Pro Plan at $4/user per month.

253. Talygen

Part project management app, part-time tracking tool, part CRM, Talygen aims to be the one piece of software you need to successfully manage business operations.

Features:

Touch-friendly interface

Talygen allows users to access time tracking functions from anywhere

Users can easily track and manage project expenses

Customizable job portal for HR and hiring needs.

Pricing:

You’ll have to get in touch with their sales team to find out more about pricing, however.

254. TimeLinx

TimeLinx allows business owners to track time and resourcing across the entire customer journey.

Features:

Brings together project management and sales and service tools

Gantt charts

Complex workflow configuration

Use insightful reporting and analytics to inform smarter business decisions.

Pricing:

No pricing info is available for TimeLinx, so you’ll have to contact them directly to find out what it’ll cost you.

255. CEITON

CEITON is a PM tool that is focused on digital workflow automation.

Features:

Strong digital workflow automation features

Helps businesses optimize internal processes

Create employee workflows

Resource management

Timesheet tracking

Several payroll and accounting integrations

Users even have the option to undertake training and certification in using the platform

Pricing:

Pricing for CEITON is custom-built, so you’ll need to talk to their sales team to determine the best fit for your company.

256. Intervals

Intervals is a project management app used for time tracking and task management.

Intervals for small teams that offer professional services and need to manage their workflows while tracking and billing for their time.

Features:

Allows clients to keep workflow lists through task management

Has a clear dashboard for project management and tracking the project progress

Helps in time tracking your project and keep a workflow list

Enables sending reminders and deliver tasks on schedule

Can be integrated with other applications such as Microsoft lists

Pricing:

Intervals’ monthly plan ranges from $29 per month for standard features.

256. Jostle

Jostle offers a modern intranet focused on building company culture and keeping employees engaged.

Features:

Clear organization enables you to target specific people, job titles, or departments with only the messages and information they need

A mobile app allows users to stay connected when out of the office

Integration with 1000 other apps makes file sharing easy

Pricing:

Jostle offers 4 plans: Employee app, Simple intranet, Advanced intranet and Enterprise. Prices vary based on number of users. For instance, the Employee app plan is $4/user per month for a company of 20.

257. ProjectBoard

An inter-office social network, ProjectBoard offers adjustable “boards” where team members can work together on projects.

Features:

Work in one of two communities: engineering.com or Make: Projects

Groups based on a wide range of project types and fields

Assemble teams of collaborators on each board

Add files and media to shared workspaces, and use whiteboards to brainstorm

Pricing:

ProjectBoard is free to use.

258. GoToConnect

GoToConnect, formerly known as Jive, is a remote team collaboration software designed entirely for company intranets.

Features:

Company blogs

Video sharing

Urgent notifications

Documentation storage and sharing

Polls

Events

Discussion boards

In-depth search function

AI-powered insights

Robust reporting suite

Pricing:

Being an enterprise-level solution, you’ll need to get in touch with their sales time for pricing, as it’s custom-built.

259. Samepage

It’s pretty tough to avoid a ‘getting on the same page’ pun slip, but we’ll just say this: Samepage is built for collaboration.

Features:

Chat functionality built into docs and note-taking

Intelligent views like Mindmap and Kanban

Video meeting functionality built-in so you don’t need to switch tabs to take notes and make the most of your meeting time

Pricing:

Samepage offers 3 different pricing plans: Free, Standard ($7.50/license per month), and Pro ($9.00/license per month).

260. Workteam

Workteam is a comprehensive employee engagement solution that enables companies to better communicate with their staff and clients.

Features:

Facilitates team collaboration during project management

Allows remote worker management

Designed with task tracking capabilities

Allows teams to control what a user can access and edit

Portfolio management for security control

There is an instant chat messaging for communication

Pricing:

The pricing for Workteam starts at $10 per month. There is a 30-day free trial.

261. Work Hive

Work Hive is a collaboration software platform for freelancers, distributed teams, and project managers.

Features:

Simple workplace chat tool

Ability to create hashtags for fast searching

Group and private chats

Emojis

Pricing:

Work Hive offers a free plan, with pricing starting as low as just $1 per month.

262. Glip

Glip is a team chat and collaboration software from well-known cloud communications company RingCentral.

Features:

Document storage and sharing

IM functionality

Video conferencing

Task management with reminders

Color coding

Integrations with tools like Box and Drive

Pricing:

Perhaps the best part of Glip is that it’s completely free! That said, the free plan allows for only 500min of video per month between all users. The paid plan ($5/user per month), bumps that up to 1000min a month for each user.

263. Slack

Slack hardly needs any introduction. It is perhaps the world’s most widely used tool for workplace communication (and sharing hilarious GIFs).

Features:

It’s less of a project management tool than other platforms, but it plays nicely with many PM software tools you’re used to with strong integration

Doc sharing

Deep search functions

Unlimited groups

Hashtags

GIFs and memes!

Pricing:

Many businesses will be able to get away with the free Slack plan, however there are paid plans available under Slack’s Standard, Plus, and Enterprise Grid titles.

264. Flock

Built for project collaboration and workplace messaging, Flock is jam-packed with team-based features.

Features:

Simple instant messaging abilities to talk one on one or in groups

Access one-click video calls when the format suits

Productivity tools like to-do lists, reminders, and voice notes

Pricing:

Pricing: starts at $4.50/user per month, with the option to start on a free plan for the small team.

265. Jar

Jar is a project management tool centered around handling and managing customer requests. It’s built for marketers, with features to suit both agencies and in-house marketing whizzes.

Features:

Collaborative communication tool functions

Ability to easily upload and share files from within the interface

Branded client portal

Pretty much all aspects of Jar are able to be customized with your company logo and colors for a consistent customer experience.

Pricing:

No pricing is available at this point, so you’ll have to contact Jar directly to find out what’s in store.

266. Basecamp: great for small teams, difficult for multiple projects

Basecamp is one of the oldest and longest-running project management and collaboration tools around, and it does pretty much everything you’d expect from a tool of its tenure.

Features:

Instant messaging and group chats

Automated check-ins

Group message boards

Upload documents and files

Create project schedules

Pricing:

The Business Basecamp plan comes in at $99 per month, no extra fees, and no additional costs for extra users.

267. Podio

A tool from Citrix, Podio helps businesses structure their workflows in a way that allows them to scale operations.

Features:

Plays nicely with all file sharing apps like Google Drive and Evernote,

Offers a bunch of extensions for time tracking and project planning (such as Gantt charts)

Can be updated on the go using Podio’s iOS and Android apps

Pricing:

There are 4 different pricing options available: Free, Basic, Plus, and Premium.

268. Cage

Cage is an online collaboration app for designers, marketers, and creatives who need a single digital workplace for team and client communications.

Features:

Integrates with tools like Photoshop and Slack, allowing for easy communication and sharing of creative productions

Task comments for context-driven communication

Document version history

Sketch tool for clarity

Pricing:

There is a free version available for solo users, with the ability to upgrade to Cage’s Standard ($8/user per month) or Professional ($14/user per month) plans.

269. ALLEX

ALLEX is a project management solution focused on the manufacturing industry.

Features:

Facilitates resource and budget management

Designed to help with schedule management and resource allocation

Simplifies project management process with management capabilities

Comes with project and portfolio planning

Enables collaboration and client engagement

Offers time and status tracking

Designed with a dashboard

Pricing:

ALLEX pricing includes a free trial as well as a $14/user plan and a $30/user plan.

270. Stackby

Stackby offers APIs, databases, and spreadsheets for a high level of customization when it comes to managing and collaborating on projects.

Features:

Helps to manage large amounts of data by allowing imports from spreadsheets or Google Sheets and automating cell/row refreshing

Offers plenty of customization with custom branded forms, a variety of column data types, and over 100 project templates

Provides over 30 API integrations and dozens of app integrations to streamline project management

Pricing:

Stackby has 4 paid plans: Personal, Economy, Business, and Enterprise. Pricing starts at $5/user per month.

271. Slenke

Slenke focuses on in-app messaging and collaboration features.

Features:

Helps teams evaluate areas for improvement with project time tracking, reporting, and analytics

Accelerates project progress with custom, streamlined task creation and prioritization, project timelines, custom project boards, and project templates

Facilitates teamwork with team polling, in-app messaging, and file sharing

Enables guest users, custom permissions, and user groups

Pricing:

Slenke has 2 paid plans: Starter and Premium. Starter is free, while Premium starts at $15/user per month.

272. WorkflowMax

WorkflowMax concentrates on project quoting, job costing, and time tracking.

Features:

Aids in lead management by tracking leads, proposals, and sales projects

Ensures you get paid fairly for your work and bill the correct amount of time with the Work-in-Progress manager

Drives profitability with purchase orders, job costing, and reporting for performance and profitability

Helps reconcile job management and accounting by integrating with Xero

Pricing:

WorkflowMax has 2 paid plans: Standard and Premium. Standard starts at $20 per month, and Premium starts at $70 per month.

273. Linkd

Linkd helps to automate collaboration and workflows while managing KPIs in real-time.

Features:

Streamlines repetitive tasks with workflow and collaboration automation features

Makes construction drawings more accessible and accurate with cloud access, labeling, and accountability tools

Improves collaboration and teamwork thanks to a variety of meeting and sharing features

Enhances job safety with safety tracking and inspection features

Pricing:

Linkd customizes pricing to each customer. Contact Linkd for pricing.

274. DynaRoad

DynaRoad is a software created by Topcon Positioning Systems that uses location-based management to help manage large-scale earthworks and infrastructure projects.

Features:

Offers a variety of diagrams and charting features

Provides a map view of live tasks

Allows for actual vs. planned project comparison

Enables spreadsheet importation and PDF uploads and storage

Pricing:

DynaRoad customizes pricing to each customer. Contact Topcon Positioning Systems for pricing.

275. InLoox

InLoox focuses on document management, project accounting, and mind mapping for many industries.

Features:

Contains mind-mapping functionality for planning

Integrates with Outlook

Help manage resource allocation for multiple projects

Pricing:

InLoox charges per user, starting at $490/user per month for 1 to 5 users.

276. BuildTools

BuildTools collects all functions of managing a construction project into one place.

Features:

Improves project budgeting with functionality for purchase orders, change orders, budget codes, and more

Offers post-construction work order management features

Makes bid management easier with streamlined bid creation and proposal tracking in one inbox

Integrates with Quickbooks and Xero for streamlined accounting and financial management

Pricing:

BuildTools starts at $199 per month for 1 to 3 users. Each additional user beyond the third is another $20 per month.

277. Buildertrend

Buildertrend combines the management of projects, customers, finances, and service into one application for home builders/remodelers and contractors.

Features:

Streamlines pre-sale processes with features for email marketing, CRM, estimates/proposals, and bid requests

Helps track projects with daily logs and work-in-progress reports

Allows for better customer service with customer logins, surveys/reviews, and communication features

Pricing:

Buildertrend has 3 paid plans: Core, Pro, and Premium. Core is $99 per month for 3 months, then $299 per month after for Core. Pro is $299 per month for 3 months, then $499 per month after. You must contact Buildertrend for Premium pricing.

278. Planview

Planview is designed to help businesses turn their strategy into the final product in today’s ever-changing markets.

Features:

Helps connect strategy to products and outcomes with roadmaps

Maximizes ROI through cost and revenue planning and management, as well as investment prioritization

Helps keep stakeholders informed with dashboards, reporting, and analytics

Facilitates product creation by engaging employees and boosting collaboration

Pricing:

Planview has 2 plans: Leankit and Projectplace. Pricing starts at $20/user per month.

279. Viewpoint

Viewpoint is a project management platform designed for construction contractors.

Features:

Provides real time data about project budget utilization

A unified platform for both office and field employees

Updates spreadsheets automatically

Pricing:

Contact the team for all pricing estimates.

210. Expert Project

Expert Project offers project management software designed for onsite financial project management. It contains all express features and other range of professional analysis and reporting tools.

Features:

Enables cost-to-completion tracking

Facilitates budget and resource management

Offers time and expense tracking needs

Helps businesses to resolve project abnormalities and potential roadblocks

Allows transparent analysis and reporting

Helps in tracking and production analysis

Pricing:

The pricing for Expert Project starts at $230/user per month. It offers a free trial, but there is no free version.

280. Contactually

Contactually is a real estate and property management software designed to help property managers manage their own productivity.

Features:

Easy to create and personalize messages with clients

Allows automation of tedious tasks

Helps manage client relationships

Enables managers to create automated and personalized messages

Helps manage and improve engagements by building an agent-first stack

Pricing:

Contactually offers professional and accelerator plans that start at $69 and $119 per month, respectively.

281. Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is a platform used to track both simple and complex projects in real estate management.

Features:

Helps managers develop cost estimates using the cost analysis template

Allows task allocation and scheduling to avoid lease penalties

Offers access to crucial documents and spreadsheets for real-time data updates

This platform helps track contract obligations and property agreements

Enables tracking of service level agreements using Gantt chart

Pricing:

Zoho projects has 4 paid plans, including premium, express, enterprise, and standard. The pricing starts at $18 per month.

282. Re-leased

Re-leased is a cloud-based software designed to help in real-time property management.

Features:

Mobility and flexibility of use from anywhere

Designed with automated features and workflows to keep up with the time-sensitive workload

Allows users to manage key dates, actions, and lease events from an analysis dashboard

Comes with automated notifications and workflows to help in real estate property management

Pricing:

The platform offers both monthly and annually pricing options. The re-leased pricing depends on the size and type of portfolio, with the plans costing more than $7,500 annually.

284. LandlordTracks Management Software

The LandlordTracks management software is built by property managers to help track all rentals in one place for easy management.

Features:

Automated invoicing, intuitive autopay, and late fees automated features

Allows online payment capabilities within the platform

Comes with an in-built calendar and dashboard for scheduling and tracking

A tenant portal that allows tenants to make payments and see statements online.

Pricing:

The long term rentals pricing for LandlordTracks management software starts at $39 per month. Short term and corporate housing start at $400 per month.

285. Qube Project Manager

Qube Project Manager is an extensive integrated project management software that helps manage project-based activities in both domestic and international real estate portfolios.

Features:

Integrates with other applications such as Microsoft office

Enables real-time project management

Allows setting up automated schedules and budgets

Helps manage team communication and workflow to improve efficiency in collaboration

Allows managers to control project costs, track documents, improve reporting, and reduce risks within real-time

Pricing:

The pricing for the Qube project manager is $15 per month for commercial use and $10.50 for educational use.

286. myMCS

myMCS is an old school integrated management software designed for real estate professionals.

Features:

Provides optimized schedules using the automated functionality feature

Offers a full view of the projects, focusing on milestones and delivery dates.

Tracking function to review your project progress and assess project history

Allows project managers to customize their workflows and modify projects and processes

Offers real-time collaboration with clients for better decision-making

Pricing:

myMSC project has several pricing models differentiated by the number of users. There is a free version and a free trial option.

288. PlanRadar

PlanRadar‘s project management software is designed to help managers assess project progress to have a clear picture of the entire project.

Features:

Helps managers create a project for every client

Provide Online chat options for real-time collaboration with the client.

Offers access to ongoing project details whenever you are out of the office.

Has a dashboard that allows project managers to manage schedules and monitor deadlines

Allows project managers to store files and analyze

Pricing:

Planradar pricing starts at $35 per month, per user.

