Humanforce to provide workforce solutions for large-scale events as COVID restrictions ease

Workforce management solution provider Humanforce has announced that it will offer new tools to help venues and event organisers run large-scale events in Australia as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

With major events like the Australian Open and Splendour in the Grass due to take place this year, event organisers are expected to increase their workforce numbers and adapt their management style as part of COVIDSafe precautions.

Humanforce CEO Clayton Pyne said that while the return of sporting, entertainment, community and cultural events to Australia is an exciting prospect, the pandemic will continue to provide challenges for employees and the management of a workplace environment.

“COVID-19 will continue to impact event workers, with ongoing challenges around last minute changes in restrictions, as well as the need to be able to quickly contact trace and communicate guidance around mask protocol, social distancing and hygiene rules,” Mr. Pyne said.

“As we’ve seen at the India – Australia Test played at the Sydney Cricket Ground event, organisers need to be ready to react quickly should government restrictions change at the last minute and crowd capacities be reduced, which also means less staff are needed.

“In the case of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where a positive case arose, organisers needed to be able to contact trace staff in a particular area of the MCG.”

The Humanforce solution

Humanforce will offer a range of tools as part of its workforce management solution for large-scale event organisers and workers:

App Based Time Records: Workers can clock-on through an app that features geofencing and facial recognition, ensuring that staff are in the right location for their shift and recording hours worked accurately. Additionally, app-based clock-on for on-site workers will provide lower contact contamination risk than sign-on sheets or touchpads.

Worker Well Being Checks: A ‘Rate My Shift’ feature enables managers to monitor staff wellbeing and how they are feeling about their work, including hygiene protocols, in a non-invasive way.

Employee Engagement: App-based workplace messaging enables employers to host virtual return to work catch-ups. The informal two-way communication can help workers re-engage with the team, so they are motivated for their upcoming event.

Managers can use the system to scale the number of casual staff members at an event, access information about employees in certain venue areas, and send out important information and updates about shifts.

“As more and more casual staff return to work, it is really important that employers are providing a COVID-safe environment and that they are able to communicate current information with each and every staff member,” Mr Pyne said.

“This helps to engage and create a positive casual worker experience, where staff are confident about the workplace they are rostered to work in, and they are kept informed and notified of any changes or requirements as quickly as possible.”

As part of its workforce management solution, Humanforce will provide contact tracing capabilities and support complex leave types that were introduced as a response to COVID-19.

