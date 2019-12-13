LinkedIn reveals the top 15 emerging jobs for 2020

By Loren Webb

LinkedIn has just revealed a curated list of the expected top jobs for 2020. The insights come from the analysis of millions of user-input job titles from the last five years.

The most in-demand emerging jobs are generally indicative of larger industry trends or represent changes in consumerism and society, as they have been influenced by such factors.

Baring that in mind, it’s clear to see an industry-wise trend of digitalisation, which is constantly happening and evolving, from the recent results.

The top three emerging jobs are heavily tech focussed:

No.1 Artificial Intelligence Specialist

No.2 Cybersecurity Specialist

No.3 Marketing Automation Specialist

However, whilst tech-led roles are clearly leading the way, there has also been rise in non-tech roles such as Growth Manager, Chief Strategy Officer and Anti-money Laundering Specialist in this year’s list.

Adam Gregory, Senior Director, APAC Talent Solutions at LinkedIn commented on how the emerging top jobs show the ways in which industries are evolving.

“We are seeing that technology is driving demand for a plethora of new jobs, not just hard-skilled jobs such as Site Reliability Engineers but also soft-skill based roles such as Customer Success Specialists.”

“The idea of a ‘tech job’ automatically equating to a ‘hard skill job’ is one that needs to be put to bed. Companies need to hire and upskill their talent with both hard and soft skills as the roles are constantly evolving”, he added.

Continuing on from those already mentioned, the Top 15 Emerging Jobs in Australia for 2020, according to LinkedIn, are:

Artificial Intelligence Specialist Cybersecurity Specialist Marketing Automation Specialist Robotics Engineer (Software) Site Reliability Engineer Customer Success Specialist Data Scientist Data Engineer Growth Manager Chief Strategy Officer Anti-money Laundering Specialist Product Owner Service Designer Full Stack Engineer Automation Consultant

Artificial Intelligence

In terms of the trends we can depict from this, we see that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has well and truly arrived. Not only that, it’s already being utilised and adopted in business to enhance their processes and services.

All of Australia’s top five emerging jobs feature either automation or AI skills. Jobs in the list such as AI Specialist, Robotic Engineer and Automation Consultant show how pervasive this adoption to digitalisation is. Arguably this is not just a ‘trend’, as it is likely to stick around beyond just 2020…

AI is spreading to all organisational areas, from IT to finance to marketing. AI may not be deeply integrated into all yet, but the trajectory is becoming clear.

Strategy

Also from the list we see a demand for strategy; the skills and knowledge desired by businesses is on how to grow and scale effectively.

In an aim to answer the question of “How can we build our business?”, more and more strategic roles are appearing across LinkedIn with titles such as Chief Strategy Officer or Growth Manager.

Customer-centric

As the expectations for excellent customer service only increase, more and more businesses are competing against one another not based on product, but on the experience they provide.

Businesses are expected to be in touch with their customers across multiple channels, with quick resolutions to problems and speedy answers to questions.

The rise of emerging jobs like site Reliability Engineers, Service Designer and Customer Success Manager all reflect the different ways companies are making sure their customers are coming first.

Getting ready for new year planning now? Read up on getting clear on your 2020 strategy.

Methodology

The Emerging Jobs 2020 analysis is done on all LinkedIn members with a public profile that have held a full-time position within Australia during the past five years.

Once the talent pool has been identified, LinkedIn calculates the share of hiring and Compound Annual Growth Rate of this proportion for each occupation between 2015 and 2019 to identify the roles with the largest growth, which become ’emerging jobs’.