Mentally healthy workplace initiatives: $50,000 grants available

By Dynamic Business

Projects and initiatives that help support mental health recovery in the workplace could be eligible for a NSW Government grant worth up to $50,000.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the Recovery Boost program, administered by the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA), would fund projects that promote seeking assistance early, supporting an individual’s recovery and reducing stigma around mental health.

“Almost half of Australians will experience some form of mental health issue over their lifetime and workplaces can and should provide help and support,” Mr Dominello said.

“These grants will give us a greater understanding of what works and how we can better empower workplaces to address mental health issues.”

Projects must demonstrate that they meet at least one or more of Recovery Boost’s funding principles of being sustainable, innovative and adoptable in the workplace.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor urged more businesses to take up the annual program to support the mental health and wellbeing of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Challenges associated with working from home, reduced hours, or even teleconferencing can place added stress on staff,” Mrs Taylor said.

“This fantastic initiative will allow businesses to support staff to stay mentally well as they adapt to a working environment they may not be used to.”

Australian based organisations, including not- for-profit organisations, social enterprises, government agencies and individuals are eligible to apply.

Expressions of interest for the Recovery Boost Grant program are open until 6 August.

