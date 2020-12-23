‘Modest’ Christmas modifications to NSW COVID-19 restrictions

Restrictions across NSW will remain, except children under 12 will now be excluded from the 10 person rule in Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Wollongong, Nepean Blue Mountains and south Northern Beaches households during 24 – 26 December.

This does not allow for different groups of 10 per day.

“Can I stress, you cannot have different groups of 10 people during the day. It’s one group of 10 and you have to stick that group of 10, plus kids under 12,” said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“But come 27 December for Greater Sydney, we go back to just 10 per household full stop.

“Every other restriction remains in place but for that addition over the Christmas period.”

Northern Beaches remain in lockdown

Rules for the Northern Beaches are different for residents in the north and south.

People north of the Narrabeen Bridge and east of the Baha’i Temple at Mona Vale are still in lockdown.

These Northern Beaches residents will be able to have 5 residents from their area in their homes and cannot leave the area during 24 – 26 December.

Ms Berejiklian confirmed that the previous lockdown rules prohibiting visitors will resume on 27 December.

Different rules apply for people in the south of the Northern Beaches, which include Manly or Dee Why.

South Northern Beaches residents will be able to have 10 people (excluding children under 12) from any part of the region in their homes during 24 – 26 December but cannot leave their area. Ms Berejiklian will provide an update on this area on 26 December.

“Think seriously” about having people over

The Avalon cluster has grown to 97, with 8 new cases reported overnight.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned residents to be cautious when inviting people over, especially if there are vulnerable people at the gatherings.

“It does come down to the individuals in the end to make their own decisions on whether they’re going to have people come into their homes,” said Mr Hazzard.

“I would say that anybody who is over the age of about 70, or anyone with other health issues or co-morbidities, should think seriously about whether or not they have people in their homes.

“If they do, try and do it outside in the fresh air, perhaps on a balcony, perhaps outside somewhere, so that you minimise the risks.”

Decisions on New Year’s Eve will be made after the Christmas period.

