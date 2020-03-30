New foreign investment rules introduced by government

The federal government has temporarily tightened foreign investment rules following a fall in the value of Australian businesses due to the coronavirus. There are concerns cashed-up foreign predators could take advantage of the fall in asset values fuelled by a massive slump on the Australian Securities Exchange. The temporary change, which came into effect late Read More…
A third round of stimulus is expected soon in the hopes of keeping the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more details on Morrison’s reference to “hibernation” for small business included.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic causing business disruptions of an unprecedented scale, alternative lender Lumi has called for lenders to put aside their differences and create partnerships to avoid finance bottlenecks.