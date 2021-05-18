Northern Territory Government provides over $2 million in grants to boost small business customer experience

As part of its Small Business CX Grants initiative, the Northern Territory Government has handed out over $2.1 million in funding to over 170 small businesses across the state.

The grants are aimed to help businesses with costs associated with upgrades that boost the customer experience, such as improving front-of-house aspects of cafes, retail shops and restaurants.

The Government program includes grants amounting up to $20,000, provided on a 50:50 co-contribution basis.

“We have positioned the Territory as the safest place in Australia and our economy is booming, with some of the best economic indicators in the country,” said Paul Kirby, Minister for Small Business.

“House prices and job ads are up and our Can-do business portal has seen almost 500 business applications since its launch in February.”

Among the businesses that have received funding: Phat Mango Darwin, to use over $7,000 in transforming recycled Mahogany Wood from Cyclone Marcus into tables and service tops; Oasis Tourist Park, with $20,000 to install shade sails, concrete and more outside park reception; SAMs Dance Studio, to put over $7,000 towards installing a hybrid acoustic flooring and scotia; and Roper River Transport, using $20,000 to install an air-conditioned waiting room at the front of their premises.

“We are continuing to do doing everything we can to support our small businesses and industry – including making it even easier for Territory businesses to improve their customer service,” said Mr Kirby.

“These grants are also encouraging locals to spend within the Territory, which is keeping Territorians employed and the economy rolling.”

