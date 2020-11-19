‘Out & About’ vouchers: How businesses can be involved in the NSW initiative

The NSW Government is giving every adult $100 in vouchers to spend on dining and entertainment in a bid to resuscitate small businesses that have been among the most affected by the recession.

Anyone over the age of 18 will receive four $25 vouchers to be used at COVID-Safe venues across the state, through the ‘Out & About’ voucher scheme.

Two can be used on food at restaurants, cafes and clubs and the other two can be used for entertainment activities, such as performing arts, cinemas and amusement parks.

“We want to encourage people to open up their wallets and contribute to the stimulus effect,” Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said.

However, businesses must belong to an eligible industry and have a COVIDSafe plan in place to participate.

Vouchers can only be used with businesses that have implemented a COVID safety plan and are registered as COVID safe.

For businesses to be part of the Out & About Scheme, they will need to:

Have a MyServiceNSW account

Be operating in NSW in one of the eligible industries (details to come)

Have a valid bank account

Have an active Australian Business Number (ABN) as of 31 October 2020 and be registered for Goods and Services Tax (GST).

COVID-safe businesses can use their MyServiceNSW business profile to manage the scheme for their business.

The NSW government is yet to officially confirm which industries can sign up, however, in the budget announcement on Tuesday, it was said that the vouchers will be restricted to venues that serve food, and those that offer entertainment.

Acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on small business, NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said food, beverage, arts and recreation have been substantially hit.

“These investments will make a real difference to those businesses, but also get confidence back in our city and state,” Mr Perrottet said.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.