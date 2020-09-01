Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment offered to Victorian workers living in NSW or SA

Credit: Dylan Nolte

By Ellie Dudley

People who live in New South Wales and South Australia but work in Victoria are now eligible for a $1,500 Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment if they need to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Australian Government announced on 28 August the extension of the payment Victorian’s are currently receiving, to people who do not live in Victoria, but work there and are required to self-isolate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the extension of the payment this afternoon in a joint statement with Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and Government Services Minister Stuart Robert “to ensure no one is left behind”.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also spoken is favour of the payment extension saying: “We want to make sure that people don’t feel they have to work because they won’t have income to pay the bills or put food on the table. It’s important for us for people to stay home after they’ve got tested and isolate.”

The payments, announced by Scott Morrison at the start of the month, are currently only available in Victoria and Tasmania.

At the time, Mr Morrison said it was open to other states and territories should they request it and are willing to enter into a cost-sharing arrangement with the Commonwealth.

Who is eligible?

People in eligible areas may be able to claim this payment if they’ve been directed by health officials to stay home from work, and have used up all their sick leave entitlements, including any special pandemic leave.

They may also be eligible to make a claim if they’re the parent or guardian of a child aged 16 or under who is a close contact or has tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers are eligible for this payment if they’re not receiving any other income, including JobKeeper payment or other forms of Australian Government income support.

People are able to claim this payment again if health officials instruct them to quarantine for a period longer than 14 days.

