Small business the winner in the Canon Grants Program for a second year

As the ramifications of COVID-19 continue to impact Australian businesses, for the second year running, Canon’s Grants Program includes a small business category and increased cash donations.

This will enable businesses and organisations to shoot essential marketing materials or campaigns, build their online presence and help them maintain and grow in a challenging year.

“Australian communities and organisations have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. As the JobKeeper program has drawn to a close, it’s important for us to get behind small businesses and support their shift from survival to recovery mode,” said Akira ‘Dave’ Yoshida, Managing Director, Canon Oceania.

“Last year we extended our Grants Program to include small businesses for the first time and we were thrilled to see the positive impact this delivered. Looking ahead, it’s imperative that small businesses not only adjust to the ‘new normal’ but are set up for success in the future. We’re committed to helping our local business community navigate a COVID-19 world.”

Each Grant recipient will receive $5,000 in cash and Canon products, ranging from cameras and printers to projectors and other accessories. This year the value of the Grants will be equally divided between cash and equipment – $2,500 each – reflecting organisations’ greater need for cash to help rebuild themselves in a weaker economy (where the split prior to 2020 was $1,000 in cash and $4,000 in products).

The 2021 Grants will be awarded under the following categories:

1 x Small Business Grant – AU$5,000

Open to any for-profit entity that employs fewer than 20 people and has less than AUD 10 million aggregated turnover (according to ABS and ATO guidelines).

1 x Community Grant – AU$5,000

Open to a range of organisations keeping their community at the heart of what they do, ranging from not-for-profits to grassroots groups and environmental causes.

1 x Education Grant – AU$5,000

Open to schools and other educational centres for children and adults alike.

1 x Runner-up Grant – AU$1,000

A runner up will be selected from any of the categories above.

The winner of the 2020 Small Business Grant was Dogs for Kids with Disabilities, an organisation that raises and trains assistance and therapy dogs for children whose everyday activities are restricted by emotional, physical, and intellectual challenges. They used their prizes from the Grant to create videos that drive awareness of their work among the wider community. This awareness has been imperative in helping Dogs for Kids secure sponsors so that they have the means to continue their important work for children with disabilities.

“The Canon equipment has been wonderful in enabling us to create educational videos to promote the work of our amazing volunteers, staff, families and of course, our incredible dogs,” said Tracey Harris, Chair and Board Member.

“Educating the community and attracting new sponsors has been critical during the lockdown period. At the same time, it’s been very rewarding to connect with our community through the love of assistance dogs. For any small business in need of support – big or small – I encourage you to apply for Canon Oceania Grants.”

Submissions are now open until Friday 30th July via Canon Oceania Grants 2021 | Canon Australia. The wider community will vote on finalists in August, and winners will be announced in September.

