Stripe expands global infrastructure with new funding round

By Loren Webb

Stripe, which builds economic infrastructure for the internet, is raising $250 million in additional funding—at a new pre-money valuation of $35 billion—from investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, among others.

Stripe will use the capital to accelerate its growth in three key areas: accelerating international expansion; growing its product suite; and extending its enterprise capabilities.

Expanding global reach

With 5 out of 6 new internet users coming online from areas outside of North America and Western Europe, Stripe has invested heavily in expanding to new markets. Stripe recently launched in eight additional countries and will be expanding to more in the coming months; this will bring the total to 40 countries covering 70% of the global economy, with many more launches planned for 2020.

Deepening product stack

Stripe has built a programmable infrastructure for global money movement, the Global Payments and Treasury Network (GPTN), and a growing roster of products and services atop that foundation, including Connect, Billing, Terminal, and Radar.

Last week, Stripe announced new products including Stripe Capital, to give businesses easier access to funds; the Stripe Corporate Card, to manage their corporate spending; instant payouts to all US Stripe accounts; and more.

Stripe will continue to invest heavily in the GPTN, as well as our suite of additional software and services, to help our users around the world grow their own companies faster.

Operating at significant scale and extending enterprise capabilities



Stripe processes hundreds of billions of dollars a year for millions of businesses worldwide, including now Wayfair, Twilio, GitHub, and The RealReal.