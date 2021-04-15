Tourism Australia announces additional support for business events sector

Tourism Australia’s specialist business events unit, Business Events Australia, has said it will be giving additional support to the sector through continued funding for its Bid Fund Program and Boost Program.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said the Australian business events industry contributed $36 billion to the economy prior to COVID-19 – and it isn’t planning to stop there.

“Because Australia’s economic and health response to COVID-19 has been among the best in the world, Australia is well placed to attract more international events when travel resumes,” Mr Tehan said.

“Our additional support to attract international business events to Australia complements our $50 million Business Events Grants Program that supports local businesses to attend local business events, conventions, trade shows and conferences and the $1.2 billion aviation and tourism support package designed to turbocharge domestic tourism spending.”

Mr Tehan explained that part of the plan involved showcasing Australian innovation to event planners across the globe to secure more international events.

“The people who attend business events also book hotel rooms, they eat at restaurants, buy coffees, visit shops and stay to enjoy our tourist attractions, so this support is great news for businesses and communities.”

Also read: State Government Funding Worth $50,000 Now Available to Victorian SMEs to Adopt and Develop Technology

Bid Fund Program extended following $3 million grant

Tourism Australia has put a further $3 million toward its Business Events Bid Fund Program to cover new pledges and confirmed bids for an additional 12 months.

The Business Events Bid Fund is designed to increase the conversion of bids for new international business events by offering financial support at the critical bidding stage. Since 2018, the program has helped to attract 40 international events totalling over $400 million in economic value.

Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison said: “With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and consumer confidence rising, this program will continue to assist those bidding against international competitors for events and continue to position Australia as a leading business events destination.”

Applications for the Bid Fund Program are currently open and close on 30 June 2022.

Boost Program to receive additional $1 million in funding

An additional $1 million in funding for the Business Events Boost Program was committed by Tourism Australia as part of the plan to deliver industry-led projects that will help secure business events.

The Boost Program, which was launched in June 2020, has been extended through the FY21/22 and will continue to provide Australia’s business events industry with opportunities for access to funding support.

“Given the positive feedback that we’ve received from industry about the Business Events Boost Program, we felt it was essential to provide additional funding so that industry can continue to access support while demand for domestic business events increases,” Ms Harrison said.

Applications for the Boost Program will be open from 3 May to 30 June 2021. All supported activity must be executed in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Also read: $1,500 rebate scheme opens for NSW small businesses

Australia Innovates video series to showcase leading research

As part of the recovery strategy to position Australia as an attractive business events destination, Business Events Australia has launched a video series that showcases six Australians and their pioneering research in areas including health, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, environmental restoration and advanced manufacturing.

“Our Australia Innovates videos series highlights Australia’s expertise across a wide range of fields, positioning us as a world-leading association meetings destination where delegates can experience innovation firsthand,” Ms Harrison said.

The Australia Innovates program will be promoted in North America, United Kingdom and Europe through targeted marketing across business events publications and social media.

For further information about the Business Events programs and Australia Innovates series, you can visit the Business Events Australia website.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram