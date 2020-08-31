Victorian Premier prepares to release reopening roadmap

Credit: Kate Trifo

By Ellie Dudley

Premier Daniel Andrews will release his reopening roadmap for Victoria this Sunday, September 6th.

In a statement released today, the Victorian Government has said they will release their plan to reopen the state from Stage 4 lockdown, aiming to provide certainty and clarity for the people and businesses within the state.

This announcement comes as Victoria reported 73 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“We know every Victorian wants certainty about the future – for them, for their family and for their work,” said Mr Andrews. “By the end of the week, we will lay out a plan to re-open our state.”

Mr Andrews’ decision to release his reopening roadmap has been made amidst criticism from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

In a fiery interview with ABC News Breakfast early this week, Mr Frydenberg disapproved of the Premier’s response to the pandemic, saying: “We haven’t seen a definitive plan from the Victorian Premier and just yesterday he said it is too early for that. Well I disagree with him on that and so do Victorian businesses and a lot of Victorian families.”

Ahead of Sunday’s release, Victoria’s Government will commence an intensive, and extensive, round of discussions with industry, unions and community organisations to inform the final development of Victoria’s roadmap to ‘COVID Normal’.

This consultation will be based around six principles for industry on a COVIDSafe re-opening, based on the best advice from public health experts – and imperative to keeping the community safe.

The Victorian Government have said in a statement that “voices of industry” are imperative to a re-opening happening practically, safely and steadily.

Many of the key principles are things Victorian businesses and workplaces continue to practice every day:

ensuring physical distancing, including following density requirements, making sure staff work from home wherever possible, limiting the total number of staff and customers in an enclosed area, and stopping carpooling

wearing a face covering at all times in the workplace and ensuring full PPE is worn in high-risk settings

requiring hygienic workplaces , with high-touch points regularly cleaned, staff regularly washing their hands, and hand sanitisers available for all staff and customers

continuing to act quickly if staff become unwell by having a strict policy that supports them to stay home and get tested, even if they have mild symptoms. All places of work need to have a plan to act immediately if there is a confirmed case and records must be kept of all staff, customers and visitors.

Recognising there is no one size fits all solution, the Government will commit to tailoring guidance to different industries as part of the reopening roadmap.

“Workplaces will need to look very different as we find our ‘COVID Normal’,” said Mr Andrews. “By working with business we’ll make sure that can happen practically and safely.”

Based on the outcomes of these consultations, the Government and our health experts will finalise the plan for re-opening by the end of the week.

