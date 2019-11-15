7 things your customer wants to see on your website

When creating a website, it is easy to lose focus of what really matters: the experience for your customer. A recent study found 75 per cent of people form their opinion of a website based on aesthetics – meaning web design is crucial to drive positive brand awareness and business growth.

The following seven tips will help you understand the features your customer will expect, want or find interesting, when it comes to website design. In turn, a slick look will be more convenient for generating leads – and keeping customers satisfied!

1. Easy navigation

There’s no denying – website design is crucial to the customer experience, and most noticeable when it is particularly bad. The last thing you want to happen is drive a potential new customer away or leave them clicking through irrelevant pages. So, when it comes to navigation, create a layout that is easy to understand, and it will never get a mention; which is exactly what you want.

2. Clear call to action

Every website is created for a specific purpose. Whether your website is built to inform, sell, or gather enquiries, it is imperative you make sure your customer knows where to click – without having to look very hard! Action phrases or commands such as ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Buy Now’ are part of your story and if a visitor has trouble finding their purpose on your website: you’re doing it wrong.

3. A clean, functional layout

When it comes to web design 101, less is often more. The very last thing your customer wants to see when visiting your website, is an overwhelming splattering of content and imagery. After all, humans are creatures of habit and will always lean towards aesthetic structure and clarity. Keep your design clean and modern, allowing for a clear journey through your website for potential and returning customers.

4. Photo / video hero banner

The first thing your customer will see when landing on your website, is your hero banner. A hero banner is a large or oversized web banner image that is pinned to the header section of a webpage, usually towards the top of the page.