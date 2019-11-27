Getting clear on STP and making it easy: ATO Assistant Commissioner, Jason Lucchese, explains all

By Loren Webb

Today we have Single Touch Payroll expert, Jason Lucchese, on the podcast.

Jason is a seasoned public servant with more than 19 years of experience executing large-scale government programs including the introduction of SuperStream and Single Touch Payroll.

Currently ATO Assistant Commissioner and Single Touch Payroll Program Lead, Jason works closely with the employers, payroll service providers and intermediaries to support the introduction of STP.

We aim to clarify STP for you, and give you the most reliable information possible by taking it back to the STP basics.

Discussing why the ATO decided to bring the system in the first place helps us to understand the benefits for small businesses, and so far the feedback of the 70% or so of businesses that are signed up has been positive.

There are some fears amongst small employers that STP is perhaps difficult to use, however as Jason explains, it has been designed to actually make lives easier.

Throughout the podcast, we ask Jason how small business owners can get educated on STP, what options will suit them best and the fact that although the deadline has passed, there is still time to sign up.

As promised in the conversation, we have linked to the resources mentioned, that can help small business owners identify the steps they need to take below.

Furthermore, Jason mentions that the ATO have interviewed small businesses about using STP. Those case study videos are included below.

Don’t forget that you can listen to the Dynamic Business podcast on Apple podcasts or Spotify from your phone, anytime.

Video case studies

Spinn Business Solutions

La Cruzada

Incy Interiors

Happy Chiropractic