Local spending soars during lockdown, Mastercard research shows

New research has shown the coronavirus lockdown has reignited Australia’s love for shopping locally, with 91 per cent claiming they are now spending up to $200 per week on their local high street.

Takeaway shops, cafes, restaurants and bakeries are among those who have had the biggest bounce since lockdown, according to research commissioned by Mastercard.



Despite three quarters of Australians being mindful of their spending during the initial COVID-19 lockdown period and more than half not really knowing anything about their local businesses, 73 per cent are wanting to actively spend in the local community to help them bounce back and recover.

In fact, 42 percent are so committed to helping the locals stay afloat they’ve spent more money on a product or service in the local community despite knowing they could have found it cheaper elsewhere.

“Recent times have changed the way people spend, with Australians rallying together to support their local businesses,” said Aaron Fidler, Vice President, Retail Account Management, Mastercard Australia.

“As the research shows, people have turned to trusted staples within their local communities, which has not only helped the bounce-back of local shops, it has brought about a greater sense of community spirit.”

TOP FIVE LOCAL BUSINESSES AUSTRALIANS ARE KEEN TO SUPPORT

Local takeaway shops (34 percent)

Local cafes (31 percent)

Local restaurants (30 percent)

Local bakeries (29 percent)

Local butchers (26 percent)

The research also suggests that the shift to shopping local has made Australians feel more connected with the community. More than one in three said they feel a greater sense of community spirit now than prior to lockdown, while 68 per cent are more inclined to spend at their local shops.



From popping in to say hello to knowing the name of their local business owner, more than two in five respondents have made the effort to spend time with and support their local, as they feel they make a positive difference to the community.



