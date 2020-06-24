More Merger and Acquisition activity after Covid-19 hit

Effect on tax losses of the deal
Australia’s income tax laws contain detailed rules as to the usage of company tax losses. Tax losses – whether of a revenue or a capital nature – can be valuable assets to a buyer of a company. Typically, the so called ‘continuity of ownership’ test will be failed on an acquisition of the target company.
Related:
Even though the ‘continuity of business’ test is available regarding the future use of the losses, this is a more difficult test to satisfy and care is required in what business improvements and changes in personnel are made in the target company, says Tomaras.
The allocation of consideration over the assets acquired
One of the most contentious issues, particularly on a future ATO audit, is the allocation of consideration against the assets acquired. This is an area of interest both to business and taxation authorities alike as for example, tax depreciation is based on the acquisition cost of an asset.
Likewise, there may be different tax outcomes for both GST and state taxes based on the allocation of consideration to the assets acquired. Tomaras recommends involving a qualified valuer to contemporaneously opine on how consideration has been allocated across assets, so as to avoid future disputes with taxation authorities.
The bottom line is that as M&A activities increase, both buyers and sellers need to be ready for a deal and need to do their homework across a range of revenue law and other relevant issues.
Keep up to date with our stories LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.