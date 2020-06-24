More Merger and Acquisition activity after Covid-19 hit

“Now that Australian business has recovered over the initial shock of Covid-19, SMEs are learning to live with the virus and trying to make the most of it, by considering M&A opportunities.”

As a Tax adviser, Tomaras believes that there are four main structuring considerations in any M&A deal.

Buying shares or assets in the target company

Tomaras says that there are numerous pros and cons of each and no two M&A deals are ever quite the same. However, vendors typically prefer selling their shares and buyers typically prefer acquiring assets. As a general rule, Australia’s Capital Gains Tax laws tend to favour a sale of shares for the sellers creating a degree of tension between the interests of the buyer and the seller. However, the GST and state tax implications of the deal should also be considered by the parties.

Are the entities ready for an M&A deal?

Tomaras believes the biggest mistake business makes is that they are underprepared for an M&A deal.

“You wouldn’t sell your house without making sure it’s ready for inspection and it’s the same in a business deal.”

Acquirers and target entities need to make sure their legal and financial affairs are up to date and that all federal and state tax returns are in order.

Buyers often conduct due diligence on the seller too as they want to know their business and staff are going to be in good hands. A good idea he says is to get the company advisers to undertake a high-level health check of the business before any M&A activities commence. Directors of companies also need to be aware that they may be personally liable for certain past tax liabilities of a target company.