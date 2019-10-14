Service NSW celebrates milestone of helping 5000 small business owners

By Loren Webb

New figures released today show 5000 small business owners have received help from Service NSW’s one-stop shop Business Concierge service.

Service NSW for Business Executive Director Bridget Barrett said the service is all about helping people start, grow or run their small business, potentially saving them time and money.

“Service NSW has become more than just a one-stop shop for individual customers, it is also a one-stop shop for small business customers,” Ms Barrett said.

“We make government easier to navigate by reducing paperwork and eliminating duplication so customers can focus on what they do best – running their business.”

The service includes personalised support from Service NSW’s Business Concierge and a digital platform which outlines the regulations and licences needed to start a small business across a range of sectors.

The figures released today also show owners of cafes, restaurants and small bars have saved up to 86 hours of effort. Service NSW has also helped slashed the time it takes to open a small bar by almost six months.

“We’re getting great feedback from business owners who are really satisfied with the help they’ve received and they’re telling others about the service,” Ms Barrett added.

“The Business Concierge had helped 1000 business owners by November 2018. Since then we’ve seen customer numbers sky rocket and we expect that to continue.”

The Business Concierge can help with everything from getting a council development application right the first time, to applying for outdoor dining and liquor licencing.

The initiative is delivered by Service NSW in partnership with the NSW Small Business Commission and Better Regulation Division.