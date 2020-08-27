Small business recovery grants closing soon

Credit: Blake Wisz

By Ellie Dudley

NSW small businesses have less than a week left to apply for the Small Business Recovery Grant.

The Grant was opened up to small businesses who employ less than 20 full-time staff to help meet the costs of safely reopening or up-scaling operations. Small businesses which meet the eligibility criteria may claim between $500 and $3000 to help create COVID-19 safe workspaces.

Applications for the Grant had been extended until midnight Monday, 31 August 2020, and expanded to eligible small businesses in a further 18 industries.

In a statement from the NSW Government, Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope outlines how the Grant will assist small businesses in their COVID-19 recovery.

“Small businesses are doing a great job adapting to the new health and safety requirements and we know these grants are helping to cover some of these costs,” Mr Tudehope said. “There is still time to apply for the grant which can be used to cover eligible expenses incurred from 1 July, 2020 where no other Government support is available, with small businesses encouraged to get their applications in before the closing date.”

The new grant has been built upon the previous Small Business Support Grant of up to $10,000. Both grants have been funded through the $750 million Small Business Support Fund, which forms part of the NSW Government’s almost $16 billion health and economic response measures.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says: “These grants have played a vital role in keeping people in jobs and businesses in business as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To date, more than 92,000 applications have been received from small businesses and more than $608 million has been paid out since the Small Business Support Fund was announced in April 2020.

