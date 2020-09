47 per cent of small to medium enterprises expect salary increases to be frozen for at least 12 months, according to a new study from ACA research.

It is positive to see that the proportion of SMEs reporting a decline in revenue has decreased from 78 per cent to 67 per cent last month. Consequently, 32% of SMEs are now at pre-COVID revenues compared to just 24% in mid-July. However, the study is showing that the sector is not out of hot water yet.

Managing Director of ACA Research, James Organ has said: “Sentiment remains negative with little confidence over the short term. However, there are a few green shoots in relation to recovering revenues and an underlying positivity in the retail sector, which should flow into other sectors such as production and distribution.

