The big marketing play for small businesses

By: Steve Iannello, Vice President, Mastercard

Small business owners are constantly faced with the challenge of juggling competing business priorities. On top of prioritising day-to-day business needs, delivering a clear return on investment (ROI) is essential in ensuring profitable growth. Marketing activity can be difficult to measure for impact and, as a result, can be put on the back burner or implemented based largely on guesswork, with no real success measures in place.

Technology offers all areas of the business the potential to seize opportunities to improve ROI, and marketing is no different. Tools for successful performance marketing are now within reach of every business, theyjust need to know where to find them, and how to maximise their use of available data.

Data as a marketing weapon

Over $8 billion was spent on digital advertising in Australia in 2018. While the digital advertising industry is growing, so is the need for more effective ways to measure ROI.

The effectiveness of marketing spend is often unmeasurable, because consumer purchasing data isn’t always accessible across different sales channels. How does a business know whether a consumer who sees an advertisement online actually makes a purchase in store? In fact, for every $100 Australian businesses spend on digital marketing, six out of ten are unsure of the sales revenue generated. Businesses are striving to grow and can’t afford to play a marketing guessing game.

Data is a powerful tool, and small business owners are continually looking at ways it can be accessed and used to grow their business. In order to deliver meaningful cut-through with consumers, businesses need to find and understand relevant customer data and leverage it to execute targeted campaigns via easy to use platforms, all in a measurable way. These are the tools which drive value.At the moment, four in 10 Australian businesses don’t know if their campaigns actually drive customers to their company. Combining data, analytics and a strong performance marketing platform can help overcome this, optimisingevery dollar spent and generating leads, sales and new opportunities.

Reaching the right customer in the digital age

The consumer landscape is changing, and nothing has impacted marketing more than technology and data. Many small businesses struggle to reach the right customer, at the right time, in the right way. Now more than ever, businesses need to connect the dots and understand how to deploy the right technology to deliver measurable ROI.

Mastercard Performance Marketing, a world-first platform which was launched as a pilot in Australia earlier this year, helps small businesses grow by enabling them to measure the effectiveness of their marketing investment. The platform gives businesses access to market and customer insights to create targeted campaigns on the basis of historical spend data. This means consumers are only delivered content that is relevant to them.

The Mastercard Performance Marketing Platform also offers access to customer loyalty incentives to businesses of any size. Previously something only on offer to big business, now smaller merchants can start to reap these benefits. The platform also only charges a business for its marketing services when a sale is converted – a win-win for a small business.

Measuring ROI provides the foundation for making more informed marketing decisions. Better data helps make better decisions, which generates increased revenue.

Ensuring marketing success

With the right data and technology platforms in place, small businesses can achieve a superior return on their marketing spend, with far less effort. Entrepreneurs and small business owners have enough on their plate from an operational perspective, without having to worry about setting up and trying to track campaigns, changing point of sale to quantify sales and guessing how customers are responding to and interacting with the campaign.

In a competitive landscape where every dollar counts, helping small to medium businesses in Australia make their marketing spend more effective is critical. They need to have access to the right technology platform that combines smart data with meaningful analytics in order to execute successful campaigns.

