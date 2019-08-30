Westpac Small Business Report reveals biggest barriers for small businesses

The research is based on a survey of 500 Australian small businesses from all industries, as well as wider desktop research and consultations with successful small businesses conducted in May and June 2019.

Overall, small business conditions appear to be stabilising, after a fall in performance between December 2018 and March 2019.

Furthermore, the small business outlook is picking up, with a majority of respondents predicting growth in all categories of performance (revenue, number of customers, number of service offerings etc.) over the next 12 months.