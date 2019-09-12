Aussie start-up, ipSCAPE, partners up to expand into Southeast Asia

The Telkomtelstra team with ipSCAPE in Jakarta

By Loren Webb

Pioneers in cloud contact centre technology, ipSCAPE have helped transform the way businesses connect with their customers to take a slice of a $9.8 billion CCaaS [1] (Contact Centre as a Solution) industry.

Since launching in 2005, ipSCAPE is an Australian start-up success story with a range of blue-chip clients under its belt and strategic investors from groups such as Telstra Ventures.

With plans for global growth, ipSCAPE has set its eyes on Southeast Asia in recent months and has found success through a strategic partnership with TelkomTelstra, a joint venture between Telkom Indonesia the nation’s largest fixed-line operator and Telstra. The partnership has enabled the company to leverage existing client relationships, take advantage of the brand awareness of Telkomtelstra and helped navigate the cultural nuances of doing business.

“It took time for us to find the right partner in Asia, we wanted to ensure we aligned our company with a partner who shares the same strategic vision and goals. Outlining what you want from the partnership is an important first step.

“What do you want to achieve from the partnership? What do you want the partner to do? Sell? Service? How many partners do you need to reach to achieve your goals? What does an ideal partnership look like? With Telkomtelstra, we are very transparent with our product roadmap, our pricing and we often help with the sales pitches,” explains ipSCAPE CEO Fiona Boyd.

Indonesia has made significant leaps forward in connectivity over the past decade, with growth in broadband and mobile networks feeding the appetite of digital consumption for its 264 million population. This growth in digital consumers has driven the need for businesses in Asia to take a multichannel approach to servicing its customers. Indonesia in particular is home to an impressive number of unicorn start-ups, who require the flexibility of cloud solutions to help support rapid customer growth.

One such unicorn is a leading travel company who uses ipSCAPE to power 9 contact centres, across 5 countries servicing 7 markets. They utilise ipSCAPE to create intelligent routing options for customers on the phone, which enables customers to hear options in their local language based on call location.

A turning point for ipSCAPE’s ability to execute in Asia was having feet on the ground in the local market. Setting up a small team locally in Indonesia was instrumental in the expansion; their presence within the office of Telkomtelstra, where teams were and still are able to share plans and strategies across sales, marketing and operations was essential.

The results have not always been immediate, as Boyd highlights, “It has taken time to put in place the building blocks of the partnership but our persistence has paid off and over the last 12 months we have seen traction build with a 400% increase in revenue.”

The experience of ipSCAPE in Indonesia shows there is a huge opportunity for Australian startups to make their mark and a partnership strategy should be considered to help navigate a growing market.

[1] Gartner Frecast Worlwide report

About ipSCAPE

ipSCAPE is an Australian customer experience technology company founded in 2005, which provides cloud software that helps businesses connect with their customers through Voice, Web Chat, Email and SMS.

ipSCAPE is a pioneer in the CCaaS (Contact Centre as a Service) industry and continues to innovate its scalable and feature-rich platform that has advanced integration capabilities.

In the future, ipSCAPE will continue global expansion initiatives, helping more businesses digitally transform their communication and customer experience strategies.