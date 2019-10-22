Fixing a very real problem for families: Startup FlexCareers raises $1.8m in latest investment to continue growth

FlexCareers co-founders Marko Njavro and Joel McInnes

By Loren Webb

Four years ago Joel McInnes found himself in a similar position to a lot of young families in Australia and New Zealand when he witnessed first-hand the difficulty of women returning to full-time work after maternity leave or caring for a child.

In 2015, Joel’s wife was keen to return to the corporate world after a number of years in a full-time demanding role as a mother. And yet, despite being highly qualified, she found it impossible to find a role which offered the flexibility their family needed to juggle three children and two careers.

After a tireless search, Joel decided enough was enough, and FlexCareers was born with co-founder Marko Njavro as a solution.

Since then, FlexCareers has evolved into a careers platform connecting talented individuals such as parents, entrepreneurs, carers, adventurers and others simply seeking a more balanced life, with progressive employers offering flexible work.

FlexCareers employer partners already include big players such as the Commonwealth Bank, Lendlease, ANZ, KPMG, AGL, Deloitte, Macquarie Group, Nestle, Lion, and many others.

FlexCareers has grown from a two-person start-up to a company with over twenty staff working across Australia and New Zealand with developers in Europe.

Demonstrating just how successful this startup has been, FlexCareers has recently completed an oversubscribed convertible bond issue, raising $1.8 million to accelerate the roll out of its end-to-end HR technology platform.

Co-founders Marko and Joel, both from an investment banking background, have traditionally approached their extended networks for investment. This time they came across a new investor group who saw immense value in the company and after undertaking extensive due diligence, they were very confident that all the groundwork was laid for a period of very high growth for the company.

This latest capital injection takes the total amount raised from investors in recent times to $4.5 million.

“The proceeds of this investment will assist FlexCareers to continue to build and scale our end-to-end solutions for progressive employers looking to harness the power of flexibility to attract, inspire and retain the best talent,” said Marko Njavro, FlexCareers co-founder.

FlexCareers now partners with over 175,000 flexible job seekers and 2,000 progressive employers across Australia and New Zealand ranging from small businesses, councils and government departments, through to large enterprises.

“Alongside our investment in a world-class technology products, we are also looking to invest in new hires, particularly in sales and marketing across Australia and New Zealand,” Njavro added.

Lawrence Myers of FIFO Investments was one of the investors taking part in the raise. He said, “I’ve been extremely impressed with FlexCareers’ achievements to date and the meaningful impact its technology platform and consulting services are having across Australian and New Zealand workplaces.”

“The FlexCareers vision to level the playing field for women at work and extend flexible working opportunities to everyone is to be commended as the benefits are now indisputable.

“FlexCareers’ services are all underpinned by AI, data, analytics and real-time reporting which really sets them apart. The company has a strong future ahead.”