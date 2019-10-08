From the Bondi Farmers Markets to Shark Tank: SOFI Spritz now kicks off equity crowdfunding

Kicking off its first equity crowdfunding campaign with Equitise, SOFI Spritz is looking to raise up to $1 million and is on track to serve over 2 million cocktails this year, with 50% growth year on year and plans to accelerate this growth rate with the funds from the capital raise.

Shark Tank success story SOFI Spritz is inviting everyday Aussies to invest and own a stake in the homegrown alcohol startup for as little as $250.

SOFI Spritz is well-known for securing investment on Channel 10’s Shark Tank in 2016. The brand received offers from four of the sharks and accepted a joint offer at the asking price from Glen Richards and Steve Baxter, who remain as close advisors to Founder and CEO Tom Maclean and have helped elevate the brand to a national scale.

From humble beginnings at The Bondi Farmers Markets in 2013, SOFI Spritz has scaled and diversified its business through raising capital on Pozible – a rewards-based crowdfunding platform, after closing three successful campaigns in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

With the backing of the crowd already, SOFI has now turned to equity crowdfunding, wanting to give their investors more for their dollar. Alongside a stake in the business, shareholders will receive additional benefits including investor discounts and exclusive access to new releases.

Winner of The Best Innovation Award at the Australian Drinks Awards in 2017, SOFI Spritz has gone from strength to strength, to become a major player in the ready-to-serve alcohol market. Featuring in over 2,000 locations, including securing national ranging with leading bottle shops Dan Murphys, BWS, Vintage Cellars and First Choice.