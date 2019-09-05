GO1 named LinkedIn 2019 Top Startup in Australia 

GO1 founding team (L-R): Vu Tran, Chris Hood, Andrew Barnes & Chris Eigeland

By Loren Webb

GO1.com, the world’s largest online training marketplace, has been recognised as one the best startups to work for in Australia by LinkedIn.

This is the second consecutive year GO1 has been named in LinkedIn’s Top Startup in Australia list.

Dynamic Business actually interviewed the Go1 founding team in 2017 and they have continued to grow since. Vu Tran appeared on our podcast last year with some great conversation around his startup story and mental health (Tran is also a doctor) and so if you missed it, you can catch up here.

GO1 co-founder Vu Tran said the award recognises GO1’s priority in its people and culture – vital ingredients for being a great place to work.

“We’re delighted to get this award from LinkedIn. It’s recognition of the effort everyone has and continues to put in to make GO1 a supportive and rewarding company to work for,” Mr Tran said.

“We’re hopeful this award will help us to continue to attract the best talent in Australia and internationally as we expand and create more alliances with partners that share our workplace philosophy.

“One of our key practices is supporting employees to advance themselves. Pursuing targeted and relevant training is important not just for individuals but also for the success of the organisation. Enabling people to run their own training agenda and go beyond their core training has big benefits for everyone,” he said.

Employee wellbeing and mental health are top priorities at GO1, where staff are encouraged to maintain a healthy balance between work and their private lives.

“A safe, supportive workplace means healthier employees, better performance and productivity. Awards such as LinkedIn Top Startups are very important for raising awareness of how important a supportive work environment can be, both for attracting new talent and retaining talent. This is all the more critical given the global skills shortage, and the challenge many startups face in attracting the right people,” Mr Tran said.

About GO1.com

GO1.com makes it easy for businesses to train their staff, with the world’s largest compliance, professional development and general training marketplace. By providing a single platform that extends from first aid training through to degree bearing courses, GO1 makes it easy to find and compare the best training options available. The marketplace features over 500,000 courses and other learning items created by local and international experts. Customers include SEEK.com.au, Oxford University, State and Local Governments and St John Ambulance.

Since launching in 2015, GO1 has grown to be a world leader in online learning and education. Local and overseas investors include Y Combinator, SEEK, M12, Tank Stream Ventures, Black Sheep Capital, and Our Innovation Fund.