Startup launches new free tool for businesses to measure ROI on SEO

Co-founders Andreas Dzumla (left) and Will Santow (right)

By Loren Webb

Longtail UX, an Australian SaaS startup and creator of patented technology that boosts websites’ ad performance and website rankings on Google, has today announced a new Search Marketing Scorecard to help online businesses.

Founders Andreas Dzumla and Will Santow have the shared experience to bring this tool to life. Andreas is an ex-Googler and Dentsu Aegis Network agency General Manager and Will has 25+ years experience as a successful business owner and entrepreneur.

The new tool, which measures and forecasts SEO and SEM performance and potential to acquire market share, is free and open to the public.

The announcement is being made in Australia during the run-up to the company’s official US launch of the tool at SMX East, where Longtail UX joins Google and Microsoft as one of three title sponsors.

The Scorecard launch follows Longtail UX’s recent 2.5 million dollar capital raise for global expansion from investors including Andrew Bassat of SEEK.

The free diagnostic tool allows companies using google analytics to forecast potential ROI for both brand and generic keywords phrases. It will be available to all-sized online businesses, regardless of whether or not they are a Longtail UX user.

Co-Founder and CEO Andreas Dzumla said, “The tool has been designed to give organisations better transparency on the return of investment in online marketing.”

“Traditional SEO has inherently had difficulties showing its impact and securing budget for this critical part of marketing.

“We have released scorecard as there is an opportunity for businesses to understand where they can gain a competitive advantage when competing with dominant marketplaces like Amazon.

“The tool will tell an organisation how much market share it’s losing to competing websites – for both paid and organic searches. There is no tool in the market that does this automatically with any degree of accuracy – until now.”

Longtail UX’s revolutionary SEM technology is the world’s first solution to give businesses control over how their website appears on Google and allows companies to measure results and the return of their SEO investment at the keyword level.

As well as boosting traffic and conversions, the technology also ensures SEO investments are 100% measurable, providing detailed analytics that demonstrates results down to a keyword.

Andreas continued, “The ambiguity of traditional SEO has made it difficult to understand its ROI and to secure budget for this crucial part of the marketing equation.

“For SEM, we still see too many cases where brand vs. generic keyword ROI isn’t properly broken down and used for marketing decisions either.

“We have released scorecard as there is an opportunity for businesses to understand where they can gain a competitive advantage when taking on dominating marketplaces like Amazon. It’s designed to let users make better-informed decisions.”