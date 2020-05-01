By Loren Webb

The current climate has left many with a newfound need to seek a different career path. Given the greater demand for technical support and skills right now, a career in technology could be the answer many are after to secure their careers and livelihood.

Australian organisations have been on a steady digital transformation journey, however, the new requirements of our living and working life have accelerated the necessity for digital-first business models and advancements in security and cloud and multi-cloud strategies—creating a need for technical expertise across most industries.

If you’re just starting out in your career, or weighing up your options and seeking some advice, here are four tips to build a career in technology:

1. Get connected and stay connected to the technology industry. You can do this by participating in conferences and events (now via virtual platforms), by following the social pages (LinkedIn and Twitter mainly) of key industry leaders and leading technology companies—including those companies that specialise within specific areas such as security, data, cloud or software. Staying in touch with the happenings of an industry constantly developing will get you up to speed with the latest and greatest innovations, gadgets, software developments, and industry techniques. It’s also a great way to (digitally) network with like-minded and seasoned professionals.

2. Become accustomed to the publications reporting on technology news to keep abreast of the developments of the local and global technology landscape. Regularly tapping into great sources of news will not only give you a better understanding of the technology landscape but it is also poised to arm you with the right information to have intelligent and insightful conversations with key industry leaders, therefore positioning yourself as part of the technology community.

3. Seek a mentor or industry professional who can help you navigate a complex technology sector if you’re just starting out. A mentor can help you narrow down the area you’re most interested and apt in pursuing, but also guide you to an area that’s booming and has a lot of opportunities—such as software development, machine learning or data analytics. Having a mentor is extremely valuable to get regular advice and guidance and will act as a strong source of support as you progress through new stages of your career.

4. Start upskilling in various or one specific area of technology to get you on the right track. There’s a plethora of resources and tools available online to help you develop and advance your tech skills remotely, and at any time. During this time of self-isolation many organisations are recognising the current industry need for tech skills and are offering help to individuals and businesses alike to ensure business continuity. All you need to start is motivation, and the hard skills can be fostered over time.

Your journey into a career in technology can start at any time, and in any capacity. You’re in the driver’s seat, and as long as you have the determination to kick start and continually develop yourself, the possibilities are endless. If you’ve identified technology as a significant area of interest, but you’re unsure about whether starting a new career is the right option, start by exploring the industry and the options available to familiarise yourself with the fascinating world of technology.

Mike Featherstone is the Managing Director, ANZ/APAC, at Pluralsight.

Another interesting read:

Keep up to date with our stories LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.