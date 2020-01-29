How our company is using Artifical Intelligence

Michelle Gallaher is CEO of health data analytics company Opyl.

Opyl has pivoted directly into the AI tailwind that is transforming healthcare. Like a super powerful industrial magnet, we use AI to identify and gather data into groups with the ability to predict, analyse, quantify and visualise real world data far more accurately and faster than any person could do.

Our company uses AI to identify, group, visualise and predict trends and evidence related to health issues from public and consented social media posts, to understand the real lived experience of patients managing an illness, injury or disorder, to better inform the development of new health technologies or clinical practice.

Health technology developers have rarely included the patient’s and carer’s voice in designing new products and services on a scale as large as what we can do now.

Until this point, developers have invested in expensive and slow traditional market research with a relatively small and often biased sample of patient representatives as well as objective clinical notes taken by doctors in unnatural settings.

The cost of market research and dead-end tech ideas have contributed to the increasing unaffordability of healthcare. Now, because of AI and social networks, we can see a global population of de-identified patient’s public comments on social networks who are all managing a similar health issue, recognising differing cultural, geographic, age and gender differences.

Aggregated and anonymous, online patient’s and carer’s voices are being heard by developers, helping them to make better, more accurate decisions on the real functional problems that need to be solved, support compliance and quality health education online and offer clinical research opportunities to those who want to participate in medical research trials or have no other option.

AI and social networks are delivering a new democracy in health for patients and carers, where the individual can passively participate in research by simply sharing their truth, learn, share and offer patient-to-patient support like never before, while developers can make far better decisions based on real world evidence.

