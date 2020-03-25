Legal Tech goes from luxury to necessity overnight

By Guest Author

As the nation moves to remote working to flatten COVID-19, the use of legal technology has gone from being a luxury to a necessity overnight.

John Ahern, CEO of leading tech innovator, InfoTrack, said “The original purpose of legal-tech was to automate and create workflow efficiencies in practice.”

“But now more than ever before, legal technology is becoming a method of survival in today’s unprecedented crisis making the conversation around slow adoption of law firms obsolete, but also raising concerns as to whether firms are prepared.”

With lawyers having to switch to servicing their clients remotely overnight, the number of cost agreements, electronic contracts and other legal documents being signed daily with InfoTrack’s electronic signing solution – SignIT, has increased by 88%.

ARNECC’s 20 March update to the Verification of Identity (VOI) standards in respect of COVID-19, now enables lawyers to use video technology as part of their VOI process. InfoTrack has already seen the impact of the ARNECC update as orders for InfoTrack’s WebVOI video solution have uplifted by 43% so far and this is expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks.

InfoTrack’s suite of cloud-based products have been built for lawyers to use anywhere, anytime. InfoTrack today launches a ‘Transition to E-conveyancing COVID-19 Care Package’ offering complimentary access to all lawyers who have an immediate need to transition critical processes to digital to minimise the impact of social distancing and self-isolation.

Ahern says, “We’ve adjusted our processes to enable immediate, complimentary access to lawyers who request the package via our website in the coming days and weeks. When switched on, we will provide live, remote training on how to use any of the solutions and will encourage lawyers to undergo our free online cyber security awareness training to protect their online transactions from cyber fraud during this vulnerable time when cybercrime could spike.”

The products offered in the care package include electronic signing of legal documents using SignIT, video remote VOI using WebVOI, secure communication of financial details and confidential documents using Securexchange, e-settlements handling using SettleIT and online cyber security awareness training.

On Tuesday April 7, InfoTrack’s CEO, John Ahern will host a Q&A with lawyers and conveyancers to assist with how to use these solutions to maintain an effective business continuity plan when working remotely. Register here today.