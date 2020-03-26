Social media vital for small business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

With rapidly changing market conditions due to COVID-19, communicating with customers via social media has never been more important.

Expert Carissa Hill said it was imperative business owners embrace the instantaneous nature of social media to keep stakeholders and clients informed.

“Every business owner should have at least a pinned post on their Facebook page sharing where their business is at in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Mrs Hill.

“Regular and new customers should be able to find a business on Facebook or Instagram tosee if the business is still open, how they have adjusted to social distancing measures and what products and services are still available,” she said.

“If you have a restaurant or cafe that is now offering a delivery service, make a video or post that can be shared via social media throughout the community.”