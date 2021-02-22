$143 million business support package announced by Victorian Government following 5-day lockdown

Victorian business affected by the most recent lockdown may be eligible for support thanks to a $143 million Circuit Breaker Support Package that’s been introduced by the State Government.

The package is aimed at businesses that incurred costs, such as lost trading and the forfeit of perishable goods, during the recent 5-day lockdown enforced across Victoria following a Melbourne airport hotel outbreak.

The timing was painful for certain industries – the lockdown kicked off on 12 February and took a major toll on businesses hoping to see a boost over the Valentine’s Day weekend.

The package consists of four initiatives:

The $92 million Business Costs Assistance Program, which aims to help businesses hit by the circuit break action (cancelled bookings, perishable goods, etc). Eligible businesses – with or without employees – with an annual payroll of up to $3 million can receive a one-off payment of $2,000.

The $24.9 million Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund – Circuit Breaker Fund, which offers those business that received last year’s Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund a further one-off payment of $3,000. This one doesn’t require an application; the Government says it will contact those eligible.

The $16.2 million Victorian Accommodation Support Program, which serves as an expansion of the previously announced Regional Tourism Accommodation Support program. The $16.2 million initiative aims to support accommodation providers that had bookings cancelled by the circuit breaker lockdown. There are two tiers available: $2,250 funding for businesses hit with 10 or less cancelled nights and $4,500 funding for 11 or more cancelled nights.

The Travel Voucher Schemes offer up vouchers to encourage travel across the state in an effort to boost the hard-hit tourism industry. The two schemes cover both Melbourne and Regional Victoria, bringing the total number of vouchers to 200,000.

“We know it hurt businesses to shut their doors, but the long-term benefits are clear,” said Minister for Small Business Jaala Pulford.

“A temporary pause has meant businesses can now get on with their rebuilding – with our full support.”

Said Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula:

“Victorian businesses played their part in the circuit breaker action and this package recognises that the impact for many was severe.”

For more info and to apply, visit the Government’s webpage for the package HERE.

