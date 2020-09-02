Fair Work Commission releases draft flexible working clauses

Employers breathe a sigh of relief as the Fair Work Commission releases draft flexibility clauses that help employers and employees discuss flexible working arrangements during and beyond COVID-19.
On Monday, Fair Work Commission president Iain Ross published a “draft award flexibility schedule” outlining the ideas that modern awards could adopt to help SMEs achieve flexible work arrangements during the COVID-19 recovery.
This arrives in addition to statements released by the Fair Work Commission in March, May and August this year about changing work arrangements under COVID-19.
The draft award flexibility schedule allows employers and employees to work flexibly without overtime or penalty rates. For instance, a proposed clause could allow employers and employees to agree on staggering starting and finishing times to avoid crowding on public transport or to limit the number of employees waiting to use a workplace lift.
“It is likely the direct economic and social impacts of the pandemic will be felt for some time to come and that there will be a continuing need for flexible work arrangements to assist employers and employees in adapting to the changed conditions and to support the recovery,” Justice Ross said in a statement on Monday.
“It is intended that the model Schedule be used as a starting point for discussion between parties. Not all of the clauses proposed in the schedule will be suitable for all awards and some clauses will require tailoring to meet the needs of a particular industry or occupation. Interested parties may also have additional proposals for providing flexibility.”
