Social distancing officers… does your business need one?

In the new world of work going forward, is it possible that your workplace and business will need a COVID-19 social distancing officer?

Australia has made tremendous progress in limiting the effects of COVID-19 and all indications are that we are on the path to socio-economic recovery. For many businesses, this means a return to work for employees who have been working from home.

Even if we see a relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions, it’s likely that social distancing guidelines will remain for some time, especially in the workplace. It is especially important that businesses, of all shapes and sizes, continue to make a positive contribution to the fight against COVID-19. We can’t afford to be complacent now or we could undo all of our good work thus far. It is with this in mind that I’d like to share an idea for the consideration of fellow business owners – the appointment of a Social Distancing Officer.

When the lockdowns were first announced I immediately appointed one of my staff members to act as Social Distancing Officer at Meertens. I believe it is important to adopt a formal approach to compliance with the guidelines presented by health authorities. Rather than winging it and hoping that staff will do the right thing, I believe that allocating overall responsibility to someone has several benefits, especially in SME’s that do not a staff member responsible for OH&S matters.

The duties of a Social Distancing Officer could include: