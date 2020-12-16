Bring home a dozen of Barossa Valley’s leading organic wines: Kalleske wines

In South Australia’s Barossa Valley, the Kalleske family have been farming and growing grapes since 1853 near the village of Greenock. They are one of the region’s leading grape-growing families consistently growing some of the Barossa’s best quality grapes.

After six generations of growing grapes, winemaker and seventh generation family member, Troy Kalleske, together with his brother Tony, established the Kalleske winery and made the first “Kalleske” wine. The winery is situated on the family estate where traditional winemaking techniques ensure the vineyard realises its full potential as wine.

The vineyard is managed by Troy’s and Tony’s parents, John and Lorraine, and brother, Kym. John has over forty years experience tending the vineyard. The Kalleske family are active practitioners of sustainable farming. They are caretakers of the land and not only want to maintain the environment but improve it for future generations.

All Kalleske wines are estate grown and vinified with minimalist winemaking techniques used to fully capture the essence of the vineyard allowing genuine handmade estate wines to be produced. The range is a diverse mix of wines that showcases the splendid Kalleske grapes.

Since the first wine release in 2004, Kalleske has rapidly gained a reputation for producing top-quality hand crafted wines. Kalleske are committed to continue making genuine estate grown wines of individuality and of vineyard and winemaking excellence.

Kalleske is offering their Favourite Christmas 12 Pack, which includes a selection of Kalleske’s favourite wines. This includes the 2020 Florentine Chenin Blanc, 2020 Elenore Semillon, 2020 Clarry’s GSM, 2019 Fordson Zinfandel, 2019 Moppa Shiraz and 2019 Merchant Cabernet Sauvignon. All Kalleske wines are certified organic and biodynamic and are handcrafted by Troy Kalleske in the North Western Barossa Valley.

