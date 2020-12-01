Vitruvian: Imagine the world’s best trainers… in your living room

Vitruvian is an Aussie Connected Fitness Technology company who just raised $2.5m USD ($3.5M AUD) in capital to ramp up production of their revolutionary product the V-Form Trainer, which is a sophisticated strength training device.

Invented by high-frequency trader and father of 3, Jon Gregory, the V-Form Trainer promises to dramatically improve the efficiency and accessibility of resistance training.

Driven by intelligent algorithmic technology, the device does away with static weight entirely, rather, it modifies weight loading between 7kg and 180kg to match the user’s ability.

