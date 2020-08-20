NSW government offering SMEs $10,000 to expand globally

Credit: Andy Li

By Ann Wen

On Monday 17 August, the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Industry and Trade John Barilaro announced a $12 million Going Global Package to bolster the export capabilities of eligible NSW businesses.

“Helping home-grown businesses succeed in the global marketplace is more important than ever before and here in NSW we have some of the best produce in the world,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Our Export Assistance Grants, together with intensive, direct assistance through the Going Global program will complement existing support and advice services to forge new business connections and sales offshore.”

Expressions of interest for the Going Global Package opened on Monday. More than 400 expressions of interest for the Export Assistance Grant have already been received.

What is included?

The Going Global Package includes:

A $1.8 million Going Global Program The Going Global Program will offer coaching, networking and in-market assistance for export-ready firms.

A $10 million Export Assistance Grant scheme Eligible businesses can access grants up to $10,000. These grants will reimburse 50 per cent of eligible expenses.

Support from Buy Regional Buy Regional, a web platform connecting producers directly to consumers, will enable regional producers to connect to international consumers.

Workshops and webinars

Support from trade advisors

Who is eligible for Export Assistance Grants?

To be eligible for a grant, companies must:

Have an ABN registered in NSW and be registered for GST as at 1 January 2019

Currently export or export prior to the impacts of COVID-19, bushfires and/or drought

Be able to provide evidence of a minimum of three full-time equivalent employees (3 FTE) at the time of application

Own the goods/services to be exported or be able to provide documented evidence that you are the agreed export supplier

Produce the goods/services to be exported in NSW, or be able to provide documented evidence that the business provides substantial value to NSW

Be able to provide tax invoices and receipts for the eligible activities being claimed

Businesses from any industry, exporting to any international market, can apply.

Predicted impact of the Going Global Package

A spokesperson for the Deputy Premier John Barilaro provided an optimistic outlook for the NSW export industry. “Additional assistance to NSW exporters will help retain $95 billion in export revenue, which goes directly into the pockets of NSW businesses and communities.”

It was also noted that the Going Global Package supports existing employment and promotes future job creation.

“Trade supports 1 in 5 jobs, or 2.2 million people across Australia, so restoring exports at this time is critical to defending and retaining employment, especially in regional NSW.

“Export grants programs have previously delivered significant return on investment for the NSW Government. Prior to 2016, the NSW Government offered the Export Accelerator Program with $2.92 million in grants paid to 269 companies, attributing $451.3 million in direct export deals plus the direct creation of 163 new jobs.

“It is anticipated that up to 1,000 NSW exporting businesses will be supported through the Exporter Assistance Grant. This could generate up to $1.4 billion in export sales and create nearly 500 new jobs.”

The Going Global Package is part of the Global NSW strategy that was launched in December 2019. Premier Gladys Berejiklian described the initiative as a watershed international investment strategy.

“Our new strategy takes this work to the next level. This is about expanding our key markets around the world and ensuring we take advantage of the incredible economic opportunities on our doorstep.”

More information can be found at global.nsw.gov.au/nsw-export-assistance-package.

