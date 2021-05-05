The 2020 Small Business Tax Time Toolkit: easing the pain of preparing your taxes

To help SMEs get back on their feet after a challenging year, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has compiled a directory of Government resources that support Australian businesses.

The 2020 Small Business Tax Time toolkit contains links to information, fact sheets, tools, calculators and services to help SMEs at tax time and throughout the year.

Business owners are often unaware of the support offered by the ATO, so the directory provides information on:

ATO Tax inVoice podcasts

ato TV Business channel

Due dates by topic

How to loge an income tax

How to lodge your tax return using a registered tax agent

Small business tax and super webinars and workshops

Small business newsroom

ATO’s social media

ATO app

myDeductions –

Small business Help and support

ATO Support

After-hours call back service

Alex – (ATO virtual assistant)

ATO Community

Other calculators and tools

Detailed fact sheets

Home-based business expenses

Motor vehicle expenses

Travel expenses

Using your company’s money or assets

Pausing or permanently closing your business due to COVID-10

