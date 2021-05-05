The 2020 Small Business Tax Time Toolkit: easing the pain of preparing your taxes

|
Listen to this story
To help SMEs get back on their feet after a challenging year, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has compiled a directory of Government resources that support Australian businesses.
The 2020 Small Business Tax Time toolkit contains links to information, fact sheets, tools, calculators and services to help SMEs at tax time and throughout the year.
Business owners are often unaware of the support offered by the ATO, so the directory provides information on:
- ATO Tax inVoice podcasts
- ato TV Business channel
- Due dates by topic
- How to loge an income tax
- How to lodge your tax return using a registered tax agent
- Small business tax and super webinars and workshops
- Small business newsroom
- ATO’s social media
Tools and calculators
- ATO app
- myDeductions –
- Small business Help and support
ATO Support
- After-hours call back service
- Alex – (ATO virtual assistant)
- ATO Community
- Other calculators and tools
Detailed fact sheets
- Home-based business expenses
- Motor vehicle expenses
- Travel expenses
- Using your company’s money or assets
- Pausing or permanently closing your business due to COVID-10
