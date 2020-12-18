$250 million to support NSW businesses: Jobs Plus program

Companies who want to expand their footprint in NSW can now access the $250 million Jobs Plus Program.

The Program is designed to reduce the cost of establishment and financial risk and increase speed to market. It will create or support up to 25,000 jobs up until 30 June 2022.

What is involved

The Program includes:

Jobs Plus Concierge Service : Access to a Jobs Plus Concierge Service in government to help businesses efficiently navigate and access government agencies and programs.

: Access to a Jobs Plus Concierge Service in government to help businesses efficiently navigate and access government agencies and programs. Payroll tax relief for up to 4 years : Up to a 4-year period, for every new job created where a business has created at least 30 net new jobs.

: Up to a 4-year period, for every new job created where a business has created at least 30 net new jobs. Subsidised training package rebates : Partnering to develop subsidised training programs in order to build specialised skills aimed at sustaining these new jobs into the future. This includes funding to develop and deliver bespoke skills programs which can be accessed by the wider NSW community.

: Partnering to develop subsidised training programs in order to build specialised skills aimed at sustaining these new jobs into the future. This includes funding to develop and deliver bespoke skills programs which can be accessed by the wider NSW community. Enabling infrastructure rebates : Enabling infrastructure rebates to subsidise the cost of a new or expanding business, to connect to shared infrastructure or building new infrastructure to support their business needs.

: Enabling infrastructure rebates to subsidise the cost of a new or expanding business, to connect to shared infrastructure or building new infrastructure to support their business needs. Access to subsidised, short-term Government accommodation and spaces : Short term (less than 12 months) access to free or subsidised government accommodation and spaces.

: Short term (less than 12 months) access to free or subsidised government accommodation and spaces. Assistance with the NSW planning approvals: This will include fast tracked planning approval pathways and advice, plus guidance on appropriate site selection to increase speed to market.

Who is eligible

To be considered for support under the Program, a business must:

Commit to the creation of 30 new full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in NSW : Project related jobs initiated before 30 June 2022 and delivered by 30 June 2024.

: Project related jobs initiated before 30 June 2022 and delivered by 30 June 2024. Be an ABN registered business : with at least 20 FTE employees in Australia at the time of application, and operating for at least two years, or

: with at least 20 FTE employees in Australia at the time of application, and operating for at least two years, or Be a foreign owned entity : with at least 80 FTE employees globally providing written intent to establish a subsidiary or branch office in NSW through a physical presence, with staff located and paid in NSW.

: with at least 80 FTE employees globally providing written intent to establish a subsidiary or branch office in NSW through a physical presence, with staff located and paid in NSW. Be a revenue-generating business.

How to apply

The Program started 15 December 2020 and will end on 30 June 2022. Applications must be made online through the Service NSW Jobs Plus Program website.

For more information, click here.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.