Audi’s first all-electric RS model confirmed for 2021

The Audi RS E-Tron GT will be Audi’s first all-electric RS model and is set to grace roads in 2021.

“The RS models are Audi’s sportiest and most emotive models with the most powerful engines, highest dynamics and greatest driving pleasure – and all this combined with absolute everyday usability,” says Julius Seebach, Managing Director of Audi Sport.

“With the RS E-tron GT prototype, we’re transferring these characteristics into the electric age. This is a revolution for us in the high-performance segment.”

The RS E-Tron GT will be a comfort-oriented drive. Its active three-chamber air suspension raises the E-Tron GT’s body by a few centimetres for more suspension travel and more ground clearance, allowing for a smoother ride.

Inside the car, the RS E-Tron GT has a sporty driving position with a low-slung seat and high centre console.

It is powered by a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, with electric motors producing 475kW/830Nm. The battery is completely within the floor plan, creating a low centre of gravity and allowing for proper footwells.

It is quicker than other Audi models, boasting 3.5 seconds for 0-100km/h time.

The body is made of aluminium, high-strength steel and the carbon fibre. It measures 4990mm in length, 1950 mm in width and 1400 mm in height and rides on a 2890 mm wheelbase.

The RS E-Tron GT has traditional cast-iron brake discs, carbon-coated or full carbon-ceramic stoppers available. Similarly, it will offer three different wheel sizes: 19-, 20- and 21- inch.

Although similar, the E-Tron GT will be distinct from the Porsche Taycan. The Taycan is a four-door electric sportscar and the RS E-Tron GT will be an all-electric “Gran Turismo.”

“As the name already indicates, the Audi RS E-Tron GT is a real Gran Turismo, but combined with high performance,” Audi Sport head of product marketing Linda Kurz said.

The RS E-Tron GT will be available in the northern hemisphere in early 2021, but an Australian date is still to be confirmed.

