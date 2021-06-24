Canon: Innovative and reliable printing solutions designed for today’s workspaces

Listen to this story

COVID-19 has changed our lives in so many ways. In a post-pandemic world, we often find ourselves skipping the daily commute and working from home, participating in virtual meetings from small business offices and co-working environments or adapting to a hybrid model.

Office equipment that delivers reliable results has become critical to working remotely, irrespective of location. Australia’s most trusted home printer brand1, Canon, considered what small business customers need from a printer. Robust printing solutions that offer efficiency and professional results are essential. Additionally, businesspeople are demanding versatile printers that allow users to produce marketing collateral such as glossy business cards and brochures, which are not able to be printed on laser printers.

“In 2021, Australians are no longer in pure survival mode and are looking to invest in office solutions that are both financially and environmentally sustainable,” explains Brendan Maher, Senior Product Manager, Canon Australia. “Canon’s MegaTank range is built to meet this exact demand.”

The MAXIFY MegaTank range are Canon’s first small business inkjet models with MegaTank refillable ink tank technology, which reduces ink running costs and delivers vibrant, high-quality print outputs with minimal maintenance downtime. Reduced downtime is achieved with no need to change a toner cartridge and also due to high volume printing, with up to 14,0002 pages from a single set of colour ink bottles, and up to 6,000 pages from a single bottle of black ink3.

Over recent years, it has become widely accepted that manufacturers have a responsibility to create office equipment that minimises the environmental impact. One set of ink bottles from the MAXIFY MegaTank range yields more than 30 standard ink cartridge sets4, which means Canon has reduced single-use plastics in the supply chain.

So, how can Canon’s MAXIFY MegaTank range keep your business ahead of the curve?

Mega versatility

As the shift towards hybrid working evolves, office devices need to provide options for users who have to print on the go. Both the MAXIFY GX6060 MegaTank and the MAXIFY GX7060 MegaTank printers offer remote monitoring, management, and device operation. MAXIFY GX users can print, scan, copy and connect to the cloud via the Canon Inkjet/ SELPHY app*, and the range is compatible with many existing software and technology platforms, including AirPrint and Mopria with supported versions of IOS and Android respectively.

Because the range works with diverse media applications, MAXIFY MegaTank printers can create personalised letterheads, brochures, windowed envelopes, and banners up to 1.2 metres long. The printers’ compact desktop design makes them suitable for industries that need to print in smaller shared spaces, like retail, medical, educational, real estate, and hospitality. Users can even get creative and potentially save money by making stickers with Canon Restickable Photo Paper and creating business cards using Canon Matte and Double-Sided Matte Paper.

When business owners are racing to meet a deadline, the MAXIFY MegaTank printers are lightning-fast, with First Print Outs (FPOT) for black and white copies on plain A4 paper taking approximately seven seconds5. And unlike laser printers which need to preheat the fuse, they require no initial heat-up time.

Both models are equipped with an Auto Document Feeder capable of auto-two-sided printing, and the MAXIFY GX7060 MegaTank has auto-duplex scanning, making it easier to scan double-sided pages or booklets.

Mega Efficiency

For business owners, time is money. Companies of all sizes operate with constrained budgets and need to maximise their print investments. Canon’s MAXIFY GX Series printers reduce the frequency of consumables replacement and also help manage paper resources with auto-duplex printing. Additionally, the MAXIFY GX7060 MegaTank has a paper capacity of up to 600 sheets. That’s over a ream of paper!6. The printers’ Economy mode 7option can also reduce ink consumption, and lowers energy requirements.

When comparing the MAXIFY GX7060 and MAXIFY GX6060 printers to an equivalent Canon laser multifunction printer, the MAXIFY GX series printers reduce the ink/toner cost per page by at least 90 per cent.8

Downtime is another big issue for busy businesspeople. Unlike traditional inkjet printers, which require third-party professional servicing, the MAXIFY MegaTank range has easy-to-replace maintenance cartridges that reduce the need to send the printer away for servicing.

Hybrid working is here to stay but will no doubt continue to evolve. What won’t change is the need for businesses to present a professional image, irrespective of their size or location. The MAXIFY MegaTank range: delivering mega versatility, mega efficiency, and mega value.