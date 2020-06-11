NSW free ‘brain power webinars’ for SME and startup business growth

By Guest Author

A new Brain Power webinar series will help NSW startups and small businesses deal with workplace issues and boost their resilience during COVID-19.

Launched by the Sydney Startup Hub in partnership with coaching company Vitae, The Brain Power Series provides 12 weeks of online neuroscience workshops to support people with their business growth and wellbeing.

Available to all NSW-based startups, scaleups, sole traders, freelancers and small businesses, the sessions will run weekly and are free of charge.

Minister for Jobs and Investment Stuart Ayres said the sessions will provide valuable advice for startups, scaleups and other small enterprises.

“Startups are among the many NSW businesses that are doing it tough at the moment and these sessions address key issues such as managing workplace stress,” he said.

“Other topics include how to boost resilience in times of uncertainty, and business hacks to effectively adapt and pivot.

Related:

“It’s great to see the NSW Government’s Sydney Startup Hub taking the initiative and launching these sessions which will give people in businesses such as startups valuable tools they can use in their day-to-day interactions.”

The 45-minute workshops are designed to give participants practical neuroscience knowledge and business advice to support business growth and overall professional and personal wellbeing during COVID-19.

Each weekly workshop will be facilitated by neuroscientist and coach Shelley Laslett, who is CEO and co-founder of Vitae.

Sydney Startup Hub manager Michelle Long said Vitae’s neuroscience workshops are designed to be practical.

“Each workshop focuses on a different topic, so people can attend all of them or select the topics that resonate most with them,” she said.

“Participants will find that the simple act of attending the workshop can make a dramatic difference to their day-to-day work.”

For information about the webinars go to https://www.vitae.coach/brainpowerseries

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.