Sustainable bandages wrap up 2019 Telstra Victorian Business of the Year

By Loren Webb

A Cheltenham-based business that has created a range of all-natural bandages which are sold to 35 countries has been named the 2019 Telstra Victorian Business of the Year.

Inspired by his son’s sensitivity to typical bandages, Nutricare founder and CEO James Dutton set out to create a natural product that is sustainable, environmentally conscious and cost-effective.

“We want to change the consumer health market for the better by delivering a natural, sensitive-skin-safe and environmentally friendly alternative to wound care,” Mr Dutton said.

The business created PATCH – a range of organic bandages made from 100 per cent bamboo, enriched with aloe vera, coconut oil and activated charcoal.

Already sold to 35 countries and servicing an innovative gap in the health care market, the bandages are fully compostable, plastic-free and suitable for all skin types.

Nutricare also took home the 2019 Telstra Victorian Emerging & Energised Award.

The Telstra Business Awards are a long standing, exclusive platform that recognise Australia’s best businesses, provide expert advice, open networking opportunities and help them gain the credibility to take their business to the next level.

Winners were chosen across four categories: Emerging & Energised, Small & Succeeding, Medium & Making Waves, and Social Change Maker.

Telstra Group Executive, Consumer & Small Business, Michael Ackland, said the winners of the 2019 Telstra Victorian Business Awards demonstrated excellence across six key judging criteria, underpinned by a commitment to innovation and technology.

“The Victorian winners are shining examples of businesses doing great things in new and effective ways for their customers,” Mr Ackland said.

“They have inspired us all with their resilience, courage and incredible commitment.

“Nutricare was a standout winner. We were impressed by the business’ ability to take something as simple as bandages and transform it into an innovative global business. Mr Dutton has built a strong foundation and has the vision for his business to continue to grow from strength to strength.”

The other category winners of the 2019 Telstra Victorian Business Awards are:

Online golf community, Future Golf , won the 2019 Telstra Victorian Small & Succeeding Award

, won the 2019 Telstra Victorian Small & Succeeding Award Specialist consultancy firm, TM Insight , won the 2019 Telstra Victorian Medium & Making Waves Award

, won the 2019 Telstra Victorian Medium & Making Waves Award Digital health technology company, Curve Tomorrow, won the 2019 Telstra Victorian Social Change Maker Award

All 2019 Victorian winners will join other state and territory category winners at the national 2019 Telstra Australian Business Awards in Melbourne on Thursday 21 November 2019.

Winners of the 2019 Telstra Victorian Business Awards

Nutricare – 2019 Telstra Victorian Business of the Year

Nutricare creates organic, natural adhesive strips for wounds using the highest quality, sustainable ingredients available. Inspired by his son’s sensitivity to typical wound solutions, Founder James Dutton set out to create a natural product that is environmentally conscious and cost-effective. Nutricare developed PATCH – bandages made from 100 percent bamboo, enriched with the healing and detoxifying benefits of aloe vera, coconut oil and activated charcoal. It took years of research and vetting more than 45 different suppliers, trialling hundreds of varying textures, materials and ingredients and reviewing over 100 designs. PATCH is 100 percent compostable, plastic-free and suitable for all skin types. Nutricare currently sells PATCH to 35 countries servicing innovative gaps in the healthcare market.

Future Golf – 2019 Telstra Victorian Small & Succeeding Award winner

Rather than traditional golf memberships where members are restricted to a single club, Future Golf is a community that has partnered with various golf clubs to give members affordable access to courses and golf events all over Australia. Its aim is to encourage more people to take up golf by providing a pathway for complete beginners to become regular golfers. Building partnerships with a growing number of golf courses, simulator companies, driving ranges and mini-golf courses, Future Golf aims to provide members with a variety of opportunities to engage with others and enjoy the sport. With a strict ‘legends only’ policy, Future Golf’s purpose is to build an inclusive, non-judgmental and welcoming community of golfers that allows everyone to enjoy and experience the sport.

TM Insight – 2019 Telstra Victorian Medium & Making Waves Award winner

TM Insight is a specialist consultancy firm bringing together industry experience in supply chain optimisation, property advisory and project management to help businesses adapt and thrive. Founded by Travis Erridge and Milan Andjelkovic in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2010, TM Insight quickly built a small but loyal customer base that included some of Australia’s best-known brands, such as Kmart, Coles, Woolworths and Bunnings. Nine years on, the team has expanded to become a team of 45 specialists spread over four offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Singapore. They have managed more than five million square metres of industrial space with varying complexities for multinational and international businesses.

Curve Tomorrow – 2019 Telstra Victorian Social Change Maker Award winner

Led by Executive Directors Mohinder Jaimangal, Sanji Kanagalingam and George Charalambous, Curve Tomorrow is a digital health technology company with an ambitious goal to impact the lives of one billion people. At the intersection of healthcare, commercialisation and digital product development, they work with organisations, clinicians and medical researchers to create life-changing health technology. Curve Tomorrow combines design thinking, lean startup methodologies and agile software development to create new products. The business creates value for their customers through their product development and commercialisation process called The Curve Way, which involves testing and retesting target audiences to ensure they are building a product that is reliable, sought after and ultimately impacts lives in a positive way. Examples of developed products include health-related virtual reality training or simulation platforms, and mobile, tablet and desktop applications, including: HeadCheck, an app to recognise the first sign of head concussion, and Baby Moves, an app that helps families determine if their baby is at risk of cerebral palsy.