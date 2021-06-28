Listen to this story

In the past year, companies were forced to accelerate their digital transformation to accommodate an entirely remote workforce. Many were unsure about remote working at first. According to Gallup, 31% of people worked from home occasionally. But eventually, companies realized that the workforce doesn’t need to be tethered to their workstations to be productive.

As the world gradually edges towards normalcy, many organisations are questioning long-held assumptions about work models. Do employees really need to be at the office to be productive? Can remote working be a permanent option?

This guide will explore the future of remote work. It’ll also delve into the importance of digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) in the digital transformation process.

What is digital transformation?

The terms digitization and digital transformation are often used interchangeably, but they refer to different processes. Digitization simply means the conversion from analog to digital. Digital transformation, on the other hand, refers to a deeper change to the business model. It involves various processes, methodologies, and tools that enable organisations to work faster and more efficiently.

Digital transformation enables modern businesses to be adaptive and responsive to the ever-changing needs of consumers and employees. Although every company has its own initiatives, the main goal of every digital transformation is to enhance existing processes.

Currently, digital transformation is fueled by a broad spectrum of technologies. AI and digital workplaces are some of its main drivers.

What is a digital workplace?

A digital workplace is equipped with suites of collaboration, communication, productivity, and business tools that enable employees to function efficiently outside of the office. It can even be integrated with other applications like social media tools and instant messaging, allowing workers to access everything they need from a single platform. Simply put, it unifies all tools, content, and people in a central online workspace.

Operating through digital workplace platforms, companies can create and collaborate from anywhere—as long as they have a stable internet connection and a laptop.

What is the role of AI in the workplace?

Artificial intelligence comes in a myriad of forms, from digital assistants to chatbots. It is recognised as one of the primary drivers of digital transformation across a wide range of industries. The use of AI in many sectors of business has grown by 270% over the last four years. Equipped with AI-driven tools, organisations can become more flexible, innovative, and adaptive.

Automation

Contrary to popular belief, AI won’t be driving us out of the workplace. Instead, it will allow companies to automate menial tasks, particularly the most mind-numbing and repetitive ones. This frees up your workforce’s time for complex operations, allowing them to focus on tasks that have a greater impact on the company.

Security

Human error is the leading cause of data breaches. With an AI-driven digital workplace, companies can automatically detect and respond to security risks before they lead to devastating consequences. AI empowers a business to protect its data permanently.

Data insights

Data is the new goal, as they say. AI allows companies to capture big data and make sense of it. You can pull crucial insights and make well-informed decisions that move the business forward. For instance, you can identify trends, perform deep-content analysis, and determine changes in customer behaviour. With deeper insights into company operations, you can gain a competitive advantage, exceed customer expectations, and accelerate growth.

What are the advantages of digital workplace platforms?

Digital transformation is important now more than ever because it empowers organisations of all sizes to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of business. It comes with a vast array of advantages. Here are a few of them.

Flexibility

A digital workplace gives employees the flexibility to work from anywhere they want. Since they won’t have to endure a long commute to the office, they can choose a more suitable work environment that can keep them productive and make them feel less stressed out.

Improved communication

For your flexible workforce, a digital workplace ensures that everyone stays connected from anywhere and at any time.

Increased productivity

AI can eliminate the most repetitive and mundane tasks. Through automation, you can get work done with minimal human intervention. You can accomplish these tasks on time with little to no errors. In turn, it gives your workforce time to focus on more complex tasks, enabling them to make greater contributions to the company. Simplifying operations can lead to more efficient work and perhaps an increase in profit.

Improved customer experience

As mentioned, a digital workplace unifies different applications, such as social media, email, and live chat. In other words, it lets you engage with audiences from multiple touchpoints from a single platform. You won’t have to switch back and forth all the time to maintain constant communication with your audience. It’s more convenient for you and your audience.

Reduced cost

An effective digital workplace can help you maximize profit at the lowest possible cost. Companies can significantly reduce operational costs including energy costs and other utilities by transitioning to virtual meetings and chat boards. Perhaps companies might even start rethinking the office space they need.

Organisational resilience

Digital transformation can increase organisational resilience, which is very important in these trying times. No matter what disruptions may happen in the future, a digital workspace can keep business operations up and running.

The future is digital

It seems like there’s no going back to the pre-pandemic business landscape. If there’s one thing that companies learned throughout this pandemic, it’s that people don’t need to be physically close to each other to get work done.

The work-from-anywhere model comes with notable benefits. Companies can reduce costs while enjoying productivity gains. Employees gain more flexibility and enjoy a healthier work-life balance.

Without question, digital transformation is here to stay. It’s no longer a question of if but of how it will continue in the coming years. How will companies drive digital transformation? What technologies will be prioritized?

Given the benefits of artificial intelligence and digital workplace platforms, we can look forward to their contributions to digital transformations in the years to come.

