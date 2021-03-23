Australia Post and DocuSign provide one-step digital solution to ‘100 point’ ID verification

Australia Post and DocuSign have launched Australia’s first eSignature Digital iD solution that allows customers to prove their identity using a one-step online ‘100 point’ identity (ID) verification system.

The integration of Australia Post’s Digital iD service with DocuSign ID Verification will make it possible for organisations across a range of industries to verify signer identities without them needing to provide physical copies of documents.

Customers with an existing digital ID on their Australia Post Digital iD smartphone app can use this ID for the verification process, while new customers will be able to enter details from their identity documents. Once verified, users are passed back to the DocuSign eSignature application to complete their agreement.

Paul Cross, who is the Customer Success Vice President for APAC at DocuSign, said that the bottleneck around traditional ID verification stems from the need to provide verified copies of documents or visit an organisation in person to provide physical identification.

“Once the organisation, for example a bank or real estate agent, has checked the 100 points of ID, they often take a copy as a physical record. By integrating DocuSign eSignature and Australia Post Digital IDTM, we’re making it more efficient and frictionless for customers to prove their identity and access their services.”

Australia Post’s Head of Digital iD Margo Stephen said integrating the Australia Post Digital iD service with DocuSign’s eSignature would cut risk by eliminating the need for identity documents, which improves the overall service experience.

“We see this collaboration as a great opportunity to increase awareness of digital identity in Australia and give people more places to use their Australia Post Digital iD,” she said.

The announcement comes amid a growing number of identity fraud and data breach cases in Australia and globally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020 alone, Deloitte reported a 131 per cent increase in cybercrime which prompted the Australian government to invest $1.67 billion into their Cyber Security Strategy.

Australia Post and DocuSign have both stressed that customers’ privacy and security is their top priority. According to the Digital iD website, all personal information, including biometric data, is securely encrypted and stored.

Additionally, only the name and transaction ID of the signer are provided for the DocuSign ID verification, which allows organisations and businesses to meet compliance obligations without collecting and storing copies of sensitive documents.

“When transactions contain highly sensitive, personally identifiable information, security is critical. Protecting customers is our number one priority, and this new comprehensive approach to ‘100 point’ ID verification addresses the security, privacy, compliance and validity requirements for ID verification across Australia,” Mr Cross said.

